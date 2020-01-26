ஜம்மு காஷ்மீரில் 70 லட்சம் மக்களின் சுதந்திரம் பறிக்கப்பட்டிருக்கிறது: குடியரசு தினத்தில் ப.சிதம்பரம் கவலை

குடியரசு தினத்தை கொண்டாடும் இந்த நாளில் 70 லட்சம் காஷ்மீர் மக்களின் சுதந்திரம் பறிக்கப்பட்டிருப்பதாக முன்னாள் மத்திய மந்திரி ப.சிதம்பரம் குற்றம் சாட்டியுள்ளார்.

புதுடெல்லி,





71-வது குடியரசுதினம் நாடுமுழுவதும் மிகுந்த உற்சாகத்துடன் கொண்டாடப்பட்டு வருகிறது. டெல்லி ராஜபாதையில் தேசியக் கொடி ஏற்றி வைத்த குடியரசுத் தலைவர் ராம் நாத் கோவிந்த், முப்படைகளின் அணிவகுப்பு மரியாதையை ஏற்றுக்கொண்டார். அதன்பின் படைகளின் அணிவகுப்புகளை அவர் பார்வையிட்டார். இந்த முறை குடியரசு தின விழாவுக்குச் சிறப்பு விருந்தினராக பிரேசில் அதிபர் ஜெயிர் பொல்சனாரோ பங்கேற்றார்.





இந்நிலையில், குடியரசு தினத்தை முன்னிட்டு ப. சிதம்பரம் தமது டுவிட்டர் பதிவில் கூறியிருப்பதாவது:-





அனைவருக்கும் குடியரசு தின நல்வாழ்த்துகள். நாட்டு மக்களுக்கு வழங்கப்பட்டிருக்கும் சுதந்திரத்தை எந்த ஒரு அரசாலும் பறித்துவிட முடியாது.





இந்த குடியரசு தின நாளில் நாம் ஒன்றை நினைவில் கொள்ள வேண்டும். ஜம்மு காஷ்மீரில் 70 லட்சம் மக்களின் சுதந்திரம் பறிக்கப்பட்டிருக்கிறது.





ஜம்மு காஷ்மீரில் எந்த வித குற்றச்சாட்டுமே இல்லாமல் 6 மாதங்களுக்கும் மேலாக பலரும் சிறையில் அடைக்கப்பட்டுள்ளனர். நூற்றுக்கணக்கானோர் மீது தேசதுரோக வழக்கு பாய்ந்துள்ளது.





தேசியக் கொடியை ஏற்றுகிற இந்த நாளில் அடக்குமுறைக்கு எதிரான போராட்டங்களையும் நாம் அதிகரிக்க வேண்டும். நாட்டின் எந்த ஒரு பகுதியில் மக்களுக்கான சுதந்திரம் மறுக்கப்பட்டாலும் ஒட்டுமொத்த தேசத்தின் மக்களுக்குமான சுதந்திரம் மறுக்கப்படுவதாகும்.





இவ்வாறு ப.சிதம்பரம் பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.

Happy Republic Day. The soul of the Constitution lies in the freedoms guaranteed in Part III of the Constitution — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 26, 2020

These freedoms were given by the People unto themselves. No government can take them away. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 26, 2020

Remember that today as we think of the 70 lakh people of the Kashmir valley whose freedoms have been taken away, including those in custody for over 6 months. without charges. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 26, 2020

Add to that the outrageous charges, including sedition, slapped against hundreds of protesters by the authoritarian government. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 26, 2020

As long as freedoms are denied to any part of the people, the whole of the population is denied freedom. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 26, 2020