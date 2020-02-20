தேசிய செய்திகள்

சகோதரர்கள் மீது தாக்குதல்: நடவடிக்கை எடுக்க ராஜஸ்தான் அரசை கேட்டுக்கொண்ட ராகுல்காந்தி + "||" + Nagaur Dalit Assault: Rahul Urges Cong Govt in Rajasthan to Act

சகோதரர்கள் மீது தாக்குதல்: நடவடிக்கை எடுக்க ராஜஸ்தான் அரசை கேட்டுக்கொண்ட ராகுல்காந்தி
சகோதரர்கள் மீது தாக்குதல்: நடவடிக்கை எடுக்க ராஜஸ்தான் அரசை கேட்டுக்கொண்ட ராகுல்காந்தி
தலித் சகோதரர்கள் மீது தாக்குதல் தொடர்பாக நடவடிக்கை எடுக்க ராஜஸ்தான் அரசை ராகுல்காந்தி கேட்டுக்கொண்டுள்ளார்.
புதுடெல்லி

ராஜஸ்தான் மாநிலம் நாகவுர் பகுதியிலுள்ள  இருசக்கர வாகன ஏஜென்சி ஒன்றிற்கு 2 சகோதரர்கள்  சென்றுள்ளனர். அப்போது, கடையிலிருந்த பணம் காணாமல் போய்விட்டது என்று கூறி இருவரையும் அங்கிருந்த ஏழு பேர் கொண்ட கும்பல் கட்டி வைத்து கொடூரமாகத் தாக்கியுள்ளனர். அவர்களை கொடுமை படுத்தி உள்ளனர்.

மேலும், அதனை வீடியோவாகவும் எடுத்துள்ளனர். இதுதொடர்பாக பாதிக்கப்பட்ட இளைஞர்கள் காவல்நிலையத்தில் புகார் அளித்த நிலையில், புகார் வாங்கப்படவில்லை. பின்னர், இளைஞர்கள் தாக்கப்படும் வீடியோ இணையத்தில் வைரலான நிலையில் இந்த இளைஞர்களை தாக்கிய 7 பேர் மீது வன்கொடுமைச் சட்டம் உள்ளிட்ட பிரிவுகளின் கீழ் வழக்குப் பதிவு செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளது.

இந்தநிலையில், இந்தச் சம்பவம் குறித்து டிவிட்டரில் பதிவிட்ட ராகுல் காந்தி, ‘ராஜஸ்தான் மாநிலம் நாகவுர் பகுதியில் இரண்டு தலித் இளைஞர்கள் கொடூரமாகத் தாக்கப்பட்டச் சம்பவம் கொடூரமானது மற்றும் நோய்பிடித்த மனநிலை. இந்தக் கொடூர சம்பவத்தைச் செய்தவர்களை நீதியின் முன் கொண்டுவந்து நிறுத்த மாநில அரசு உரிய நடவடிக்கை எடுக்கவேண்டும் என்று வலியுறுத்துகிறேன்’ என்று பதிவிட்டிருந்தார்.

அதற்கு பதிலளித்த பா.ஜனதாவின் தொழில்நுடப் பிரிவுத் தலைவர் அமித் மாலவியா, ராகுல் காந்தியின் கட்சியான காங்கிரசால் ஆளப்படும் ராஜஸ்தானில் தான் இந்த சம்பவம் நடந்து உள்ளது என விமர்சித்து உள்ளார்.


‘மாநில அரசா? முதலமைச்சர்தான் உள்துறை அமைச்சராகவும் உள்ளார். அவரது பெயர் அசோக் கெலாட். யார் இந்தச் சம்பவத்துக்கு பொறுப்பு என்று அறியாமல் இருந்தால் அதற்காகத் தான் இந்தப் பதிவு. ராஜஸ்தானில் காங்கிரஸ் ஆட்சியமைத்த பிறகு தலித் மற்றும் பெண்களுக்கு எதிரான குற்றங்கள் அதிகரித்துள்ளன’என்று பதிவிட்டு இருந்தார்.

ஞாயிற்றுக்கிழமை இரண்டு நபர்கள் பணத்தை திருடுவதாக பிடிபட்டனர். பின்னர் அவர்கள் இருசக்கரவாகன் ஷோரூம் ஊழியர்களால் கொடூரமாக தாக்கப்பட்டனர். இது குறித்த வீடியோ படமாக்கப்பட்டது மற்றும் அது வைரலாகியது, பின்னர் பாதிக்கப்பட்டவர்கள் கொடுத்த புகாரின் பேரில் எப்ஐஆர் பதிவு செய்யப்பட்டு உள்ளது என பஞ்சோடி காவல் நிலைய போலீஸ் அதிகாரி ராஜ்பால் சிங் தெரிவித்து உள்ளார்.

ராஜஸ்தான் மாநில முதல்வர் அசோக் கெலாட், ‘நாகவுரில் நடைபெற்ற கொடூரமான நிகழ்வுக்காக உடனடியாக இந்தச் சம்பவத்தில் ஈடுபட்ட ஏழு பேர் கைது செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளனர். யாரும் மன்னிக்கப்பட மாட்டார்கள். சட்டத்தின்படி அனைவரும் தண்டிக்கப்படுவார்கள். பாதிக்கப்பட்டவர்களுக்கு நீதி கிடைப்பதை நாங்கள் உறுதி செய்வோம்’என்று குறிப்பிட்டுள்ளார்.

ஆசிரியரின் தேர்வுகள்...

1. டி.என்.பிஎஸ்.சி முறைகேட்டில் திமுக முன்னாள் அமைச்சர்களுக்கு தொடர்பு - அமைச்சர் ஜெயக்குமார்
2. தவறான செய்தியை தொடர்ந்து கூறி தமிழகத்தில் சட்டம் ஒழுங்கை கெடுக்க திமுக முயற்சி - முதலமைச்சர் குற்றச்சாட்டு
3. பீகார் கடந்த 15 வருடங்களாக ஏழ்மை நிலையிலேயே உள்ளது; பிரசாந்த் கிஷோர் குற்றச்சாட்டு
4. சிரியாவில் முகாம்கள் நிரம்பியதால் குழந்தைகள் உறைபனியால் இறந்து கொண்டிருக்கிறார்கள் அதிர்ச்சி தகவல்
5. கொரோனா வைரஸ் பாதிப்பு சிகிச்சை அளிக்கும் மருத்துவ ஊழியர்களுக்கு அதிக ஆபத்து-ஆய்வில் தகவல்

அதிகம் வாசிக்கப்பட்டவை

1. திருட வந்த இடத்தில் "இது ராணுவ வீரரின் வீடு என தெரியாது" என சுவரில் எழுதி வைத்து விட்டு சென்ற திருடன்!
2. இந்தியா, பாகிஸ்தான் இடையே அணு ஆயுதப்போர் மூண்டால் 12½ கோடி பேர் பலியாகும் ஆபத்து ஜெர்மனி ஆய்வு அறிக்கையில் பரபரப்பு தகவல்கள்
3. திருமண நாளில் மலரும் நினைவுகளை பகிர்ந்த பிரியங்கா டுவிட்டரில் படங்களையும் வெளியிட்டார்
4. சாக வேண்டும் என்ற நோக்கத்துடன் வருபவர்கள், எப்படி உயிருடன் இருக்க முடியும்? -யோகி ஆதித்யநாத்
5. முதுமையிலும் முதுகலை பட்டம் பெற்று சாதனை படைத்த 93 வயது தாத்தா!

எங்களைப்பற்றி | தனித்தன்மை பாதுகாப்பு | தொடர்புகொள்ள | வலைத்தள தொகுப்பு | ஆலோசனைகள் | வேலைவாய்ப்பு

Paper Ad Tariff | Web Ad Tariff | Terms & Conditions (E-paper)

காப்புரிமை 2020, © Daily Thanthi | Powered by Vishwak