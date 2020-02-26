நாட்டை பாதுகாக்க எல்லை தாண்டி தாக்குதல் நடத்த பாதுகாப்புப் படைகள் தயங்குவதில்லை -ராஜ்நாத் சிங்

India today celebrates the first anniversary of Balakote airstrikes. It was a successful counter terror operation launched by the fearless @IAF_MCC air warriors.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 26, 2020
With the success of Balakote air strikes India has clearly demonstrated its strong will against terrorism.
I salute the @IAF_MCC for its unmatched bravery and courage exhibited during Balakote air strikes. Our government led by PM Shri @narendramodi has adopted a different approach from earlier governments. Now we do not hesitate to cross the border to protect India against terrorism.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 26, 2020
I thank the Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi for bringing change in India’s approach against terrorism & our ways to counter terror. The Surgical Strikes of 2016 and Balakote Air Strikes of 2019 are testimony to this change. This is certainly a New and Confident India in making.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 26, 2020