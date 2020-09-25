பிரபல பின்னணி பாடகர் எஸ்.பி.பாலசுப்பிரமணியம் மறைவு: பிரபலங்கள் இரங்கல்

#ripspb ...Devastated pic.twitter.com/EO55pd648u— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) September 25, 2020
#Ripspb Sir 🙏— Gayatri Sai (@gainsai) September 25, 2020
#RIPSPB 1:04pm— venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) September 25, 2020
Gud bye uncle #ripspb 😔— Nitinsathyaa (@Nitinsathyaa) September 25, 2020
#RIPSPB SIR. YOU WILL BE DEEPLY MISSED SIR. WHAT A LEGEND! YOUR LEGACY WILL STAND STALL IN OUR HEARTS FOREVER.— Prasanna (@Prasanna_actor) September 25, 2020
Rip spb sir 😞 pic.twitter.com/p8yP720m6l— sureshkamatchi (@sureshkamatchi) September 25, 2020
#RipSPB sir 💔💔💔— aishwarya rajessh (@aishu_dil) September 25, 2020
Indeed a sad day! A legend has passed . #OmShanti#SPbalasubramanyam 🙏🏻🕉♥️ https://t.co/RWYlmDHmBQ— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) September 25, 2020
#RIP SPB sir 😢 pic.twitter.com/1jFLezzZph— soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) September 25, 2020
💔miss u sir— durai senthilkumar (@durairsk) September 25, 2020
உலக வாழ்க்கை நடனம் நீ ஒப்புக்கொண்ட பயணம்
அது முடியும்போது தொடங்கும் நீ தொடங்கும்போது முடியும்
மனிதன் தினமும் அலையில் அலையும் குமிழீ...#Restinmusic #spbsir pic.twitter.com/TakAiIDXn4
அய்யோ...என்ன கொடுமை.. pic.twitter.com/msX0GZS2Pv— manobala (@manobalam) September 25, 2020
Heartbroken 💔 💔💔💔💔💔💔SPB sir .— Sathish krishnan (@dancersatz) September 25, 2020
Oru Sahabdham samaptam.— Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) September 25, 2020
Thank you for the memories. Thank you for showing that a singer can be a fantastic singer, act, voice act, produce, compose & more. You lived and how! Your art will live for aeons and I’ll always celebrate you.#SPB
The world has never seen anyone like you and will never see. Rip legendary singer #SPBalasubrahmanyam sir. You will live in our hearts forever. #RIPSPB pic.twitter.com/W47el0zARI— Harish Kalyan (@iamharishkalyan) September 25, 2020
A true Legend 🙏 God Bless 🙏 #SPbalasubramanyampic.twitter.com/BhsjuX0qU7— SantoshSivanASC. ISC (@santoshsivan) September 25, 2020
Someone so special can never be forgotten, may his soul rest in peace my deepest condolences to the family....#ripspb sir.— Ramya Krishnan (@meramyakrishnan) September 25, 2020
#RIPSPB sir 😔— Shanthnu 🌟 ஷாந்தனு Buddy (@imKBRshanthnu) September 25, 2020
இன்று நாம் மற்றொரு இசை மேதையை இழந்துவிட்டோம் 💔
ஆனால் நம்முடைய கடைசி மூச்சு வரை அவர் என்றென்றும் நம் இதயத்தில் வாழ்வார்
Listening to his voice❤️💔
Will miss you sir 😔 pic.twitter.com/lGfCjh8W1U
பிரபஞ்சம் தன் குரலைப் பிரிந்தது#RIPSPBpic.twitter.com/HJnDQspJIv— KabilanVairamuthu (@KabilanVai) September 25, 2020
This is not a message we can ever get ourselves to write. But you will be missed.— vasuki bhaskar (@vasukibhaskar) September 25, 2020
Rest in peace knowing you will always be loved and cherished infinite. 🙏🏽 #ripspb uncle.
Very prayed, he fought, in the end a legend will always live on...#RIPSPB #RIPLegend pic.twitter.com/aCF2roqpOj— Karthika Nair (@KarthikaNair9) September 25, 2020
The greatest artist of our time has left us. Sincere condolences to SPB sir’s family, friends and the countless fans. Your music will stay with us as a treasure sir. #RIPSPB— Santhosh Narayanan (@Music_Santhosh) September 25, 2020
Rest In Peace Sir ❤️— Sundeep Kishan (@sundeepkishan) September 25, 2020
You will be missed forever ❤️#RipSPB pic.twitter.com/xkLpubclu1
I’m absolutely Devastated after hearing the news...The world has lost a Great Legend...May his soul rest in peace...RIP S.P.Balasubramaniam uncle..💔 pic.twitter.com/HfWD7WTkhi— Lydian Nadhaswaram Official (@lydian_official) September 25, 2020
RIP legend!! You will always stay in our hearts 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼#SPBalasubrahmanyam garu pic.twitter.com/sSAus3OXq4— neelima esai (@neelimaesai) September 25, 2020
తెలుగు వారి ఆరాధ్య స్వరం మూగబోయింది. భారతీయ సంగీతం తన ముద్దు బిడ్డను కోల్పోయింది. ఐదు దశాబ్దాలకు పైగా,16 భాషల్లో 40 వేలకు పైగా పాటలకు జీవం పోసిన గాన గాంధర్వ , పద్మ భూషణ్ ఎస్పీ బాలసుబ్రహ్మణ్యం గారు ఇక లేరు అనే వార్త తీవ్రం గా కలచివేసింది. ఈ భువి లో సంగీతం ఉన్నంత కాలం మీరు అమరులే pic.twitter.com/HGbIfa0yyH— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) September 25, 2020
Music will miss you #SPBalasubramaniam— Raja yuvan (@thisisysr) September 25, 2020
Oh, God! My heart is broken to pieces along with crores of music lovers hearing his demise. But, I may get back only by the songs he left for us. My condolences to families, Friends of #SPBalasubrahmanyam Garu.@KTVTAMIL @SunTV @sunnewstamil @Tv_thanthi@news18dotcom pic.twitter.com/KQQiSr1HJN— Harris Jayaraj (@Jharrisjayaraj) September 25, 2020
A voice which made us laugh,which made us cry, you’ll live with us forever, my deepest condolences to the family 🙏🏼 you’ll be missed SPB sir pic.twitter.com/iZf9TUy3FQ— Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) September 25, 2020