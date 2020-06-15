நடிகர் சுஷாந்த் சிங் ராஜ்புட் மறைவு- பிரதமர் மோடி - பிரபலங்கள் இரங்கல்

நடிகர் சுஷாந்த் சிங் ராஜ்புட் மறைவுக்கு பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடி திரையுலக, விளையாட்டு பிரபலங்கள் இரங்கல் தெரிவித்து உள்ளனர்.

மும்பை





தோனியின் வாழ்க்கை வரலாறு திரைப்படத்தில் நாயகனாக நடித்த சுஷாந்த் சிங் ராஜ்புட் மும்பையில் உள்ள அவரது வீட்டில் தற்கொலை செய்து கொண்டுள்ளார். அவருக்கு வயது 34. அவர் தற்கொலை செய்து கொண்ட சம்பவம் திரை உலகினர் மத்தியில் அதிர்ச்சியை ஏற்படுத்தி உள்ளது.





இதுகுறித்து தெரிவித்த காவல்துறையினர், ‘ஆறு மாத காலமாக சுஷாந்த் சிங் மன அழுத்தத்துக்கான சிகிச்சையில் இருந்துவந்துள்ளார். அவருடைய உடல் பிரதே பரிசோதனைக்காக அனுப்பப்பட்டுள்ளது. முதற்கட்ட ஆய்வுகள் தற்கொலை என்பதை உறுதிப்படுத்துகிறது.





இதுவரையில், தற்கொலை கடிதம் எதுவும் கிடைக்கவில்லை. நாங்கள், அவரது உறவினர்கள் மற்றும் குடும்ப உறுப்பினர்களிடம் விசாரணை நடத்திவருகிறோம்’ என்று தெரிவித்துள்ளனர். சுஷாந்த் சிங் தற்கொலை செய்துகொண்ட நேரத்தில், சமையற்காரர்கள் இருவரும், வீட்டு வேலை செய்யும் நபர் ஒருவரும், அவருடைய நண்பர் ஒருவர் வீட்டில் இருந்துள்ளனர்





திரையுலக, விளையாட்டு பிரபலங்கள் பலர் இரங்கல் தெரிவித்து வரும் நிலையில், பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடி தனது டுவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில் சுஷாந்த் மறைவு குறித்து இரங்கல் செய்தியை பதிவிட்டுள்ளார். சுஷாந்த் சிங் ராஜ்புட், ஒரு சிறந்த இளம் நடிகர் நம்மை விட்டு பிரிந்து விட்டார். திரையுலகில் அவரது உயர்வு பலருக்கு உத்வேகம் அளித்தது. அவர் மறக்கமுடியாத பல தருணங்களை விட்டுச் சென்றுள்ளார். அவரது மரணம் அதிர்ச்சி அளிக்கிறது. அவரது குடும்பத்தினருக்கும், ரசிகர்களுக்கும் ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கல்கள் என பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.

Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. This is so difficult to process. May his soul RIP and may god give all the strength to his family and friends — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 14, 2020

This is distressing, can’t come to terms that this has happened. Really disturbing. Brilliant actor RIP brother. pic.twitter.com/eGImqT7SNN — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 14, 2020

I’m shocked at the tragic passing away of #SushantSinghRajput. A life brimming with promise and possibilities ended abruptly. My condolences to his family and fans pic.twitter.com/8g1VCY0Kne — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 14, 2020

So shocking and unable to believe this.. Sincere condolences and prayers to the family of #SushantSinghRajput. RIP. May God bless your soul — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) June 14, 2020

Really sad and shocking. May his soul rest in peace. #SushantSinghRajput — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) June 14, 2020

Shocked to hear about Sushant Singh Rajput. Met him several times as he spent time with us for Mahi’s biopic. We’ve lost a handsome, ever smiling actor.

Om Shanti! https://t.co/PF2WSP5262 — Suresh Raina

U will be missed ... #RIPSushant — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 14, 2020