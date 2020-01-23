ஜனநாயக நாடுகளின் பட்டியலில் இந்தியாவிற்கு பின்னடைவு: நாடு பயணித்துக் கொண்டிருக்கும் திசை அறிவிக்கும் அபாய ஒலி - ப.சிதம்பரம்

புதுடெல்லி,

2019ம் ஆண்டிற்கான ஜனநாயகக் குறியீட்டின் உலகளாவிய தரவரிசையில் இந்தியா 10 இடங்கள் சரிந்து 51வது இடத்திற்கு தள்ளப்பட்டுள்ளதாக பொருளாதார புலனாய்வு பிரிவு அமைப்பு தகவல் வெளியிட்டுள்ளது.

இதுதொடர்பாக காங்கிரஸ் மூத்த தலைவரும், முன்னாள் மத்திய மந்திரியுமான ப.சிதம்பரம் தமது டுவிட்டர் பதிவில் கூறியிருப்பதாவது:-

கடந்த இரண்டு ஆண்டுகளாக நிகழ்வுகளை உன்னிப்பாக கவனித்த எவருக்கும் ஜனநாயகம் அழிக்கப்பட்டு, ஜனநாயக நிறுவனங்கள் பலவீனமடைந்துள்ளன என்பது அதிகாரத்தில் இருப்பவர்களே உண்மையான ‘துக்தே துக்தே’ கும்பல்.

ஜனநாயக நாடுகளின் பட்டியலில் இந்தியா 10 இடங்கள் பின்னோக்கி சென்றுள்ளது. இது நாடு பயணித்துக் கொண்டிருக்கும் திசை அறிவிக்கும் அபாய ஒலி என பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.

Anyone who has closely observed the events of the last two years knows that democracy has been eroded and democratic institutions have been debilitated those who are in power are the real ‘tukde tukde’ gang.