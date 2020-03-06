நிதி அமைப்புகளை கையாளும் பா.ஜ.க. அரசின் திறமை அம்பலத்துக்கு வந்துள்ளது - ப.சிதம்பரம் விமர்சனம்

புதுடெல்லி,

மத்தியில் 6 ஆண்டுகளாக பா.ஜ.க. அரசு பதவியில் உள்ளதாகவும், நாட்டின் நிதிச்சார்ந்த அமைப்புகளை நிர்வகிப்பதிலும், முறைப்படுத்துவதிலும் பா.ஜ.க. அரசுக்கு உள்ள திறமை அம்பலத்துக்கு வந்துள்ளதாகவும் முன்னாள் மத்திய மந்திரி ப.சிதம்பரம் குற்றம்சாட்டியுள்ளார்.

இது தொடர்பாக தனது டுவிட்டரில் பதிவிட்டுள்ள ப.சிதம்பரம், முதலில் பி.எம்.சி. வங்கி, தற்போது எஸ் பேங்க் என சுட்டிக்காட்டி உள்ளார். ஒரு அரசு தனது பொறுப்பை சுருக்கிக் கொள்ள முடியுமா? என்றும் கேள்வி எழுப்பியுள்ள ப.சிதம்பரம், வேறு ஏதேனும் வங்கி சிக்கலில் உள்ளதா? என கேள்வி எழுப்பியுள்ளார்.

மேலும் இது தொடர்பாக அவர் கூறுகையில், தி இந்து ஆங்கில நாளிதழில் இன்று வெளிவந்துள்ள இந்தியாவின் தற்போதைய நிலைமை குறித்து முன்னாள் பிரதமர் டாக்டர். மன்மோகன் சிங்கின் பகுப்பாய்வு குறித்து கூறப்பட்டுள்ளது. அவர் உண்மையை கூறியுள்ளார். அதிகாரத்தில் இருப்பவர்கள் அவருடைய ஆலோசனையை கவனிப்பார்களா? எனவும் கேள்வி எழுப்பி உள்ளார்.

Read Dr. Manmohan Singh’s analysis of the current situation in India in THE HINDU dated today. He has spoken truth to power. Will those in power heed his advice? Read my column in the INDIAN EXPRESS on Sunday, 8th March.

BJP has been in power for six years. Their ability to govern and regulate financial institutions stands exposed



First, it was PMC Bank. Now it is YES Bank. Is the government concerned at all? Can it shirk its responsibility?



Is there a third bank in the line?