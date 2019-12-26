தேசிய செய்திகள்

காங்கிரஸ்... குடியிருப்புகளுக்கு முன்னுரிமை அளித்தது, குடியுரிமைக்கு அல்ல - ப.சிதம்பரம் + "||" + Emphasis of NPR launched by Congress was on ‘residency’ and not ‘citizenship’, says Chidambaram

காங்கிரஸ்... குடியிருப்புகளுக்கு முன்னுரிமை அளித்தது, குடியுரிமைக்கு அல்ல - ப.சிதம்பரம்
காங்கிரஸ்... குடியிருப்புகளுக்கு முன்னுரிமை அளித்தது, குடியுரிமைக்கு அல்ல - ப.சிதம்பரம்
நாட்டில் குடியிருப்பாளர்களை நாங்கள் கணக்கிட்டோம், குடியுரிமையை அல்ல. குடியுரிமைக்கு பாஜக முக்கியத்துவம் அளிக்கிறது என ப.சிதம்பரம் குற்றம்சாட்டி உள்ளார்.
புதுடெல்லி,

2010 ஆம் ஆண்டில்  தேசிய மக்கள்தொகை பதிவு  அறிமுகப்படுத்தப்பட்ட வீடியோ கிளிப்பை பாஜக நேற்று  வெளியிட்டு இருந்தது. காங்கிரஸ்  கால தேசிய மக்கள்தொகை பதிவு மற்றும் தற்போதைய பதிவில் உள்ள வேறுபாடுகளை முன்னிலைப்படுத்தி, தொடர்ச்சியான ட்வீட் மூலம் முன்னாள் மத்திய மந்திரி ப.சிதம்பரம் தெளிவுப்படுத்தி உள்ளார். 

அவர் தனது ட்விட்டில் கூறி இருப்பதாவது:-

நாட்டின் ‘வழக்கமான குடியிருப்பாளர்களை’ நாங்கள் கணக்கிட்டோம் குடியுரிமையை அல்ல.  தற்போது  குடியுரிமைக்கு முக்கியத்துவம் அளிக்கப்படுகிறது.

2011 கணக்கெடுப்பைத் தயாரிப்பதற்கு தேசிய மக்கள்தொகை பதிவு  உதவுவதாக அவர் கூறினார். "ஒவ்வொரு வழக்கமான குடியிருப்பாளரும் அவரது மதம் அல்லது பிறந்த இடத்தைப் பொருட்படுத்தாமல் கணக்கிடப்பட வேண்டும்.

இரண்டுக்கும் இடையிலான மிக முக்கியமான வேறுபாடு என்னவென்றால், தேசிய குடியுரிமை பதிவு (என்.ஆர்.சி) பற்றி எதுவும் குறிப்பிடப்படவில்லை.

பாஜக தலைமையிலான அரசாங்கம் ஒரு பெரிய மற்றும் மோசமான நிகழ்ச்சி நிரலைக் கொண்டுள்ளது. அவர்களால் அங்கீகரிக்கப்பட்ட தேசிய மக்கள் தொகை பதிவு மிகவும் ஆபத்தானது.  2010ன் தேசிய மக்கள்தொகை பதிவும் தற்போதைய பதிவும் அடிப்படையில் மிகவும் வித்தியாசமானது. தேசிய குடியுரிமை பதிவை  தேசிய மக்கள்தொகை பதிவுடன்  இணைக்க அவர்களுக்கு விருப்பமில்லை.

பாஜகவின் நோக்கங்கள் நேர்மையானவை என்றால், அவர்கள் 2010 ஆம் ஆண்டின் தேசிய மக்கள்தொகை பதிவு  படிவத்தையும் வடிவமைப்பையும் ஆதரிப்பதாகவும், சர்ச்சைக்குரிய தேசிய குடியுரிமை பதிவுடன் இணைக்கும் எண்ணம் இல்லை என்றும் அரசாங்கம் நிபந்தனையின்றி கூறட்டும் என கூறி உள்ளார்.

தொடர்புடைய செய்திகள்

1. தேசிய மக்கள் தொகை பதிவு தகவல்களை சேகரிப்பதற்கான படிவம் இன்னும் இறுதி செய்யப்படவில்லை
தேசிய மக்கள் தொகை பதிவு தகவல்களை சேகரிப்பதற்கான படிவம் அல்லது அட்டவணை இன்னும் இறுதி செய்யப்படவில்லை என உள்துறை அமைச்சக அதிகாரி தெரிவித்து உள்ளார்.

ஆசிரியரின் தேர்வுகள்...

1. குழந்தைகள், குடும்பத்துடன் சென்று பார்க்க கூடிய திரைப்படம் தான் உண்மையான படம்- துணை ஜனாதிபதி வெங்கையா நாயுடு
2. புதுச்சேரி பட்டமளிப்பு விழாவில் பரபரப்பு; பதக்கத்தை வாங்க மறுத்த மாணவி
3. சென்னையில் குடியுரிமை சட்டத்திருத்தத்திற்கு எதிராக நடைபெற்றது பேரணி அல்ல போர் அணி - மு.க.ஸ்டாலின்
4. பத்திரிகையாளர் ஜமால் கொலை வழக்கில் 5 பேருக்கு மரண தண்டனை - சவுதி அரேபியா கோர்ட்டு பரபரப்பு தீர்ப்பு
5. பாஜக ஒன்றும் தோற்கடிக்க முடியாதது அல்ல; எதிர்க்கட்சிகள் ஓரணியாக இணைந்தால் முடியும் - ப.சிதம்பரம்

அதிகம் வாசிக்கப்பட்டவை

1. கோடிக்கணக்கான மக்களை குழப்பிய ஊஞ்சல் ஆடும் நபரின் வீடியோ
2. மேம்பாலத்துக்கு கீழே சிக்கிய விமானம் : பல மணிநேர போராட்டத்திற்கு பின் மீட்பு
3. அடல் பூஜல் யோஜ்னா திட்டத்தை தொடங்கி வைத்தார் பிரதமர் மோடி
4. 2011-ம் ஆண்டு மக்கள்தொகை கணக்கெடுப்பில் பெயர் சேர்த்த சோனியா காந்தி: வீடியோவை பா.ஜனதா வெளியிட்டது
5. வீழ்ச்சி தொடங்கி விட்டது: பீகார், டெல்லியிலும் பா.ஜனதா தோற்கும் - காங்கிரஸ் சொல்கிறது

எங்களைப்பற்றி | தனித்தன்மை பாதுகாப்பு | தொடர்புகொள்ள | வலைத்தள தொகுப்பு | ஆலோசனைகள் | வேலைவாய்ப்பு

Paper Ad Tariff | Web Ad Tariff | Terms & Conditions (E-paper)

காப்புரிமை 2019, © Daily Thanthi | Powered by Vishwak