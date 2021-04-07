கிரிக்கெட் வீரர் மொயின் அலி குறித்து சர்ச்சை கருத்தை வெளியிட்ட பிரபல பெண் எழுத்தாளர்

கிரிக்கெட் வீரர் மொயின் அலி குறித்து பிரபல பெண் எழுத்தாளர் சர்ச்சை கருத்தை வெளியிட்டு உள்ளார்.

டாக்கா





இங்கிலாந்து சுழற்பந்து வீச்சாளர் மொயின் அலி ஐ.பி.எல் 2021 தொடரில் சென்னை சூப்பர் கிங்ஸ் அணியில் விளையாட உள்ளார். மொயின் அலி தனது ஜெர்சியில் இருக்கும் மதுப்பான லோகோவை நீக்க சொன்னார் என்று தகவல்கள் வெளியான நிலையில் அதுப்போன்று அவர் எந்த கோரிக்கையும் மொயின் அலி வைக்கவில்லை என்று அணி தரப்பில் தெரிவிக்கபட்டது.





தற்போது மீண்டும் மொயின் அலி வைத்து சர்ச்சை கிளம்பி உள்ளது. மொயின் அலி குறித்து வங்காள தேச பெண் எழுத்தாளர் தஸ்லிமா நஸ்ரின் தனது டுவீட்டரில் வெளியிட்டுள்ள கருத்து தற்போது மீண்டும் சர்ச்சயைாகி உள்ளது.





தஸ்லிமா தனது சுவிட்டரில், மொயின் அலி கிரிக்கெட்டில் சிக்காமல் இருந்தால், அவர் ஐ.எஸ்.ஐ.எஸ் அமைப்பில் சேர்ந்திருப்பார் என்று பதிவிட்டிருந்தார்.





தஸ்லிமாவின் இந்த கருத்து கடும் விவாதத்தை ஏற்படுத்தி உள்ளது. இங்கிலாந்து வேகப்பந்து வீச்சாளர் ஜோப்ரா ஆர்சர் தனது அதிருப்தியை வெளிப்படுத்தி உள்ளார். நீங்கள் நலமாக இருக்கிறீர்களா? எனக்கு தெரிந்து நீங்கள் நலமாக இல்லை என்று நினைக்கிறேன் என்று கூறி உள்ளார். இங்கிலாந்து வீரர்கள், மொயின் அலி தந்தை என பலர் தங்களது கண்டனத்தை வெளிப்படுத்தி உள்ளனர்.





இந்நிலையில் தஸ்லிமா தனது கருத்திற்கான விளக்கத்தை அளித்துள்ளார். அதில், என்னை வெறுப்பவர்களுக்கு தெரியும் நான் மொயின் அலி குறித்து பதிவிட்ட கருத்து இயற்கையாகவே கிண்டலானது தான். ஆனால் அவர்கள் முஸ்லிம் சமுதாயத்தை மதமயமாக்க முயற்சிக்கிறார்கள், இஸ்லாமிய வெறித்தனத்தை நான் எதிர்க்கிறேன், ஏனெனில் என்னை அவமானப்படுத்தும் ஒரு பிரச்சினையாக அவர்கள் செய்தார்கள். மனிதகுலத்தின் மிகப்பெரிய துயரங்களில் ஒன்று, பெண்கள் சார்பு இடதுசாரிகள் பெண்கள் விரோத இஸ்லாமியவாதிகளை ஆதரிப்பது என கூறி உள்ளார்.





Haters know very well that my Moeen Ali tweet was sarcastic. But they made that an issue to humiliate me because I try to secularize Muslim society & I oppose Islamic fanaticism. One of the greatest tragedies of humankind is pro-women leftists support anti-women Islamists. — taslima nasreen (@taslimanasreen) April 6, 2021

Sarcastic ? No one is laughing , not even yourself , the least you can do is delete the tweet https://t.co/Dl7lWdvSd4 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 6, 2021

Are you okay ? I don’t think you’re okay https://t.co/rmiFHhDXiO — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 6, 2021