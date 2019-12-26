காங்கிரஸ்... குடியிருப்புகளுக்கு முன்னுரிமை அளித்தது, குடியுரிமைக்கு அல்ல - ப.சிதம்பரம்

நாட்டில் குடியிருப்பாளர்களை நாங்கள் கணக்கிட்டோம், குடியுரிமையை அல்ல. குடியுரிமைக்கு பாஜக முக்கியத்துவம் அளிக்கிறது என ப.சிதம்பரம் குற்றம்சாட்டி உள்ளார்.

புதுடெல்லி,





2010 ஆம் ஆண்டில் தேசிய மக்கள்தொகை பதிவு அறிமுகப்படுத்தப்பட்ட வீடியோ கிளிப்பை பாஜக நேற்று வெளியிட்டு இருந்தது. காங்கிரஸ் கால தேசிய மக்கள்தொகை பதிவு மற்றும் தற்போதைய பதிவில் உள்ள வேறுபாடுகளை முன்னிலைப்படுத்தி, தொடர்ச்சியான ட்வீட் மூலம் முன்னாள் மத்திய மந்திரி ப.சிதம்பரம் தெளிவுப்படுத்தி உள்ளார்.





அவர் தனது ட்விட்டில் கூறி இருப்பதாவது:-





நாட்டின் ‘வழக்கமான குடியிருப்பாளர்களை’ நாங்கள் கணக்கிட்டோம் குடியுரிமையை அல்ல. தற்போது குடியுரிமைக்கு முக்கியத்துவம் அளிக்கப்படுகிறது.





2011 கணக்கெடுப்பைத் தயாரிப்பதற்கு தேசிய மக்கள்தொகை பதிவு உதவுவதாக அவர் கூறினார். "ஒவ்வொரு வழக்கமான குடியிருப்பாளரும் அவரது மதம் அல்லது பிறந்த இடத்தைப் பொருட்படுத்தாமல் கணக்கிடப்பட வேண்டும்.





இரண்டுக்கும் இடையிலான மிக முக்கியமான வேறுபாடு என்னவென்றால், தேசிய குடியுரிமை பதிவு (என்.ஆர்.சி) பற்றி எதுவும் குறிப்பிடப்படவில்லை.





பாஜக தலைமையிலான அரசாங்கம் ஒரு பெரிய மற்றும் மோசமான நிகழ்ச்சி நிரலைக் கொண்டுள்ளது. அவர்களால் அங்கீகரிக்கப்பட்ட தேசிய மக்கள் தொகை பதிவு மிகவும் ஆபத்தானது. 2010ன் தேசிய மக்கள்தொகை பதிவும் தற்போதைய பதிவும் அடிப்படையில் மிகவும் வித்தியாசமானது. தேசிய குடியுரிமை பதிவை தேசிய மக்கள்தொகை பதிவுடன் இணைக்க அவர்களுக்கு விருப்பமில்லை.





பாஜகவின் நோக்கங்கள் நேர்மையானவை என்றால், அவர்கள் 2010 ஆம் ஆண்டின் தேசிய மக்கள்தொகை பதிவு படிவத்தையும் வடிவமைப்பையும் ஆதரிப்பதாகவும், சர்ச்சைக்குரிய தேசிய குடியுரிமை பதிவுடன் இணைக்கும் எண்ணம் இல்லை என்றும் அரசாங்கம் நிபந்தனையின்றி கூறட்டும் என கூறி உள்ளார்.

