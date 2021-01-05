புத்தகங்கள் மட்டுமே ஒருவரை படித்தவராக நிர்ணயித்திருந்தால், நமக்கு காமராஜர் கிடைத்திருக்க மாட்டார் - நடிகை குஷ்பு

சென்னை

மனதில் பட்டதை பளீரென பேசக் கூடியவர் நடிகை குஷ்பு. சமூக வலைதளங்களில் ஆக்டிவாக இருக்கும் அவர், தன் மீதான விமர்சனங்களுக்கு உடனடியாக பதிலளிக்கக் கூடியவர். இந்நிலையில் குஷ்புவின் சமீபத்திய டுவீட் வைரலாகி உள்ளது. அவர் தனது பதிவில், "இப்போது எதிரணியினருக்கு எனது கல்வித் தகுதியில் பிரச்சினை எழுந்துள்ளது.

நான் ஒரு மேல் தட்டு குடும்பத்தில் பிறக்கவில்லை. ஆகையால் எனது குடும்பத்திற்கு உதவியாக இருக்க 8-ஆம் வகுப்பிலேயே பள்ளிப்படிப்பை விட்டு வெளியேற வேண்டியிருந்தது. ஆம் நான் படிக்காதவள் தான். அதனால் என்ன? குறைந்த பட்சம் மற்றவர்கள் படிப்பதற்கு என்னால் முடிந்தவரை உதவி செய்கிறேன்.

புத்தகங்கள் மட்டுமே ஒருவரை படித்தவராக நிர்ணயித்திருந்தால், நமக்கு காமராஜர் கிடைத்திருக்க மாட்டார். எனது தகுதிகளை நிரூபிக்க எனக்கு ஒரு துண்டு பேப்பர் தேவையில்லை. குறைந்த பட்சம் நான் சில படித்த அறிவிலிகளுக்கு முன்னால் இருக்கிறேன்.

முட்டாள்களைப் போல நடந்துக் கொள்ளாமல், உங்களால் முடிந்தால் ஒரு பெண் குழந்தை கல்வி கற்பதற்கு உதவி செய்யவும்" என தன் கல்வியறிவைப் பற்றி விமர்சித்தவர்களுக்கு பதிலடி கொடுத்திருக்கிறார்.

Now opposition has a problem with my qualification. I was not born in a privileged family n thus had to quit schooling in 8th std to support my family financially. Yes I am uneducated. So what? Atleast I make sure others get educated by supporting them as much as I can. (Cont)