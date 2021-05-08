மே 10ஆம் தேதி முதல் 24ஆம் தேதி வரை மெட்ரோ ரயில் சேவை ரத்து: மெட்ரோ நிர்வாகம் அறிவிப்பு

சென்னை,

தமிழகத்தில் கொரோனாவில் 2வது அலை பாதிப்பு காரணமாக, வரும் மே 10-ம் தேதி முதல் 24-ம் தேதி வரை முழு ஊரடங்கு அமல்படுத்தப்பட்டுள்ளது. இதனைத்தொடர்ந்து மக்கள் தங்களுக்கு தேவையான பொருள்களை வாங்குவதற்கு வசதியாக நாளை வார இறுதி நாள் பொதுமுடக்கத்தில் இருந்து விலக்கு அளிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. இந்த சூழலில் நாளை (மே 9-ம் தேதி) மெட்ரோ ரயில்கள் வழக்கம் போல் செயல்படும் என்று மெட்ரோ நிர்வாகம் அறிவிப்பு வெளியிட்டிருந்தது.

இந்நிலையில் மே 10ஆம் தேதி முதல் 24ஆம் தேதி வரை மெட்ரோ ரயில் சேவை ரத்து செய்யப்படுவதாக மெட்ரோ நிர்வாகம் அறிவித்துள்ளது.

இதுதொடர்பாக மெட்ரோ நிர்வாகம் சார்பில் வெளியிடப்பட்டுள்ள அறிவிப்பில், “கொரோனா பரவுவதைத் தடுப்பதற்காக மாநிலத்தில் முழுமையான ஊரடங்கு மற்றும் பொதுப் போக்குவரத்தை தற்காலிகமாக தடை செய்ய உள்ள தமிழக அரசின் அறிவுறுத்தலின் படி, நாளை மறுநாள் (10-05-2021) காலை 4 மணி முதல் 24-ஆம் தேதி காலை 4 மணி வரை சென்னை மெட்ரோ ரயில் லிமிடெட் தனது மெட்ரோ ரயில் சேவைகளை இடைநிறுத்த முடிவு செய்துள்ளது” என்று அதில் தெரிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.

Press Release



Temporary suspension of Metro Train Services from 10-05-2021 till 24- 05-2021- Reg



As per the instructions of Government of Tamil Nadu for complete lockdown in the State and temporary prohibition of Public Transport for curbing the spread of Covid-19

1/2