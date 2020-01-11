தேசிய செய்திகள்

காஷ்மீர் கட்டுப்பாடுகள் பற்றிய சுப்ரீம் கோர்ட்டு உத்தரவு - ப.சிதம்பரம் கருத்து
காஷ்மீர் கட்டுப்பாடுகள் பற்றிய சுப்ரீம் கோர்ட்டின் உத்தரவு, மத்திய அரசின் ஆணவத்துக்கு கிடைத்த பதிலடி என்று ப.சிதம்பரம் கருத்து தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.
புதுடெல்லி,

காஷ்மீரில் விதிக்கப்பட்ட கட்டுப்பாடுகளை மத்திய அரசு ஒரு வாரத்திற்குள் மீளாய்வு செய்ய வேண்டும் என்று காஷ்மீர் நிர்வாகத்துக்கு சுப்ரீம் கோர்ட்டு உத்தரவிட்டுள்ளது.

இந்நிலையில், இதுகுறித்து முன்னாள் மத்திய மந்திரி ப.சிதம்பரம் தனது டுவிட்டரில், “காஷ்மீரில் திணிக்கப்பட்ட கட்டுப்பாடுகள் தொடர்பான சுப்ரீம் கோர்ட்டு உத்தரவு, மத்திய அரசு மற்றும் காஷ்மீர் நிர்வாகத்தின் அரசியல் சட்ட விரோத, ஆணவ நிலைப்பாட்டுக்கு கிடைத்த பதிலடி. இந்த கட்டுப்பாடுகளை வகுத்து அமல்படுத்திய ஒட்டுமொத்த குழுவும் மாற்றப்பட வேண்டும். அரசியல் சட்டத்தை மதிக்கும் புதிய நிர்வாகிகள் நியமிக்கப்பட வேண்டும்.


காஷ்மீரின் அப்போதைய கவர்னர் சத்பால் மாலிக் இதற்கு பொறுப்பேற்பதுடன், தற்போதைய கோவா மாநில கவர்னர் பொறுப்பில் அவர் இருந்து விலக வேண்டும்” என்று பதிவிட்டுள்ளார். 

