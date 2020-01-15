72-வது இந்திய ராணுவ தினம்: ஜனாதிபதி- பிரதமர் மத்திய அமைச்சர்கள் வாழ்த்து

On Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army, to veterans and to their families. You are our nation’s pride, the sentinels of our liberty. Your immense sacrifice has secured our sovereignty, brought glory to our nation and protected our people. Jai Hind!— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 15, 2020
Our Army is known for its valour and professionalism. It is also respected for its humanitarian spirit. Whenever people have needed help, our Army has risen to the occasion and done everything possible!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2020
Proud of our Army.
I pray for the good health of Shamima and her child. https://t.co/Lvetnbe7fQ
அதுபோல் மத்திய மந்திரிகள் ராஜ்நாத் சிங், அமித் ஷா ஆகியோரும் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்து உள்ளனர்.
On Army Day today, I salute all valiant Indian Army personnel and recall with pride their indomitable spirit, valour and sacrifices in making India a safer place. #ArmyDay2020pic.twitter.com/cbdbdnc1VH— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 15, 2020
Greetings to Indian Army personnel and their families on Army Day.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 15, 2020
Dedication, commitment, discipline and values of the Indian Army is an inspiration to all countrymen.
We salute the valour of our brave soldiers who have made supreme sacrifice for the motherland. #ArmyDay