கொரோனா நடவடிக்கை: வெளியே போகக் கூடாது எனில் உள்ளே போவோம்! நடிகர் விவேக் டுவிட்

சென்னை,

கொரோனாவை கட்டுப்படுத்த மத்திய, மாநில அரசுகள் தீவிர நடவடிக்கை மேற்கொண்டுள்ளது. மார்ச் 31 வரை பள்ளி, கல்லூரி, மால்கள், தியேட்டர்கள் உள்ளிட்ட மக்கள் அதிகம் கூடும் இடங்களை மூட உத்தரவிடப்பட்டுள்ளது. நாளை(மார்ச் 22) சுய ஊரடங்கு செய்ய மோடி அழைப்பு விடுத்துள்ளார்.

இந்தநிலையில் விவேக்கும் முடிந்த வரை கொரோனாவை பற்றிய விழிப்புணர்வை சமூக வலைதளங்கள் வாயிலாக தொடர்ந்து செய்து வருகிறார்.

இந்நிலையில் நடிகர் விவேக் டுவிட்டர் பதிவில்,

''கொரோனாவை விட மிகப் பெரிய அச்சுறுத்தல் எதுவெனில், எதிர்மறை, அவநம்பிக்கை, ஆதாரமற்ற தரவு, பீதி கிளப்பும் வதந்திகளைப் பரப்பும் பதிவுகளே. நாம் மனதால் ஒன்றுபட்டும், உடலால் தனித்தும் (social distancing) இயங்க வேண்டிய தருணம் இது. செய்வோம். வெளியே போகக் கூடாது எனில் உள்ளே போவோம்!ஆம்! தியானம்'' என பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.

மேலும் மத்திய / மாநில அரசாங்கங்களால் அறிவுறுத்தப்படும் பாதுகாப்பு நடவடிக்கைகளை நம்பலாம். சமூக விலகல் மற்றும் கை கழுவுதல் 31 வரை அனைவரும் கடைபிடிக்க வேண்டும் என குறிப்பிட்டுள்ளார்.

Wt is more dangerous than corona is the discouraging, pessimistic, negative posts n baseless rumors of some sadistic social elements. Letz ignore them n b confident abt our safety measures advised by our central/ state Govts. Social distancing n hand washing is must till 31.