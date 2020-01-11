காஷ்மீர் கட்டுப்பாடுகள் பற்றிய சுப்ரீம் கோர்ட்டு உத்தரவு - ப.சிதம்பரம் கருத்து

SC order is a rebuff to the unconstitutional and arrogant stance of the central government and the J&K administration on the restrictions imposed in J&K.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) 10 January 2020
The entire team in J&K that designed and executed the plan should be changed. A new set of administrators who respect the Constitution should be appointed.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) 10 January 2020
The former Governor of J&K, Mr Satpal Malik, should own responsibility and resign from his present post of Governor, Goa.