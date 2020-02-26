நாட்டை பாதுகாக்க எல்லை தாண்டி தாக்குதல் நடத்த பாதுகாப்புப் படைகள் தயங்குவதில்லை -ராஜ்நாத் சிங்

தேசிய செய்திகள்

எல்லை தாண்டி பயங்கரவாதிகள் மீது தாக்குதல் நடத்த பாதுகாப்புப் படைகள் தற்போது தயக்கம் காட்டுவதில்லை என்று பாதுகாப்புத் துறை அமைச்சர் ராஜ்நாத் சிங் கூறியுள்ளார்.
புதுடெல்லி

புல்வாமா தாக்குதலுக்கு பதிலடியாக பாகிஸ்தானின் பாலாகோட்டிலுள்ள பயங்கரவாத முகாம் மீது இந்திய விமானங்கள் கடந்த ஆண்டு பிப்ரவரி மாதம் 26 ஆம் தேதி விமானம் மூலம் குண்டுவீசி தாக்குதல் நடத்தின.

இந்த சம்பவம் நடைபெற்று இன்றுடன் ஓராண்டு ஆவதையொட்டி டுவிட்டரில் ராஜ்நாத் வெளியிட்ட பதிவுகளில், பயங்கரவாதம் தொடர்பான அணுகுமுறையிலும், பதிலடி கொடுக்கும் முறையிலும் மோடி தலைமையிலான அரசு மாற்றத்தை கொண்டுவந்து உள்ளதாக குறிப்பிட்டுள்ளார்.

இந்த மாற்றத்துக்கு துல்லியத் தாக்குதல், பாலாகோட் தாக்குதல் ஆகியவையே சான்று என்று கூறியுள்ள அவர், நாட்டை பாதுகாக்க எல்லை தாண்டி சென்று தாக்குதல் நடத்த பாதுகாப்புப் படைகள் தயங்குவதில்லை எனவும் கூறியுள்ளார்.


