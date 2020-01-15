72-வது இந்திய ராணுவ தினம்: ஜனாதிபதி- பிரதமர் மத்திய அமைச்சர்கள் வாழ்த்து

2019ம் ஆண்டுக்கான தந்தை பெரியார் விருது செஞ்சி ராமச்சந்திரனுக்கு வழங்கப்படும் - தமிழக அரசு
இந்திய ராணுவம், நாட்டு மக்களின் தேவைக்கு ஏற்றவாறு தன்னை எப்போதும் தயார் நிலையில் வைத்திருக்கும் திறன் படைத்தது என்று பிரதமர் மோடி புகழாரம் சூட்டி உள்ளார்.
புதுடெல்லி

இன்று 72-வது இந்திய ராணுவ தினம் கொண்டாடப்படுகிறது.   டெல்லி கண்டோன்ட்மென்டில் உள்ள கரியப்பா பரேடு மைதானத்தில் ராணுவ தின கொண்டாட்டங்கள் களை கட்டி உள்ளன.

இந்திய ராணுவ தினத்தையொட்டி ட்விட்டரில் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்துள்ள ஜனாதிபதி ராம் நாத் கோவிந்த் 

"இராணுவ தினத்தன்று, இந்திய இராணுவத்தின் வீரம் மிக்க ஆண்களுக்கும் பெண்களுக்கும், வீரர்களுக்கும் அவர்களது குடும்பத்தினருக்கும் வாழ்த்துக்களை தெரிவித்து கொள்கிறேன்.

 நீங்கள் நமது  தேசத்தின் பெருமை, எங்கள் சுதந்திரத்தின் சென்டினல்கள். உங்கள் மகத்தான தியாகம்  நமது இறையாண்மையைப் பாதுகாத்துள்ளது, நமது  தேசத்திற்கு பெருமை சேர்த்தது மற்றும் நமது மக்களைப் பாதுகாத்தது என கூறி உள்ளார்.

இந்திய ராணுவ தினத்தையொட்டி ட்விட்டரில் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்துள்ள பிரதமர் மோடி, ராணுவம் வீரத்திற்கும் போர் திறனுக்கும் பெயர் போனது என்று பாராட்டியுள்ளார். நாட்டு மக்களின் தேவைக்கு ஏற்றவாறு தன்னை எப்போதும் தயார் நிலையில் வைத்திருக்கும் திறன் படைத்தது என கூறி உள்ளார்.

சமீமா என்ற கர்ப்பிணிப் பெண்ணிற்கு உரிய சமயத்தில் ராணுவம் செய்த உதவியை குறித்த வீடியோ ஒன்றையும் அவர் பதிவு செய்துள்ளார்.

