நடிகர் மாதவனுக்கு கொரோனா தொற்று உறுதி

இந்தியாவில் கொரோனா வைரஸ் மீண்டும் வேகமெடுக்கத்தொடங்கியுள்ளது. கடந்த சில நாட்களாக தினமும் சராசரியாக 40 ஆயிரத்திற்கும் மேற்பட்டோருக்கு தொற்று உறுதி செய்யப்பட்டு வருகிறது. நாடு முழுவதும் கொரோனா தடுப்பூசி செலுத்தும் பணிகள் தீவிரமாக நடைபெற்று வரும் நிலையிலும் வைரஸ் பரவல் மீண்டும் வேகமெடுக்கத்தொடங்கியுள்ளது சற்று கலக்கத்தை ஏற்படுத்தியுள்ளது. பொதுமக்கள், அரசியல் தலைவர்கள், திரைபிரபலங்கள் உள்பட அனைத்து தரப்பினரும் வைரஸ் தாக்குதலுக்கு உள்ளாகி வருகின்றனர்.

பிரபல இந்தி நடிகரான அமீர்கானுக்கு கொரோனா தொற்று உறுதி செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளது. இந்த தகவலை அமீர்கானின் செய்தித்தொடர்பாளர் தெரிவித்து இருந்தார்.

இந்த நிலையில் நடிகர் மாதவனுக்கு கொரோனா தொற்று உறுதியாகியுள்ளது. உடல்நலம் தேறி வருவதாக நடிகர் மாதவன் டுவிட்டரில் தெரிவித்து உள்ளார்.

Farhan HAS to follow Rancho and Virus has always been after us BUT this time he bloody caught up. 😡😡😄😄BUT-ALL IS WELL and the Covid🦠 will be in the Well soon. Though this is one place we don’t want Raju in😆😆. Thank you for all the love ❤️❤️I am recuperating well.🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/xRWAeiPxP4