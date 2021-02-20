மிசோரம், அருணாச்சல பிரதேசம் மாநிலமாக உதயமான நாளையொட்டி பிரதமர் மோடி வாழ்த்து

புதுடெல்லி,

நாட்டின் கிழக்கு பகுதியில் அமைந்துள்ள அருணாச்சல பிரதேசத்தில் தான் சூரியன் முதலில் உதயமாகிறது. இந்நிலையில் அருணாச்சல பிரதேசம் மாநிலமாக உதயமான நாளையொட்டி பிரதமர் மோடி வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

இது தொடர்பாக அவர் டுவிட்டர் பதிவில் கூறியிருப்பதாவது:-

அருணாச்சலப் பிரதேச மக்களுக்கும் எனது மாநில தின நல்வாழ்த்துகள். கலாசாரம், நாட்டின் வளர்ச்சிக்கான அர்ப்பணிப்பில் அருணாச்சல பிரதேச மாநிலம் முக்கிய பங்கு வகிக்கிறது. இம்மாநிலம் வளர்ச்சியின் புதிய உயரங்களை எட்டட்டும் என பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.

மிசோரம் மாநில தினத்தை முன்னிட்டு அம்மாநிலத்தில் உள்ள எனது சகோதர சகோதிரிகளுக்கு எனது வாழ்த்துக்களை தெரிவித்துகொள்கிறேன். பெரிய மிசோ கலாச்சாரத்தில் முழு தேசமும் பெருமிதம் கொள்கிறது.

மிசோரம் மக்கள் இயற்கையோடு ஒன்றினைந்து வாழ்பவர்கள், இயற்கையோடு இணக்கமாக வாழ்வதற்கான அர்ப்பணிப்புமிக்கவர்கள். அம்மாநில வளர்ச்சிக்காக பிரார்த்தனை செய்கிறேன் என பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.

Best wishes to my sisters and brothers of Mizoram on their Statehood Day. The entire nation is proud of the great Mizo culture. The people of Mizoram are known for their kindness and commitment towards living in harmony with nature. Praying for the state’s continuous growth.