கொடுங்கோன்மை ஓயும் வரை எனது போராட்டத்தை நிறுத்த மாட்டேன் - கமல்ஹாசன் டுவிட்

High time, they realise that majority in Parliament doesn’t give them authority to destroy the fabric of my nation. After CAA, their next brainchild is NRC. You cannot deny one’s ancestry based on documentary evidence or lack of it. My fight won’t stop till this tyranny goes off.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) 21 December 2019
அதிகாரம் மக்களின் கையில் இருக்கும் வரையில் தான் அது ஜனநாயகம் . மக்களுக்கு எதிராக செல்லும் இந்த தனிநாயகத்தை ஒழிக்கும் வரையில் நான் ஓய மாட்டேன் . நாம் யாருமே ஓயக்கூடாது-@ikamalhaasan#Nammavar#MakkalNeedhiMaiam— Makkal Needhi Maiam | மக்கள் நீதி மய்யம் (@maiamofficial) 22 December 2019
Check out Full video on Instagram 👇
.
.https://t.co/cSpWIjZsMbpic.twitter.com/VZW8N3lwm8