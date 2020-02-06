ராகுல்காந்தியை டியூப் லைட்டுடன் ஒப்பிட்ட பிரதமர் மோடி

புதுடெல்லி

ஜனாதிபதியின் உரை குறித்த விவாதத்திற்கு பதிலளிக்கும் போது, பிரதமர் மோடி டெல்லியில் நடந்த காங்கிரஸ் எம்.பி.யின் பேரணி குறித்தும், மோடியை அடிப்பதாக எம்பி கூறிய கருத்து குறித்தும் பேசினார்.

இதற்கு ராகுல் காந்தி குறுக்கிட எழுந்தபோது, பிரதமர் கேலி செய்தார் நான் 30 முதல் 40 நிமிடங்கள் பேசிக்கொண்டிருக்கிறேன், ஆனால் மின்னோட்டத்தை அடைய நீண்ட நேரம் எடுக்கும் பல டியூப் லைட்கள் இது போன்றவை .

6 மாதங்களில் இளைஞர்கள் மோடியை குச்சியால் அடிப்பார்கள் என்று ஒரு காங்கிரஸ் தலைவர் நேற்று கூறியதாக நான் கேள்விப்பட்டேன். நான் சூரியா நமஸ்காரத்தை அதிகரிக்க முடிவு செய்துள்ளேன், இதனால் எனது முதுகு பலமாகி பல குச்சிகளின் அடியை தாங்கும்.

"70 ஆண்டுகளில், எந்தவொரு காங்கிரஸ் தலைவரும் இன்னும் தன்னிறைவு பெறவில்லை. ஒரு தலைவர் கூறுகிறார். , நாங்கள் ஆறு மாதங்களில் மோடியை ஒரு குச்சியால் அடிப்போம். இது ஒரு கடினமான வாய்ப்பு என்பது உண்மைதான் (அவையில் சிரிப்பு) , எனவே நீங்கள் தயாராக ஆறு மாதங்கள் ஆகும். ஆனால் இந்த ஆறு மாதங்களில் கூட நான் தயாராகி விடுவேன், மேலும் நான் தயாராக வேண்டும் என்பதற்காக அதிக சூர்ய நமஸ்கர் செய்வேன் ... என்று பிரதமர் கூறினார்.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Rahul Gandhi makes an intervention in his speech in Lok Sabha: I was speaking for the last 30-40 minutes but it took this long for the current to reach there. Many tubelights are like this. https://t.co/ciMYJwYxwl pic.twitter.com/9E3qmd7ZvS

PM Modi in Lok Sabha: I heard a Congress leader say yesterday that youth will hit Modi with sticks in 6 months. I have decided that I will increase my frequency of 'Surya Namaskar' so that my back becomes so strong that it can bear the hit of so many sticks. pic.twitter.com/DvQ2HjXjvy