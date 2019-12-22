கொடுங்கோன்மை ஓயும் வரை எனது போராட்டத்தை நிறுத்த மாட்டேன் - கமல்ஹாசன் டுவிட்

சென்னை,

குடியுரிமைத் திருத்தச் சட்டத்துக்கு எதிராக நாடு முழுவதும் போராட்டங்கள் நடைபெற்று வருகிறது. சென்னைப் பல்கலைக் கழகத்திலும் இந்தச்சட்டத்துக்கு எதிராக போராட்டம் நடைபெற்றது. இதற்கு மக்கள் நீதி மய்யம் தலைவர் கமல்ஹாசன் ஆதரவு தெரிவித்திருந்தார்.

இதுகுறித்து கமல்ஹாசன் டுவிட்டரில் கூறியிருப்பதாவது:-

“நாடாளுமன்றத்தில் பெரும்பான்மை உள்ளதால் நாட்டின் பாரம்பரியத்தை அழிப்பதற்கு அதிகாரமில்லை. குடியுரிமைத் திருத்தச்சட்டத்துக்குப் பிறகு தேசிய குடிமக்கள் பதிவேட்டை கொண்டுவர திட்டமிடப்பட்டுள்ளது.

ஆவணச் சான்றின் அடிப்படையில் அல்லது ஆவணச்சான்றின் குறைபாடு காரணமாக ஒருவரது வம்சத்தை மறுத்துவிட முடியாது. இந்தக் கொடுங்கோன்மை ஓயும் வரை எனது போராட்டத்தை நிறுத்த மாட்டேன்”

மேலும் டுவிட்டர் பதிவில், அதிகாரம் மக்களின் கையில் இருக்கும் வரையில் தான் அது ஜனநாயகம் . மக்களுக்கு எதிராக செல்லும் இந்த தனிநாயகத்தை ஒழிக்கும் வரையில் நான் ஓய மாட்டேன் . நாம் யாருமே ஓயக்கூடாது.

இவ்வாறு அதில் பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.

High time, they realise that majority in Parliament doesn’t give them authority to destroy the fabric of my nation. After CAA, their next brainchild is NRC. You cannot deny one’s ancestry based on documentary evidence or lack of it. My fight won’t stop till this tyranny goes off.