வேல் யாத்திரை தொடரும்: கடவுள் முருகன் தான் எங்களை காப்பாற்றி இருக்கிறார் - குஷ்பு டுவீட்

Request the press to understand that a container rammed into me and not the other way. My car was on the move in the right lane and this container came from nowhere and rammed into me. Police are investigating n questioning the driver to rule out any foul play.— KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) November 18, 2020
Thank you so much for all the inquiries n good wishes. I feel indebted. I am safe n continuing my journey towards Cuddalore. Nothing has stopped me before this, nothing will stop me now either. Zindagi har kadam ek nayi Jung hai. Jeet jaayenge hum tu agar sang hai #VelYaatrai— KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) November 18, 2020