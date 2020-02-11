டெல்லி தேர்தல் முடிவு: 2021 மற்றும் 2022 ஆண்டுகளில் சட்டமன்ற தேர்தல் நடைபெற உள்ள பிற மாநிலங்களுக்கு முன்னுதாரணம் - ப.சிதம்பரம்

டெல்லி தேர்தல் முடிவு 2021 மற்றும் 2022 ஆண்டுகளில் சட்டமன்ற தேர்தல் நடைபெற உள்ள பிற மாநிலங்களுக்கு முன்னுதாரணம் என காங்கிரஸ் மூத்த தலைவர் ப.சிதம்பரம் கருத்து தெரிவித்து உள்ளார்.

புதுடெல்லி,





70 உறுப்பினர்களை கொண்ட டெல்லி சட்டசபைக்கு கடந்த 8–ந் தேதி தேர்தல் நடந்தது. இந்த நிலையில், தேர்தலில் பதிவான வாக்குகள் எண்ணிக்கை நடந்தது. அங்கு ஆளும் ஆம் ஆத்மி கட்சி, ஆட்சியை தக்க வைத்துக்கொண்டது.





இந்த நிலையில், தேர்தல் முடிவுகள் குறித்து காங்கிரஸ் மூத்த தலைவர் ப.சிதம்பரம் கருத்து தெரிவித்து உள்ளார்.





இதுகுறித்து அவர் தனது டுவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில்,





‘‘ஆம் ஆத்மி கட்சி வெற்றி பெற்று உள்ளது. ஏமாற்று வேலை மற்றும் வெற்று கோ‌ஷம் தோல்வி அடைந்து உள்ளது. நாட்டின் பல்வேறு பகுதிகளில் இருந்து டெல்லியில் வாழும் மக்கள், பா.ஜனதாவின் ஆபத்து மிகுந்த பிரித்தாளும் சூழ்ச்சி மற்றும் வகுப்புவாத அரசியல் திட்டங்களை தோற்கடித்து உள்ளனர்.





மேலும் வருகிற 2021 மற்றும் 2022–ம் ஆண்டுகளில் சட்டமன்ற தேர்தல் நடைபெற உள்ள பிற மாநிலங்களுக்கு முன்னுதாரணமாக மாறியுள்ள டெல்லி மக்களை நான் வணங்குகிறேன்’’ என்று குறிப்பிட்டு உள்ளார்.





மேலும் 'டெல்லி ஒரு மினி இந்தியா என்பதால் அம்மாநில தேர்தல் அகில இந்திய வாக்கெடுப்புக்கு ஒப்பானது' எனவும் கூறியுள்ளார்.

AAP won, bluff and bluster lost. The people of Delhi, who are from all parts of India, have defeated the polarising, divisive and dangerous agenda of the BJP



I salute the people of Delhi who have set an example to other states that will hold their elections in 2021 and 2022 — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 11, 2020

Remember, when Delhi voted, millions of Malayalees, Tamils, Telugus, Bengalis, Gujaratis and people who came from other states of India voted. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 11, 2020