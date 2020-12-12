ரஜினிகாந்த் 70-வது பிறந்த நாள்: பிரபலங்கள் சிரஞ்சிவி, மோகன் லால், சச்சின் தெண்டுல்கர், சிவகார்த்திகேயன் வாழ்த்து

ரஜினிகாந்த் 70-வது பிறந்த நாளையொட்டி பிரபல நடிகர்கள் சிரஞ்சிவி, மகேஷ்பாபு, மோகன் லால், துல்கர் சல்மான் , சிவகார்த்திகேயன் மற்றும் நடிகைகள் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்து உள்ளனர்.

சென்னை





நடிகர் ரஜினிகாந்த் இன்று தனது 70வது பிறந்தநாளைக் கொண்டாடி வருகிறார். அவருக்கு நேரில் வாழ்த்து தெரிவிக்க, ரஜினி வசிக்கும் போயஸ் கார்டன் இல்லம் முன் ஏராளமான ரசிகர்களும், ரசிகைகளும் குவிந்ததால் ஏராளமான போலீசார் பாதுகாப்பு பணியில் ஈடுபடுத்தப்பட்டனர்.





ரஜினிகாந்த் தனது அரசியல் திட்டங்களை உறுதியாக அறிவித்த பின்னர் கொண்டாடும் முதல் பிறந்த நாள் இது. அவருக்கு தலைவர்கள்- பிரபலங்கள் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்து வருகின்றனர்





ரஜினிகாந்த்துக்கு பிரபல தெலுங்கு நடிகர்கள் சிரஞ்சிவி, மகேஷ் பாபு, மலையாள நடிகர்கள் மோகன்லால், துல்கர் சல்மான், கிரிக்கெட் ஜாம்பவான் சச்சின் தெண்டுல்கர்,நடிகர்கள் சிவகார்த்திகேயன், சூரி, நடிகைகள், கீர்த்தி சுரேஷ், ஹன்சிகா உள்பட பலர் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்து உள்ளனர்.









Dearest Friend @rajinikanth

Happy 70th Birthday & Wish you a wonderful life ahead.Wish you All Success in ur endeavor in politics.U have won millions of hearts through Ur unique style & I trust U will also tread Ur unique path in serving those millions! Stay Blessed!Lots of love! pic.twitter.com/hnCK7Adkgw — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 12, 2020

Happy birthday, @rajinikanth sir! May you continue to inspire millions and redefine style in cinema. Wishing you good health, happiness and peace always! — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 12, 2020

Many happy returns of the day Thalaiva @rajinikanth!



May god bless you with a long & healthy life. pic.twitter.com/bdean2EORo — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 12, 2020

Extremely privileged to release superstar @Rajinikanth’s 70th Birthday CDP on behalf of his fans.

Wishing you a great birthday and good health!#HBDSuperstarRajinikanthpic.twitter.com/SYWxRyOFqD — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) December 11, 2020

Happy birthday to the man I proudly call mine! I love you forever! ❤️ @arya_offlpic.twitter.com/T9pt3OertK — Sayyeshaa (@sayyeshaa) December 11, 2020

So excited and honoured to share the CDP of the living legend, @rajinikanth sir ❤️



Wishing you an advance Happy Birthday 😊🙏🏻 #HBDSuperstarRajinikanthpic.twitter.com/1GvuKGxhlw — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) December 11, 2020

Happy birthday superstar @rajinikanth sir 🎉🎉🎉, the pillar of Indian cinema. Wishing you all success and all the happiness in the world. Keep inspiring us sir ❤️ #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth — A.R.Murugadoss (@ARMurugadoss) December 12, 2020

Happy birthday Thalaiva! I pray ragavendra swamy for your good health and wealth. May all your dreams come true. This year is yours! Guruve Saranam 🙏🙏@rajinikanthpic.twitter.com/guJc3kl6db — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) December 12, 2020

An inspiration and a personification of humility and generosity! Extremely honored to release our beloved superstar @Rajinikanth’s 70th birthday CDP#HBDSuperstarRajinikanthpic.twitter.com/Tzg4xlpBW8 — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) December 11, 2020