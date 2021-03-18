கொரோனா தடுப்பூசி செலுத்துவதில் மத்திய அரசு தோல்வி - ப.சிதம்பரம் குற்றம்சாட்டு

I share the pride that India exported 5.9 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) March 18, 2021
At the same time, I am
disappointed that we have administered only 3 crore doses to Indian citizens.
Is there any wonder that the number of infections is rising rapidly every day?
Government should allow walk-in vaccination on demand and get rid of bureaucratic hurdles including pre-registration.