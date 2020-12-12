சினிமா செய்திகள்

ரஜினிகாந்த் 70-வது பிறந்த நாள்: பிரபலங்கள் சிரஞ்சிவி, மோகன் லால், சச்சின் தெண்டுல்கர், சிவகார்த்திகேயன் வாழ்த்து + "||" + On Rajinikanth's 70th Birthday, Wishes Pour In From Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mahesh Babu And Other Celebs

ரஜினிகாந்த் 70-வது பிறந்த நாள்: பிரபலங்கள் சிரஞ்சிவி, மோகன் லால், சச்சின் தெண்டுல்கர், சிவகார்த்திகேயன் வாழ்த்து
ரஜினிகாந்த் 70-வது பிறந்த நாள்: பிரபலங்கள் சிரஞ்சிவி, மோகன் லால், சச்சின் தெண்டுல்கர், சிவகார்த்திகேயன் வாழ்த்து
ரஜினிகாந்த் 70-வது பிறந்த நாளையொட்டி பிரபல நடிகர்கள் சிரஞ்சிவி, மகேஷ்பாபு, மோகன் லால், துல்கர் சல்மான் , சிவகார்த்திகேயன் மற்றும் நடிகைகள் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்து உள்ளனர்.
சென்னை

நடிகர் ரஜினிகாந்த் இன்று தனது 70வது பிறந்தநாளைக் கொண்டாடி வருகிறார்.  அவருக்கு நேரில் வாழ்த்து தெரிவிக்க, ரஜினி வசிக்கும் போயஸ் கார்டன் இல்லம் முன் ஏராளமான ரசிகர்களும், ரசிகைகளும்  குவிந்ததால்  ஏராளமான போலீசார் பாதுகாப்பு பணியில் ஈடுபடுத்தப்பட்டனர்.

ரஜினிகாந்த் தனது அரசியல் திட்டங்களை உறுதியாக அறிவித்த பின்னர் கொண்டாடும் முதல் பிறந்த நாள் இது. அவருக்கு தலைவர்கள்- பிரபலங்கள் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்து வருகின்றனர்

ரஜினிகாந்த்துக்கு  பிரபல தெலுங்கு நடிகர்கள் சிரஞ்சிவி, மகேஷ் பாபு, மலையாள நடிகர்கள் மோகன்லால், துல்கர் சல்மான், கிரிக்கெட் ஜாம்பவான் சச்சின் தெண்டுல்கர்,நடிகர்கள் சிவகார்த்திகேயன், சூரி, நடிகைகள், கீர்த்தி சுரேஷ், ஹன்சிகா உள்பட பலர் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்து உள்ளனர்.


தொடர்புடைய செய்திகள்

1. 70–வது பிறந்தநாள்: ரஜினிகாந்த் வீடு முன்பு குவிந்த ரசிகர்கள் கேக் வெட்டியும், இனிப்பு வழங்கியும் உற்சாக கொண்டாட்டம்
ரஜினிகாந்தின் 70–வது பிறந்தநாளையொட்டி சென்னை போயஸ் கார்டனில் உள்ள அவருடைய வீடு முன்பு ரசிகர்கள் குவிந்தனர். அப்போது கேக் வெட்டியும், இனிப்பு வழங்கியும் ரசிகர்கள் ரஜினிகாந்த் பிறந்தநாளை உற்சாகமாக கொண்டாடினர்.
2. ரஜினிகாந்த் 70-வது பிறந்தநாள்: தலைவர்கள் - பிரபலங்கள் வாழ்த்து
நடிகர் ரஜினிகாந்த் இன்று தனது 70-வது பிறந்தநாளைக் கொண்டாடி வருகிறார். ரஜினிகாந்த் தனது அரசியல் திட்டங்களை உறுதியாக அறிவித்த பின்னர் கொண்டாடும் முதல் பிறந்த நாள் இது. அவருக்கு தலைவர்கள்- பிரபலங்கள் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்து வருகின்றனர்.
3. ரஜினிகாந்த் பிறந்தநாள்: பல்வேறு கெட்டப்புகளில் வாழ்த்து சொல்ல வந்த ரசிகர்கள் ஏமாற்றம்
ரஜினிகாந்தின் பாட்ஷா, அருணாச்சலம், சிட்டி, பாபா, போன்ற படங்களின் கெட்டப்புகளில் வாழ்த்து சொல்ல வந்து இருந்தனர். ஆனால் ரஜினிகாந்த் ஆனால், வீட்டில் இல்லாததால், ஏமாற்றத்துடன் திரும்பினர்.

ஆசிரியரின் தேர்வுகள்...

1. டெல்லி விவசாயிகள் போராட்டத்திற்கு ஆதரவாக கனடா பிரதமர் ஜஸ்டின் ட்ரூடோ மீண்டும் கருத்து
2. தடுப்பூசி பரிசோதனைக்கு உட்படுத்திக் கொண்ட மந்திரி கொரோனா வைரஸ் தொற்றால் பாதிப்பு
3. நாட்டிற்கு உணவு வழங்குபவர்களை ஆதரிப்பது நமது கடமை - ராகுல் காந்தி
4. மத்திய அரசு - விவசாயிகள் இடையே வரும் 9 ஆம் தேதி மீண்டும் பேச்சுவார்த்தை
5. கல்லூரிகள் திறப்பு குறித்து தமிழக அரசு அரசாணை வெளியீடு

அதிகம் வாசிக்கப்பட்டவை

1. மீண்டும் விஜய் சேதுபதி ஜோடியாக நயன்தாரா
2. நயன்தாரா நடித்த ‘மூக்குத்தி அம்மன்’ படம் ரூ.27 கோடி வசூல்
3. நடிகைகள் போட்டியால் பட வாய்ப்பு குறைந்ததா? அஞ்சலி விளக்கம்
4. ஏதென்ஸ் விமான நிலையத்தில் தீபிகா படுகோனேவுக்கு சிலை
5. கூகுள் தேடலில் சூர்யா படம் சாதனை

எங்களைப்பற்றி | தனித்தன்மை பாதுகாப்பு | தொடர்புகொள்ள | வலைத்தள தொகுப்பு | ஆலோசனைகள் | வேலைவாய்ப்பு

Paper Ad Tariff | Web Ad Tariff | Terms & Conditions (E-paper)

காப்புரிமை 2020, © Daily Thanthi | Powered by Vishwak