புத்தகங்கள் மட்டுமே ஒருவரை படித்தவராக நிர்ணயித்திருந்தால், நமக்கு காமராஜர் கிடைத்திருக்க மாட்டார் - நடிகை குஷ்பு

Now opposition has a problem with my qualification. I was not born in a privileged family n thus had to quit schooling in 8th std to support my family financially. Yes I am uneducated. So what? Atleast I make sure others get educated by supporting them as much as I can. (Cont)— KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) January 5, 2021
(Cont) If books alone make you educated, we wouldn’t have had #Kamarajar. I don’t need a piece of paper to prove my qualifications, atleast I am far ahead of some, who are illiterates despite being educated. try n educate a girl child if you can rather than behaving like fools🙏🏻— KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) January 5, 2021