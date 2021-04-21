இந்தியா-இங்கிலாந்து இடையே வரும் 24-ம் தேதி முதல் 30-ம் தேதி வரை விமான சேவை நிறுத்தம் - ஏர் இந்தியா அறிவிப்பு

#FlyAI : Passengers who were to travel between India and UK, may kindly note that in view of recent restrictions announced by UK, flts from/to UK stand cancelled from 24th to 30th April '21. Further updates regarding rescheduling, refunds & waivers will be informed shortly.(2/2)— Air India (@airindiain) April 21, 2021
(2/2)Between 24th to 30th April '21 we are in a process to schedule once a week flight to UK from Delhi & Mumbai. Information regarding the same will also be updated on our Website and Social Media Channels .— Air India (@airindiain) April 21, 2021