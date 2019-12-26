காங்கிரஸ்... குடியிருப்புகளுக்கு முன்னுரிமை அளித்தது, குடியுரிமைக்கு அல்ல - ப.சிதம்பரம்

I am happy that the BJP has released a video clip of the launch of NPR in 2010.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 26, 2019
Please listen to the video. We were enumerating the "usual residents" of the country. The emphasis is on residency not citizenship.
Every usual resident was to be enumerated irrespective of his or her religion or place of birth.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 26, 2019
The NPR aided the preparation of the Census of 2011.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 26, 2019
There was no mention of NRC.
The BJP-led government has a larger and more sinister agenda and that is why the NPR approved by them yesterday is very dangerous and different in terms of the TEXT as well as the CONTEXT of NPR 2010.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 26, 2019
If the BJP's motives are bonafide, let the Government unconditionally state that they support the NPR form and design of 2010 and have no intention of linking it to the controversial NRC.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 26, 2019