தேசிய செய்திகள்

கொரோனா சிகிச்சை அளிக்கும் கவச உடையில் பெண் டாக்டர் ஒருவர் நடனமாடும் வீடியோ + "||" + Mumbai doctor in PPE kit grooves to 'Garmi' in this Indian 'garmi'

கொரோனா சிகிச்சை அளிக்கும் கவச உடையில் பெண் டாக்டர் ஒருவர் நடனமாடும் வீடியோ
கொரோனா சிகிச்சை அளிக்கும் கவச உடையில் பெண் டாக்டர் ஒருவர் நடனமாடும் வீடியோ
கொரோனா சிகிச்சை அளிக்கும் கவச உடையில் பெண் டாக்டர் ஒருவர் நடனமாடும் வீடியோ சமூக ஊடகங்களில் வைரலாகி வருகிறது.
மும்பை

கொரோனா வைரஸ் தொற்றுநோயை எதிர்த்துப் போராட உலகம் முழுவதும் மருத்துவர்கள் இரவு பகலாக உழைத்து வருகின்றனர். இந்த பதட்டமான சூழ்நிலைக்கு மத்தியில், சில மருத்துவர்கள் மற்றவர்களிடையே நேர்மறை மற்றும் மகிழ்ச்சியைப் பரப்புவதற்கான வழிகளைக் கண்டுபிடிக்க முயற்சிக்கின்றனர்.

மும்பையில் கொரோனா சிகிச்சையளிக்கும் பெண் மருத்துவர் ரிச்சா நேகி கவச ஆடை அணிந்து சினிமா பாடலுக்கு ஆடிய நடனம் வைரலாகி வருகிறது. ஸ்ட்ரீட் டான்சர் என்ற படத்தில் இடம்பெற்றுள்ள கர்மி என்ற பாடலுக்கு ரிச்சா நடனமாடி வீடியோ ஒன்றை தமது இன்ஸ்டாகிராம் பக்கத்தில் வெளியிட்டார்.

பொதுவாக இவர் அடிக்கடி வீடியோக்களை வெளியிட்டு வருவதால் ஒருலட்சம் பார்வையாளர்களைப் பெற்றுள்ளார். ஆனால் இந்த பாட்டுக்கு ஆடிய நடனத்துக்கு மட்டும் பத்து லட்சம் பார்வையாளர்கள் கிடைத்துள்ளனர்.

 தாமே எதிர்பாராத அசுர வளர்ச்சி இது என்கிறார் மருத்துவர் ரிச்சா.கடுமையான காலங்களில் கூட நம்மை மகிழ்ச்சிகரமாக வைத்துக் கொள்ள முடியும் என்பதற்காகவே கவச ஆடையிலும் நடனம் ஆடியதாக கூறுகிறார் இந்த இளம்பெண் மருத்துவர்.

View this post on Instagram

We Won’t Let The Negativity Of The Situation Get To Us Even While Serving The Patients In This GARMI-ful But Oh So Graceful Outfit🤯💯 . HAPPY DOCTOR’s DAY To All My Colleagues & The FrontLine Workers Out There Putting Up A Brave Smile In The Face Of This Adversity & Doing Their Best To Help The Nation🙏🏻 . If We Can Stay Positive Through Risking Our Lives, Y’all Can Be A Lil Positive Too About This Extended Lockdown.! Stay Home Peepz🏡 . Always Loved The Vibe Of This Song But Now That It Clearly Matches The Feeling of Every Doctor Wearing The PPE KIT, (haaye garmi).! I Couldn’t Stop From Making A Video On It💃🏻💕 . @norafatehi @varundvn @badboyshah You Guys Were So Amazing In This😻 If Only I Could Match Up To Half Of What These Guys Do Everyday👉🏻 @dharmesh0011 @raghavjuyal @remodsouza @rahuldid @sushi1983 @shraddhakapoor @moonlight_chandni @iamkrutimahesh @punitjpathakofficial 💙 . . PS: I Feel Like A TellyTubbie On A Mission.! . Also Thankyouuu @adityabhansali_ for editing this & @rajkeralia97 for helping me with this.!💛 . . #dance #dancer #choreography #love #norafatehi #doctorsday #instagood #instagram #bollywood

A post shared by Richa (@dr.richa.negi) on

தொடர்புடைய செய்திகள்

1. 6 மாதங்களாக உலகை ஆட்டுவிக்கும் கொரோனா வைரசை சுற்றி விலகாத 5 மர்மங்கள்
6 மாதங்களாக உலகை ஆட்டுவிக்கும் கொரோனா வைரசை சுற்றி இன்று கண்டுபிட்க்கமுடியாத 5 க்கும் மேற்பட்ட மர்மங்கள் உள்ளதாக விஞ்ஞான இதழான நேச்சர் கூறி உள்ளது.
2. "காற்று வழியாக பரவும் கொரோனா" ஒப்புகொண்ட உலக சுகாதாரா அமைப்பு
கொரோனா வைரஸ் காற்று மூலம் பரவலுக்கான ஆதாரங்களை உலக சுகாதார அமைப்பு ஒப்புக் கொண்டு உள்ளது,
3. இந்தியாவை தொடர்ந்து ஹாங்காங்கிலும் டிக்டாக் செயலியின் பயன்பாடுக்கு தடை
ஹாங்காங்கில் டிக்டாக் செயலியின் பயன்பாடு மற்றும் செயல்பாடுகளுக்கு தடை விதிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.
4. 21 நாட்களில் கொரோனா வைரஸை வென்றுவிடலாம் என்றார், 100 நாட்களைக் கடந்து விட்டது பிரதமருக்கு சிவசேனா கேள்வி
21 நாட்களில் கொரோனா வைரஸை வென்றுவிடலாம் என்று பிரதமர் மோடி கூறினார். ஆனால், 100 நாட்களைக் கடந்து கொரோனா வைரஸ் தொடர்ந்து பாதிப்பை ஏற்படுத்தி வருவது ஏன் என்று பிரதமர் மோடிக்கு சிவசேனா கட்சி கேள்வி எழுப்பியுள்ளது.
5. சென்னையில், மண்டல வாரியாக கொரோனா பாதிப்புக்கு சிகிச்சை பெற்றுவருவோர் விவரம்
சென்னையில், மண்டல வாரியாக கொரோனா பாதிப்புக்கு சிகிச்சை பெறுவோர் விவரம் வெளியிடப்பட்டு உள்ளது.

ஆசிரியரின் தேர்வுகள்...

1. சமூக பரவலாக மாறவில்லை தமிழகத்தில் கொரோனா கட்டுப்பாட்டுக்குள் உள்ளது ஊரடங்கை நீட்டிக்க வாய்ப்பு இல்லை எடப்பாடி பழனிசாமி பேட்டி
2. சாத்தான்குளம் தந்தை - மகன் மரணம் சி.பி.ஐ. விசாரணைக்கு மத்திய அரசு அனுமதி தமிழக அரசு தகவல்
3. தமிழகத்தில் கொரோனா பாதிப்பை விட குணம் அடைபவர்கள் எண்ணிக்கை அதிகரிப்பு சென்னையில் தொற்று படிப்படியாக குறைகிறது
4. லடாக் எல்லையில் இருந்து தொடர்ந்து வெளியேறும் சீன ராணுவம் கூடாரங்களையும் அகற்றினர்
5. இந்தியாவில் கொரோனா பாதிப்பு எண்ணிக்கை மிக குறைவு புள்ளி விவரங்களுடன் மத்திய அரசு அறிவிப்பு

அதிகம் வாசிக்கப்பட்டவை

1. கொரோனா வைரஸ் பாதிப்பின் புதிய அறிகுறிகள் எச்சரிக்கை
2. லடாக் எல்லையில் சீன படைகள் பின்வாங்கியது தற்காலிக கூடாரங்கள் கட்டுமானங்கள் அகற்றப்பட்டது
3. செவ்வாய்கிரகத்தின் 82 கிலோமீட்டர் அகலம் கொண்ட பனிப்பள்ளம் சிலிர்ப்பூட்டும் வீடியோ
4. சம்பளம் கேட்ட பெண் ஊழியரை நாயை ஏவி கடிக்க விட்ட உரிமையாளர்
5. 6 மாதங்களாக உலகை ஆட்டுவிக்கும் கொரோனா வைரசை சுற்றி விலகாத 5 மர்மங்கள்

எங்களைப்பற்றி | தனித்தன்மை பாதுகாப்பு | தொடர்புகொள்ள | வலைத்தள தொகுப்பு | ஆலோசனைகள் | வேலைவாய்ப்பு

Paper Ad Tariff | Web Ad Tariff | Terms & Conditions (E-paper)

காப்புரிமை 2020, © Daily Thanthi | Powered by Vishwak