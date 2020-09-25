சினிமா செய்திகள்

பிரபல பின்னணி பாடகர் எஸ்.பி.பாலசுப்பிரமணியம் மறைவு: பிரபலங்கள் இரங்கல்

பிரபல பின்னணி பாடகர் எஸ்.பி.பாலசுப்பிரமணியம் மறைவு: பிரபலங்கள் இரங்கல்
பிரபல பின்னணி பாடகர் எஸ்.பி.பாலசுப்பிரமணியம் மறைவு: பிரபலங்கள் இரங்கல்
பிரபல பின்னணி பாடகர் எஸ்.பி.பாலசுப்பிரமணியம் மறைவுக்கு பிரபலங்கள் பலர் இரங்கல் பதிவு வெளியிட்டு உள்ளனர்
சென்னை

பிரபல பின்னணி பாடகர் எஸ்.பி.பாலசுப்பிரமணியம் உடல்நிலை தொடர்ந்து கவலைக்கிடமாக இருப்பதாக மருத்துவமனை நிர்வாகம் நேற்று மாலை 6.30 மணிக்கு அறிக்கை வெளியிட்டது. இந்நிலையில் இன்றும் அவரது உடல்நிலை தொடர்ந்து அதே நிலையில் இருந்து வருவதாக மருத்துவமனை நிர்வாகம் சார்பில் தெரிவிக்கப்பட்டது.

அவரது உடல்நிலை குறித்து பல்வேறு தகவல்கள் வெளிவந்த நிலையில், இயக்குனர் வெங்கட்பிரபு தனது டுவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில் பாடகர் எஸ்.பி.பாலசுப்பிரமணியம் இன்று மதியம் 1.04 மணிக்கு உயிரிழந்ததாக தகவல் வெளியிட்டார். இதற்கடுத்ததாக மருத்துவமனையில் செய்தியாளர்களை சந்தித்த அவரது மகன் எஸ்.பி.பி.சரண் இந்த தகவலை உறுதிபடுத்தினார்.

பாடகர் எஸ்.பி.பி அவர்கள் எத்தனையோ பாடல்கள் மூலம் எல்லோருக்கும் ஆறுதல் கொடுத்துள்ளார். அவர் பாடல்களை கேட்கும் போது நமது மனது அப்படியே லேசாகும். ஆனால் இன்று அவர் நம்முடன் இல்லை, இது எல்லோருக்கும் பெரும் அதிர்ச்சியை கொடுத்துள்ளது. முதலில் கொரோனாவால் பாதிக்கப்பட்ட அவர் அதில் இருந்து குணமாகி அந்த நோயின் தாக்கத்தால் பல கஷ்டங்களுக்கு உள்ளாகி கடைசியில் சிகிச்சை பலன் இன்றி நம்மை விட்டு பிரிந்துவிட்டார். ரசிகர்களை போல பிரபலங்களுக்கு இது பெரிய துக்கம். அவரின் மறைவு குறித்து பிரபலங்களின் இரங்கல் பதிவுகள்:

