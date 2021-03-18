கொரோனா தடுப்பூசி செலுத்துவதில் மத்திய அரசு தோல்வி - ப.சிதம்பரம் குற்றம்சாட்டு

இந்தியர்களுக்கு கொரோனா தடுப்பூசி செலுத்துவதில் மத்திய அரசு தோல்வி அடைந்துள்ளது என முன்னாள் மத்திய மந்திரி ப.சிதம்பரம் குற்றம்சாட்டி உள்ளார்.

சென்னை,





நாட்டில் பல்வேறு மாநிலங்களில் கொரோனாவால் பாதிக்கப்படுவோர் எண்ணிக்கை மீண்டும் அதிகரித்து வருகிறது.





இது தொடர்பாக முன்னாள் மத்திய மந்திரி ப.சிதம்பரம் டுவிட்டர் பதிவில் கூறியிருப்பதாவது:-





''ஒவ்வொரு நாளும் கொரோனா நோய்த்தொற்றின் விகிதம் அதிகரித்து வருகிறது. இது குறித்து யாரேனும் சிந்திக்கிறீர்களா?.





5.9 கோடி கொரோனா தடுப்பூசிகளை இந்தியா ஏற்றுமதி செய்துள்ளது என்பதை பகிர்ந்து கொள்வதில் பெருமிதம் கொள்கிறேன்.





ஆனால், இந்தியர்களுக்கு இதுவரை 3 கோடி கரோனா தடுப்பூசி மட்டுமே வழங்கப்பட்டுள்ளது என்பதில் ஏமாற்றமடைகிறேன்.





தற்போதைய சூழலில் கொரோனா வைரஸ் மற்றும் தடுப்பூசிக்கு மத்தியிலுள்ள போட்டியில் கொரோனா தான் மக்களை வெல்கிறது.





மக்களுக்கு தேவைக்கேற்ப கொரோனா தடுப்பூசிகளைப் போட வேண்டும். கொரோனா தடுப்பூசிக்காக முன்பதிவு போன்ற அதிகாரத்துவ தடைகளை விலக்க வேண்டும் என பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.

I share the pride that India exported 5.9 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines.



At the same time, I am

disappointed that we have administered only 3 crore doses to Indian citizens. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) March 18, 2021

The central government has failed miserably in rolling out the vaccination to Indians.



Is there any wonder that the number of infections is rising rapidly every day? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) March 18, 2021