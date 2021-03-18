மேற்கு வங்காளம், அசாமில் பிரதமர் மோடி இன்று தேர்தல் பிரசாரம்

புதுடெல்லி,

மேற்கு வங்காளம் மற்றும் அசாம் மாநிலங்களில் சட்டசபை தேர்தல் நடைபெறும் நிலையில், அங்கு பா.ஜனதா வேட்பாளர்களை ஆதரித்து பிரதமர் மோடி இன்று (வியாழக்கிழமை) பிரசாரம் மேற்கொள்கிறார். இதை அவர் தனது டுவிட்டர் தளத்தில் வெளியிட்டு உள்ளார்.

இது குறித்து அவர் கூறுகையில், ‘மேற்கு வங்காளத்தில் எனது சகோதர-சகோதரிகளுடன் நாளை (இன்று) இருப்பதற்கு ஒரு வாய்ப்பு கிடைத்ததற்காக மகிழ்ச்சியடைகிறேன். புருலியாவில் நடைபெறும் பிரசார கூட்டத்தில் நான் பேசுகிறேன். மேற்கு வங்காளத்தில் ஒரு மாற்றம் ஏற்பட வேண்டும் என மாநிலம் முழுவதும் விரும்புகிறது. பா.ஜனதாவின் நல்லாட்சி செயல்திட்டம் மக்களுக்கு நாட்டத்தை கொடுத்திருக்கிறது’ என்று குறிப்பிட்டு இருந்தார்.

இதைப்போல மற்றொரு டுவிட்டில் அவர், ‘அசாமின் கரிம்கஞ்சில் நாளை நடைபெறும் நிகழ்ச்சியில் அந்த மாநில மக்களுடன் இருப்பேன். அங்கு கடந்த 5 ஆண்டுகளில் பல்வேறு துறைகளில் நேர்மறையான மாற்றங்கள் ஏற்பட்டு உள்ளன. எனவே இந்த வளர்ச்சி திட்டங்களை தொடர மக்களின் ஆசியை தேசிய ஜனநாயக கூட்டணி நாடுகிறது’ என்று கூறியுள்ளார்.

