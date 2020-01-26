ஜம்மு காஷ்மீரில் 70 லட்சம் மக்களின் சுதந்திரம் பறிக்கப்பட்டிருக்கிறது: குடியரசு தினத்தில் ப.சிதம்பரம் கவலை

Happy Republic Day. The soul of the Constitution lies in the freedoms guaranteed in Part III of the Constitution— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 26, 2020
These freedoms were given by the People unto themselves. No government can take them away.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 26, 2020
Remember that today as we think of the 70 lakh people of the Kashmir valley whose freedoms have been taken away, including those in custody for over 6 months. without charges.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 26, 2020
Add to that the outrageous charges, including sedition, slapped against hundreds of protesters by the authoritarian government.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 26, 2020
As long as freedoms are denied to any part of the people, the whole of the population is denied freedom.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 26, 2020
As we raise the flag today, let us also raise the level of protest.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 26, 2020