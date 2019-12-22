மாநில செய்திகள்

கொடுங்கோன்மை ஓயும் வரை எனது போராட்டத்தை நிறுத்த மாட்டேன் - கமல்ஹாசன் டுவிட் + "||" + My fight won’t stop till this tyranny goes off kamal haasan

கொடுங்கோன்மை ஓயும் வரை எனது போராட்டத்தை நிறுத்த மாட்டேன் - கமல்ஹாசன் டுவிட்
கொடுங்கோன்மை ஓயும் வரை எனது போராட்டத்தை நிறுத்த மாட்டேன் - கமல்ஹாசன் டுவிட்
கொடுங்கோன்மை ஓயும் வரை எனது போராட்டத்தை நிறுத்த மாட்டேன் என்று கமல்ஹாசன் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.
சென்னை,

குடியுரிமைத் திருத்தச் சட்டத்துக்கு எதிராக நாடு முழுவதும் போராட்டங்கள் நடைபெற்று வருகிறது. சென்னைப் பல்கலைக் கழகத்திலும் இந்தச்சட்டத்துக்கு எதிராக போராட்டம் நடைபெற்றது. இதற்கு மக்கள்  நீதி மய்யம் தலைவர் கமல்ஹாசன் ஆதரவு தெரிவித்திருந்தார். 

இதுகுறித்து கமல்ஹாசன் டுவிட்டரில் கூறியிருப்பதாவது:- 

 “நாடாளுமன்றத்தில் பெரும்பான்மை உள்ளதால் நாட்டின் பாரம்பரியத்தை அழிப்பதற்கு அதிகாரமில்லை. குடியுரிமைத் திருத்தச்சட்டத்துக்குப் பிறகு தேசிய குடிமக்கள் பதிவேட்டை கொண்டுவர திட்டமிடப்பட்டுள்ளது.

ஆவணச் சான்றின் அடிப்படையில் அல்லது ஆவணச்சான்றின் குறைபாடு காரணமாக ஒருவரது வம்சத்தை மறுத்துவிட முடியாது. இந்தக் கொடுங்கோன்மை ஓயும் வரை எனது போராட்டத்தை நிறுத்த மாட்டேன்” 

மேலும் டுவிட்டர் பதிவில், அதிகாரம் மக்களின் கையில் இருக்கும் வரையில் தான் அது ஜனநாயகம் . மக்களுக்கு எதிராக செல்லும் இந்த தனிநாயகத்தை ஒழிக்கும் வரையில் நான் ஓய மாட்டேன் . நாம் யாருமே ஓயக்கூடாது.

இவ்வாறு  அதில் பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.

ஆசிரியரின் தேர்வுகள்...

1. இந்தியாவின் செல்வாக்குமிக்க 100 பிரபலமானவர்கள் பட்டியலில் ரஜினிகாந்த்- விஜய்- அஜித்- கமல்
2. சென்னையில் குழந்தைகள் ஆபாசப்படம் பகிர்ந்தவர்கள் பட்டியல் ரெடி -கூடுதல் டி.ஜி.பி. ரவி
3. குடியுரிமை திருத்தச் சட்டத்தால் இந்தியாவில் வசிக்கும் முஸ்லிம்களுக்கு பாதிப்பு இல்லை -டெல்லி ஜும்மா மசூதி இமாம் கருத்து
4. டெல்லியில் அதிகரிக்கும் போராட்டங்கள் : எல்லை பாதுகாப்பை அதிகரிக்க உள்துறை அமைச்சகம் அறிவுறுத்தல்
5. 27 மாவட்டங்களில் பொங்கல் பரிசு வழங்க மாட்டோம் -உயர்நீதிமன்ற மதுரை கிளையில் தமிழக அரசு உறுதி

அதிகம் வாசிக்கப்பட்டவை

1. மின்சார ரெயில்களில் புதிய டிக்கெட் முறை அறிமுகம் - 3 நாட்களுக்கு முன்பே எடுக்கலாம்
2. திருவள்ளூர் அருகே பயங்கரம்: வெடிகுண்டு வீசி 2 ரவுடிகள் படுகொலை - 6 பேர் கும்பல் வெறிச்செயல்
3. 18,570 பேர் போட்டியின்றி தேர்வு: உள்ளாட்சி தேர்தல் இறுதி வேட்பாளர் பட்டியல் வெளியீடு
4. குடியுரிமை திருத்த சட்டத்துக்கு எதிராக போராட்டம்: தமிழகம் முழுவதும் 1-ந் தேதி வரை கல்லூரிகளுக்கு விடுமுறை - தேர்வுகளும் தள்ளிவைப்பு
5. அடுத்த ஆண்டுக்கான டி.என்.பி.எஸ்.சி. தேர்வு விவரம் குறித்த பட்டியல் வெளியீடு

எங்களைப்பற்றி | தனித்தன்மை பாதுகாப்பு | தொடர்புகொள்ள | வலைத்தள தொகுப்பு | ஆலோசனைகள் | வேலைவாய்ப்பு

Paper Ad Tariff | Web Ad Tariff | Terms & Conditions (E-paper)

காப்புரிமை 2019, © Daily Thanthi | Powered by Vishwak