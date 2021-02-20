மிசோரம், அருணாச்சல பிரதேசம் மாநிலமாக உதயமான நாளையொட்டி பிரதமர் மோடி வாழ்த்து

Best wishes to my sisters and brothers of Mizoram on their Statehood Day. The entire nation is proud of the great Mizo culture. The people of Mizoram are known for their kindness and commitment towards living in harmony with nature. Praying for the state’s continuous growth.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2021
Greetings to the wonderful people of Arunachal Pradesh on the special occasion of their Statehood Day. The people of this state are known for their culture, courage and strong commitment to India’s development. May Arunachal Pradesh keep scaling new heights of progress.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 20, 2021