I condemn this Social Injustice!



The Union Govt has deprived OBC students of their rightful quota for #NEET in UG&PG courses(Medical & Dental).They've lost 11,000 seats in 3 years!



Urge @PMOIndia to safeguard the reservation policy,in letter & in spirit as per the constitution. pic.twitter.com/AKUtjB8sP0