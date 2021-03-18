மேற்கு வங்காளம், அசாமில் பிரதமர் மோடி இன்று தேர்தல் பிரசாரம்

Will be in Assam tomorrow, 18th March. Looking forward to being among the people of this great state during the rally in Karimganj. Assam has witnessed positive changes across various sectors over the last 5 years. NDA seeks people’s blessings to continue the development agenda.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2021
Glad to be getting the opportunity to be among my sisters and brothers of West Bengal tomorrow, 18th March. I would be addressing a rally in Purulia. Across West Bengal, there is a desire for change. BJP’s agenda of good governance is striking a chord among the people.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 17, 2021