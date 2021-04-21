இந்தியா-இங்கிலாந்து இடையே வரும் 24-ம் தேதி முதல் 30-ம் தேதி வரை விமான சேவை நிறுத்தம் - ஏர் இந்தியா அறிவிப்பு

புதுடெல்லி,

இந்தியாவில் கடந்த 4 நாட்களுக்கும் மேலாக தொடர்ச்சியாக 2 லட்சத்திற்கு மேலாக கொரோனா பாதிப்புகள் ஏற்பட்டு வந்தநிலையில், கடந்த 24 மணி நேரத்தில் புதிதாக 3 லட்சத்தை நெருங்கி உள்ளது. இதன்படி 2,95,041 பேருக்கு கொரோனா தொற்று உறுதி செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளது. இதன்மூலம் மொத்த கொரோனா பாதிப்பு எண்ணிக்கை 1,56,16,130 ஆக அதிகரித்துள்ளது.

இந்நிலையில் கொரோனா பாதிப்பு எதிரொலியாக, ஏப்ரல் 24ம் தேதி முதல் 30ம் தேதி வரை இங்கிலாந்துக்கு இயக்கப்பட இருந்த அனைத்து விமானங்களும் ரத்து செய்யப்படுவதாக ஏர் இந்தியா அறிவித்துள்ளது. மேலும் விமான சேவை தொடர்பான புதிய அட்டவணை, பயணிகளுக்கு பணத்தை திரும்ப வழங்குதல் மற்றும் தள்ளுபடி தொடர்பான கூடுதல் தகவல்கள் விரைவில் தெரிவிக்கப்படும் என்றும் ஏர் இந்தியா நிறுவனம் தெரிவித்துள்ளது.

முன்னதாக கொரோனா அதிகரிப்பு காரணமாக ரெட் லிஸ்ட் பட்டியலில் இந்தியாவை இங்கிலாந்து சேர்ந்திருந்தது. மேலும், இங்கிலாந்து நாட்டவர் யாரும் தற்போதைய சூழலில் இந்தியா செல்ல வேண்டாம் என்று அறிவித்திருந்தது குறிப்பிடத்தக்கது.

#FlyAI : Passengers who were to travel between India and UK, may kindly note that in view of recent restrictions announced by UK, flts from/to UK stand cancelled from 24th to 30th April '21. Further updates regarding rescheduling, refunds & waivers will be informed shortly.(2/2)

(2/2)Between 24th to 30th April '21 we are in a process to schedule once a week flight to UK from Delhi & Mumbai. Information regarding the same will also be updated on our Website and Social Media Channels .