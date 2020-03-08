தேசிய செய்திகள்

உலக மகளிர் தினம் - குடியரசு தலைவர் ராம்நாத் கோவிந்த் வாழ்த்து
உலக மகளிர் தினத்தை முன்னிட்டு அனைத்து பெண்களுக்கும் குடியரசு தலைவர் ராம்நாத் கோவிந்த் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.
புதுடெல்லி,

உலகின் ஆக்கும் சக்தியான பெண்களுக்கு முக்கியத்துவம் அளிக்கும் நோக்கில் உலக மகளிர் தினம் ஆண்டு தோறும் கொண்டாடப்பட்டு வருகிறது.

இந்நிலையில், உலக மகளிர் தினத்தை முன்னிட்டு உலகில் உள்ள அனைத்துப் பெண்களுக்கும் குடியரசு தலைவர் ராம்நாத் கோவிந்த் தனது டுவிட்டர் பதிவில் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

இதுகுறித்து டுவிட்டர் பதிவில் கூறியிருப்பதாவது:- 

சமூகத்தின் அனைத்துத் துறைகளிலும் தங்கள் அர்ப்பணிப்பு, விடாமுயற்சி, தியாகம் ஆகியவற்றால் குறிப்பிடத்தக்க மாற்றங்களை ஏற்படுத்திய தனித்துவமிக்க சாதனைப் பெண்களை வாழ்த்துவதே மகளிர் தினமாகும்.

இந்த நேரத்தில் பெண்களின் பாதுகாப்பையும், அவர்களுக்கு அளிக்கும் மரியாதையையும் மீண்டும் உறுதிப்படுத்த உறுதி ஏற்போம். இதன்மூலமே அவர்கள் தங்கள் இலக்கினை நம்பிக்கையுடனும், உத்வேகத்துடனும் தடையின்றி அடைய முடியும் என குடியரசு தலைவர் ராம்நாத் கோவிந்த் பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.

