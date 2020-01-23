ஜனநாயக நாடுகளின் பட்டியலில் இந்தியாவிற்கு பின்னடைவு: நாடு பயணித்துக் கொண்டிருக்கும் திசை அறிவிக்கும் அபாய ஒலி - ப.சிதம்பரம்

India has slipped 10 places in the Democracy Index.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 23, 2020
Anyone who has closely observed the events of the last two years knows that democracy has been eroded and democratic institutions have been debilitated those who are in power are the real ‘tukde tukde’ gang.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 23, 2020
The world is alarmed by the direction INDIA is taking.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 23, 2020
Every patriotic INDIAN should be alarmed too.