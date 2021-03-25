சினிமா செய்திகள்

நடிகர் மாதவனுக்கு கொரோனா தொற்று உறுதி + "||" + Soon as I get decoupled for the Virus ... we will celebrate Madhavan

நடிகர் மாதவனுக்கு கொரோனா தொற்று உறுதியாகி உள்ளது.
சென்னை

இந்தியாவில் கொரோனா வைரஸ் மீண்டும் வேகமெடுக்கத்தொடங்கியுள்ளது. கடந்த சில நாட்களாக தினமும் சராசரியாக 40 ஆயிரத்திற்கும் மேற்பட்டோருக்கு தொற்று உறுதி செய்யப்பட்டு வருகிறது. நாடு முழுவதும் கொரோனா தடுப்பூசி செலுத்தும் பணிகள் தீவிரமாக நடைபெற்று வரும் நிலையிலும் வைரஸ் பரவல் மீண்டும் வேகமெடுக்கத்தொடங்கியுள்ளது சற்று கலக்கத்தை ஏற்படுத்தியுள்ளது. பொதுமக்கள், அரசியல் தலைவர்கள், திரைபிரபலங்கள் உள்பட அனைத்து தரப்பினரும் வைரஸ் தாக்குதலுக்கு உள்ளாகி வருகின்றனர்.

பிரபல இந்தி நடிகரான அமீர்கானுக்கு கொரோனா தொற்று உறுதி செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளது. இந்த தகவலை அமீர்கானின் செய்தித்தொடர்பாளர் தெரிவித்து இருந்தார்.

இந்த நிலையில் நடிகர் மாதவனுக்கு கொரோனா தொற்று உறுதியாகியுள்ளது. உடல்நலம் தேறி வருவதாக நடிகர் மாதவன் டுவிட்டரில் தெரிவித்து உள்ளார்.

மாதவன் தனக்கு கொரோனா  இருப்பது கண்டறியப்பட்டதாக அறிவிக்க ஒரு இடுகையைப் பகிர்ந்துள்ளார். அவரது 3 இடியட்ஸ் பட போஸ்டரை போட்டு உள்ளார்.  தங்களுக்கு பின்னால் கொரோனா இருந்தது என கூறி உள்ளார்.

Related Tags :

தொடர்புடைய செய்திகள்

1. தமிழகத்தில் கொரோனா பாதிப்பு அதிகரித்து வந்தாலும், 2வது அலை என கூற முடியாது- சுகாதாரத்துறை செயலாளர்
தமிழகத்தில் கொரோனா பாதிப்பு அதிகரித்து வந்தாலும், 2வது அலை என கூற முடியாது என்று சுகாதாரத்துறை செயலாளர் ராதாகிருஷ்ணன் கூறியுள்ளார்.
2. இந்தியாவில் 771 மரபணு மாறிய புதிய வகை கொரோனா கண்டறியப்பட்டுள்ளது- மத்திய சுகாதாரத்துறை
இந்தியாவில் மரபணு மாறிய புதிய வகை கொரோனா கண்டறியப்பட்டுள்ளதாக மத்திய அரசு இன்று தெரிவித்துள்ளது.
3. பண்டிகை காலங்களில் கூட்டங்களை கட்டுப்படுத்த கட்டுப்பாடுகளை விதிக்கவும் மாநிலங்களுக்கு மத்திய அரசு கடிதம்
பண்டிகைகளின் போது மக்கள் பொது இடங்களில் கூடுவதை தடுக்க உள்ளூர் கட்டுப்பாடுகள் அவசியம் என மத்திய சுகாதார அமைச்சகம் மாநில அர்சுகளுக்கு கடிதம் எழுதி உள்ளது.
4. சென்னையில் எங்கெங்கே கொரோனா தடுப்பூசி போட்டுக்கொள்ளலாம் இணையதளம் மூலம் மாநகராட்சி தகவல்
சென்னையில் எங்கெங்கே கொரோனா தடுப்பூசி போட்டுகொள்ளலாம் என கூகுள் வரைபட வழிகாட்டியுடன் கூடிய முகவரிகள் மாநகராட்சியின் இணையதளத்தில் வெளியிடப்பட்டுள்ளது.
5. 45 வயதிற்கு மேற்பட்டவர்கள் விரைவில் தடுப்பூசி போட்டுக்கொள்ள வேண்டும் -மத்திய அரசு
ஏப்ரல் 1ந் தேதி முதல் 45 வயதுக்கு மேற்பட்ட அனைவருக்கும் தடுப்பூசி போடப்படும் என அறிவிக்கப்பட்டு உள்ளது.

