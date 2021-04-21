தேசிய செய்திகள்

இந்தியா-இங்கிலாந்து இடையே வரும் 24-ம் தேதி முதல் 30-ம் தேதி வரை விமான சேவை நிறுத்தம் - ஏர் இந்தியா அறிவிப்பு + "||" + Air India flights to and from the UK cancelled between 24th to 30th April

இந்தியா-இங்கிலாந்து இடையே வரும் 24-ம் தேதி முதல் 30-ம் தேதி வரை விமான சேவை நிறுத்தம் - ஏர் இந்தியா அறிவிப்பு
இந்தியா-இங்கிலாந்து இடையே வரும் 24-ம் தேதி முதல் 30-ம் தேதி வரை விமான சேவை நிறுத்தம் - ஏர் இந்தியா அறிவிப்பு
வரும் 24ம் தேதி முதல் 30ம் தேதி வரை இங்கிலாந்துக்கு இயக்கப்பட இருந்த அனைத்து விமானங்களும் ரத்து செய்யப்படுவதாக ஏர் இந்தியா அறிவித்துள்ளது.
புதுடெல்லி,

இந்தியாவில் கடந்த 4 நாட்களுக்கும் மேலாக தொடர்ச்சியாக 2 லட்சத்திற்கு மேலாக கொரோனா பாதிப்புகள் ஏற்பட்டு வந்தநிலையில், கடந்த 24 மணி நேரத்தில் புதிதாக 3 லட்சத்தை நெருங்கி உள்ளது. இதன்படி 2,95,041 பேருக்கு கொரோனா தொற்று உறுதி செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளது. இதன்மூலம் மொத்த கொரோனா பாதிப்பு எண்ணிக்கை 1,56,16,130 ஆக அதிகரித்துள்ளது. 

இந்நிலையில் கொரோனா பாதிப்பு எதிரொலியாக, ஏப்ரல் 24ம் தேதி முதல் 30ம் தேதி வரை இங்கிலாந்துக்கு இயக்கப்பட இருந்த அனைத்து விமானங்களும் ரத்து செய்யப்படுவதாக ஏர் இந்தியா அறிவித்துள்ளது. மேலும் விமான சேவை தொடர்பான புதிய அட்டவணை, பயணிகளுக்கு பணத்தை திரும்ப வழங்குதல் மற்றும் தள்ளுபடி தொடர்பான கூடுதல் தகவல்கள் விரைவில் தெரிவிக்கப்படும் என்றும் ஏர் இந்தியா நிறுவனம் தெரிவித்துள்ளது.

முன்னதாக கொரோனா அதிகரிப்பு காரணமாக ரெட் லிஸ்ட் பட்டியலில் இந்தியாவை இங்கிலாந்து சேர்ந்திருந்தது. மேலும், இங்கிலாந்து நாட்டவர் யாரும் தற்போதைய சூழலில் இந்தியா செல்ல வேண்டாம் என்று அறிவித்திருந்தது குறிப்பிடத்தக்கது.



Related Tags :

தொடர்புடைய செய்திகள்

1. இந்தியாவில் கொரோனாவால் பாதிக்கப்பட்டோர் ஒருநாள் எண்ணிக்கை 3 லட்சத்தை நெருங்கியது
இந்தியாவில் கடந்த 24 மணி நேரத்தில் புதிதாக 2,95,041 பேருக்கு கொரோனா பாதிப்பு உறுதி செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளது.
2. இந்தியாவில் இருந்து வரும் பயணிகளுக்கு கூடுதல் கட்டுப்பாடு: சிங்கப்பூர் அறிவிப்பு
இந்தியாவில் இருந்து வரும் பயணிகளுக்கு கூடுதல் கட்டுப்பாடுகள் விதிக்கப்படும் என சிங்கப்பூர் சுகாதாரத்துறை அறிவித்துள்ளது.
3. இந்தியாவில் புதிதாக 2,59,170 பேருக்கு கொரோனா பாதிப்பு: மேலும் 1,761 பேர் பலி
இந்தியாவில் கடந்த 24 மணி நேரத்தில் புதிதாக 2,59,170 பேருக்கு கொரோனா பாதிப்பு உறுதி செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளது.
4. தெலுங்கானா முதல்-மந்திரி சந்திரசேகர ராவ்-க்கு கொரோனா தொற்று உறுதி
தெலுங்கானா முதல்-மந்திரி சந்திரசேகர ராவ்-க்கு கொரோனா தொற்று உறுதி செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளது.
5. இந்தியாவில் கொரோனா பாதிப்பு எண்ணிக்கை 1.50 கோடியை தாண்டியது: புதிய உச்சமாக 2,73,810 பேருக்கு தொற்று உறுதி
இந்தியாவில் இதுவரை இல்லாத புதிய உச்சமாக ஒரேநாளில் 2,73,810 பேருக்கு கொரோனா பாதிப்பு உறுதி செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளது.

ஆசிரியரின் தேர்வுகள்...

1. ஆசிரியர் தேர்வில் குளறுபடி நடந்ததாக குற்றச்சாட்டு - 9 ஐ.ஏ.எஸ். அதிகாரிகளை கட்டாய ஓய்வில் அனுப்ப பரிந்துரை
2. மேற்குவங்காளம்: துப்பாக்கிச்சூடு நடந்த இடத்தை நாளை பார்வையிடுகிறார் மம்தா - பேரணி நடத்தவும் திட்டம்
3. தமிழகத்தில் நீட் தேர்வை ஏற்க முடியாது-மத்திய சுகாதாரத் துறை அமைச்சருடனான கூட்டத்தில் தமிழக அதிகாரிகள் திட்டவட்டம்
4. மேற்குவங்காளம்: துப்பாக்கிச்சூடு நடைபெற்ற வாக்குச்சாவடியில் வாக்குப்பதிவு ஒத்திவைப்பு
5. 4 பேர் சுட்டுக்கொல்லப்பட்டதற்கு அமித்ஷாவே முழு பொறுப்பு: மம்தா பானர்ஜி

அதிகம் வாசிக்கப்பட்டவை

1. உண்மையான ஹீரோ! - தண்டவாளத்தில் விழுந்த குழந்தையை உயிரைப் பணயம் வைத்துக் காப்பாற்றிய ரயில்வே ஊழியர் - வீடியோ
2. இன்று இரவு முதல் வரும் 26-ம் தேதி வரை முழு ஊரடங்கு அமல் - டெல்லி அரசு அதிரடி உத்தரவு
3. தண்டவாளத்தில் விழுந்த குழந்தையை உயிரைப் பணயம் வைத்துக் காப்பாற்றிய ரயில்வே ஊழியருக்கு ரூ.50,000 சன்மானம் - ரயில்வே அமைச்சகம்
4. சனி, ஞாயிற்றுக்கிழமைகளில் கர்நாடகம் முழுவதும் முழு ஊரடங்கு
5. கொரோனா தடுப்பூசியை வீண் செய்ததில் தமிழகம் முதலிடம் - ஆர்டிஐ அதிர்ச்சி தகவல்

எங்களைப்பற்றி | தனித்தன்மை பாதுகாப்பு | தொடர்புகொள்ள | வலைத்தள தொகுப்பு | ஆலோசனைகள் | வேலைவாய்ப்பு

Paper Ad Tariff | Web Ad Tariff | Terms & Conditions (E-paper)

காப்புரிமை 2021, © Daily Thanthi | Powered by Vishwak