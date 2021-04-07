கிரிக்கெட் வீரர் மொயின் அலி குறித்து சர்ச்சை கருத்தை வெளியிட்ட பிரபல பெண் எழுத்தாளர்

Haters know very well that my Moeen Ali tweet was sarcastic. But they made that an issue to humiliate me because I try to secularize Muslim society & I oppose Islamic fanaticism. One of the greatest tragedies of humankind is pro-women leftists support anti-women Islamists.— taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) April 6, 2021
Sarcastic ? No one is laughing , not even yourself , the least you can do is delete the tweet https://t.co/Dl7lWdvSd4— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 6, 2021
Are you okay ? I don’t think you’re okay https://t.co/rmiFHhDXiO— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 6, 2021
This is the problem with this app. People being able to say stuff like this. Disgusting. Things need to change, please report this account! https://t.co/uveSFqbna0— Ben Duckett (@BenDuckett1) April 6, 2021