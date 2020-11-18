மாநில செய்திகள்

வேல் யாத்திரை தொடரும்: கடவுள் முருகன் தான் எங்களை காப்பாற்றி இருக்கிறார் - குஷ்பு டுவீட்
தனது உடல்நலம் குறித்து விசாரித்த அனைவருக்கும் நன்றி என்று நடிகை குஷ்பு கூறியுள்ளார்.
சமீபத்தில் பாஜகவில் இணைந்த  நடிகை குஷ்பு, வேல் யாத்திரையில் பங்கேற்க சென்னையில் இருந்து கடலூருக்கு தனது காரில் சென்று கொண்டு இருந்தார். அப்போது மதுராந்தகம் அருகே அவரது கார் திடீரென விபத்துக்குள்ளானதை அடுத்து மாற்று காரின் மூலம் கடலூர் சென்றார்.

இந்த நிலையில் கார் விபத்துக்கு பின் குஷ்பு  டுவிட்டர் பதிவில் கூறியதாவது:-

எந்த விபத்தும் தன்னை தடுத்து நிறுத்த முடியாது என்றும் முருகன் அருளால் தான் மாற்று காரில் தற்போது யாத்திரையில் கலந்து கொள்ள சென்று கொண்டிருப்பதாகவும் கூறினார். 

மேலும் தனது உடல்நலம் குறித்து விசாரித்த அனைவருக்கும் நன்றி என்றும் யாத்திரையைத் தொடர்ந்து நடத்த தடை வந்தாலும் யாத்திரையைத் தொடர்ந்து நடத்துவேன் என்றும் எந்த விபத்தும் தன்னை தடுத்து நிறுத்த முடியாது என்றும் கூறினார். கடவுள் முருகன் தான் எங்களை காப்பாற்றி இருக்கிறார். என் கணவர் வணங்கும் தெய்வம் எங்களை கைவிடவில்லை எனக்கூறினார்.

மரணத்தைத் தாண்டி வேல் யாத்திரையில் பங்கேற்று உள்ளேன் என்றும் கடலூரில் நடைபெற்ற வேல் யாத்திரையில் குஷ்பு பேசினார். எத்தனை தடைகள் வந்தாலும் வேல் யாத்திரை நடைபெறும் என்றும் எது நடந்தாலும் நம்முடைய நோக்கம் ஒன்றுதான் என்றும் அவர் தெரிவித்துள்ளார். மேலும் 2021ஆம் ஆண்டு தேர்தலில் பாஜக மிகப்பெரிய வெற்றி அடையும் என்றும் குஷ்பு தெரிவித்தார்.

