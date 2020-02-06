தேசிய செய்திகள்

ராகுல்காந்தியை டியூப் லைட்டுடன் ஒப்பிட்ட பிரதமர் மோடி + "||" + PM Narendra Modi takes ‘tubelight’ jibe at Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

ராகுல்காந்தியை டியூப் லைட்டுடன் ஒப்பிட்ட பிரதமர் மோடி
ராகுல்காந்தியை டியூப் லைட்டுடன் ஒப்பிட்ட பிரதமர் மோடி
பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடி பாராளுமன்றத்தில் காங்கிரஸ் தலைவர் ராகுல் காந்தியை கடுமையாக கேலி செய்து பேசினர்,
புதுடெல்லி

ஜனாதிபதியின் உரை குறித்த விவாதத்திற்கு பதிலளிக்கும் போது, பிரதமர் மோடி டெல்லியில் நடந்த காங்கிரஸ் எம்.பி.யின் பேரணி குறித்தும், மோடியை அடிப்பதாக எம்பி கூறிய கருத்து குறித்தும் பேசினார்.

இதற்கு ராகுல் காந்தி குறுக்கிட எழுந்தபோது, பிரதமர் கேலி செய்தார் நான் 30 முதல் 40 நிமிடங்கள் பேசிக்கொண்டிருக்கிறேன், ஆனால் மின்னோட்டத்தை அடைய  நீண்ட நேரம் எடுக்கும் பல டியூப் லைட்கள் இது போன்றவை .

6 மாதங்களில் இளைஞர்கள் மோடியை குச்சியால் அடிப்பார்கள் என்று ஒரு காங்கிரஸ் தலைவர் நேற்று கூறியதாக நான் கேள்விப்பட்டேன். நான் சூரியா நமஸ்காரத்தை அதிகரிக்க  முடிவு செய்துள்ளேன், இதனால் எனது முதுகு பலமாகி பல குச்சிகளின் அடியை  தாங்கும்.

"70 ஆண்டுகளில், எந்தவொரு காங்கிரஸ் தலைவரும் இன்னும்  தன்னிறைவு பெறவில்லை. ஒரு தலைவர் கூறுகிறார். , நாங்கள் ஆறு மாதங்களில் மோடியை ஒரு குச்சியால் அடிப்போம். இது ஒரு கடினமான வாய்ப்பு என்பது உண்மைதான் (அவையில் சிரிப்பு) , எனவே நீங்கள் தயாராக  ஆறு மாதங்கள் ஆகும். ஆனால் இந்த ஆறு மாதங்களில் கூட நான் தயாராகி விடுவேன், மேலும் நான் தயாராக வேண்டும் என்பதற்காக அதிக சூர்ய நமஸ்கர் செய்வேன் ... என்று பிரதமர் கூறினார்.


தொடர்புடைய செய்திகள்

1. எதிர்க்கட்சிகளுக்கு காந்தி டிரெய்லராக இருக்கலாம், எங்களுக்கு அவர் வாழ்க்கை - பிரதமர் மோடி
எதிர்க்கட்சிகளுக்கு காந்தி டிரெய்லராக இருக்கலாம், ஆனால் எங்களுக்கு அவர் வாழ்க்கை என பிரதமர் மோடி கூறினார்
2. கடந்த 5 ஆண்டுகளில் பாஜக அரசின் பணி காரணமாக 37 கோடி மக்களுக்கு வங்கி கணக்கு கிடைத்துள்ளது - பிரதமர் மோடி
கடந்த 5 ஆண்டுகளில் பாஜக அரசின் பணி காரணமாக 37 கோடி மக்களுக்கு வங்கி கணக்கு கிடைத்துள்ளது என பிரதமர் மோடி கூறினார்
3. பிரதமர் மோடி தாஜ்மஹாலை கூட ஒரு நாள் விற்று விடக்கூடும் - ராகுல்காந்தி கிண்டல்
பிரதமர் மோடி தாஜ்மஹாலை கூட விற்று விடக்கூடும் என்று டெல்லி தேர்தல் பிரசாரக் கூட்டத்தில் கலந்து கொண்டு ராகுல்காந்தி பேசினார்.
4. மகாத்மா காந்தி குறித்து சர்ச்சை பேச்சு ; அனந்தகுமார் எம்.பி மீது பிரதமர் மோடி கடும் அதிருப்தி எனத்தகவல்
கர்நாடக மாநில எம்.பி. அனந்தகுமார் ஹெக்டே, நாட்டுக்கு சுதந்திரம் பெற்றுக்கொடுத்த தேசத்தந்தை மகாத்மா காந்தியை மறைமுகமாக குறைகூறி உள்ளது சர்ச்சையை ஏற்படுத்தி உள்ளது.
5. மத்திய அரசின் திட்டங்களுக்கு நிதி ஒதுக்கீடு நிறுத்தம்: பிரதமர் மோடி, அமித்ஷாவுக்கு கர்நாடகம் மீது கோபம் ஏன்? சித்தராமையா கேள்வி
மத்திய அரசின் திட்டங்களுக்கு நிதி ஒதுக்கீட்டை நிறுத்தி இருப்பதாக கூறிய சித்தராமையா, கர்நாடகம் மீது பிரதமர் மோடி, அமித்ஷா ஜோடிக்கு இவ்வளவு கோபம் ஏன்? என்று கேள்வி எழுப்பியுள்ளார்.

ஆசிரியரின் தேர்வுகள்...

1. “2022-ம் ஆண்டுக்குள் அனைத்து ஏழைகளுக்கும் வீடு” - டெல்லி சட்டசபை தேர்தலில் பிரதமர் மோடி பிரசாரம்
2. அயனாவரம் சிறுமி பாலியல் பலாத்கார வழக்கு: 4 பேருக்கு சாகும் வரை சிறை - சிறப்பு கோர்ட்டு அதிரடி தீர்ப்பு
3. ‘பதிலடி கொடுக்க காத்திருக்கிறோம்’ - தமிழக போலீசாருக்கு பயங்கரவாதிகள் மிரட்டல்
4. குரூப்-2ஏ தேர்வு முறைகேடு வழக்கு: மனைவிக்கு அரசு பதவி பெற ரூ.8 லட்சம் கொடுத்த சென்னை போலீஸ்காரர் கைது
5. கொரோனா வைரஸ் தாக்குதல் ; சீனாவில் பலி எண்ணிக்கை 425 ஆக உயர்வு

அதிகம் வாசிக்கப்பட்டவை

1. சீனாவில் இருந்து வந்து, தனிமைப்படுத்தப்பட்ட 2 மாணவர்கள் வெளிநாட்டுக்கு தப்பி ஓட்டம்
2. இணையதளத்தில் மனைவியின் ஆபாச வீடியோவை பார்த்து என்ஜினீயர் அதிர்ச்சி: விவாகரத்து கேட்டு முறையீடு
3. கெஜ்ரிவாலின் சவாலுக்குத் தயார் - அமித் ஷா
4. 11 எம்.எல்.ஏ.க்கள் தகுதி நீக்க வழக்கு: சபாநாயகர் என்ன நடவடிக்கை எடுக்கப்போகிறார்? - தமிழக அரசு பதில் அளிக்க சுப்ரீம் கோர்ட்டு உத்தரவு
5. ஜம்மு காஷ்மீர் ; 2 பயங்கரவாதிகள் சுட்டுக்கொலை, சி.ஆர்.பி.எப் வீரர் ஒருவரும் பலி

எங்களைப்பற்றி | தனித்தன்மை பாதுகாப்பு | தொடர்புகொள்ள | வலைத்தள தொகுப்பு | ஆலோசனைகள் | வேலைவாய்ப்பு

Paper Ad Tariff | Web Ad Tariff | Terms & Conditions (E-paper)

காப்புரிமை 2020, © Daily Thanthi | Powered by Vishwak