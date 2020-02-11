டெல்லி தேர்தல் முடிவு: 2021 மற்றும் 2022 ஆண்டுகளில் சட்டமன்ற தேர்தல் நடைபெற உள்ள பிற மாநிலங்களுக்கு முன்னுதாரணம் - ப.சிதம்பரம்

AAP won, bluff and bluster lost. The people of Delhi, who are from all parts of India, have defeated the polarising, divisive and dangerous agenda of the BJP— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 11, 2020
I salute the people of Delhi who have set an example to other states that will hold their elections in 2021 and 2022
Remember, when Delhi voted, millions of Malayalees, Tamils, Telugus, Bengalis, Gujaratis and people who came from other states of India voted.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 11, 2020
If the voters represent the views of the states they came from, the Delhi vote is a booster for the confidence of the Opposition that the BJP can be defeated in every state.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 11, 2020