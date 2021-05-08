தமிழகத்திற்கான ஆக்சிஜன் ஒதுக்கீட்டை 419 மெட்ரிக் டன்னாக அதிகரித்தது மத்திய அரசு
மாநில செய்திகள்

மே 10ஆம் தேதி முதல் 24ஆம் தேதி வரை மெட்ரோ ரயில் சேவை ரத்து: மெட்ரோ நிர்வாகம் அறிவிப்பு + "||" + Metro Rail Service Cancellation from May 10th to 24th: Notification by Metro Administration

மே 10ஆம் தேதி முதல் 24ஆம் தேதி வரை மெட்ரோ ரயில் சேவை ரத்து: மெட்ரோ நிர்வாகம் அறிவிப்பு
மே 10ஆம் தேதி முதல் 24ஆம் தேதி வரை மெட்ரோ ரயில் சேவை ரத்து: மெட்ரோ நிர்வாகம் அறிவிப்பு
மே 10ஆம் தேதி முதல் 24ஆம் தேதி வரை மெட்ரோ ரயில் சேவை ரத்து செய்யப்படுவதாக மெட்ரோ நிர்வாகம் அறிவித்துள்ளது.
சென்னை, 

தமிழகத்தில் கொரோனாவில் 2வது அலை பாதிப்பு காரணமாக, வரும் மே 10-ம் தேதி முதல் 24-ம் தேதி வரை முழு ஊரடங்கு அமல்படுத்தப்பட்டுள்ளது. இதனைத்தொடர்ந்து மக்கள் தங்களுக்கு தேவையான பொருள்களை வாங்குவதற்கு வசதியாக நாளை வார இறுதி நாள் பொதுமுடக்கத்தில் இருந்து விலக்கு அளிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. இந்த சூழலில் நாளை (மே 9-ம் தேதி) மெட்ரோ ரயில்கள் வழக்கம் போல் செயல்படும் என்று மெட்ரோ நிர்வாகம் அறிவிப்பு வெளியிட்டிருந்தது. 

இந்நிலையில் மே 10ஆம் தேதி முதல் 24ஆம் தேதி வரை மெட்ரோ ரயில் சேவை ரத்து செய்யப்படுவதாக மெட்ரோ நிர்வாகம் அறிவித்துள்ளது. 

இதுதொடர்பாக மெட்ரோ நிர்வாகம் சார்பில் வெளியிடப்பட்டுள்ள அறிவிப்பில், “கொரோனா பரவுவதைத் தடுப்பதற்காக மாநிலத்தில் முழுமையான ஊரடங்கு மற்றும் பொதுப் போக்குவரத்தை தற்காலிகமாக தடை செய்ய உள்ள தமிழக அரசின் அறிவுறுத்தலின் படி,  நாளை மறுநாள் (10-05-2021) காலை 4 மணி முதல் 24-ஆம் தேதி காலை 4 மணி வரை சென்னை மெட்ரோ ரயில் லிமிடெட் தனது மெட்ரோ ரயில் சேவைகளை இடைநிறுத்த முடிவு செய்துள்ளது” என்று அதில் தெரிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. 




Related Tags :

ஆசிரியரின் தேர்வுகள்...

1. ஆக்சிஜன் பற்றாக்குறையால் கொரோனா நோயாளிகள் உயிரிழப்பது, இனப்படுகொலைக்கு சமம் - அலகாபாத் ஐகோர்ட் கண்டனம்

அதிகம் வாசிக்கப்பட்டவை

1. புதிய அமைச்சர்களின் வாழ்க்கை குறிப்பு
2. சென்னை விமான நிலையத்தில் முதல் முறையாக ரூ.100 கோடி போதை பொருள் பறிமுதல் பெண் உள்பட 2 பேர் கைது
3. அம்மா உணவகங்களுக்கு அனுமதி,டாஸ்மாக் கடைகள் மூடல் தமிழக அரசின் முடிவிற்கு ஓ.பன்னீர்செல்வம் வரவேற்பு
4. மு.க.ஸ்டாலின் தலைமையில் 34 பேர் இன்று பதவி ஏற்பு தமிழக அமைச்சர்கள் பட்டியல் இலாகா விவரம் வெளியானது
5. மே 08: தமிழகத்தில் மாவட்டம் வாரியாக கொரோனா பாதிப்பு முழு நிலவரம்

எங்களைப்பற்றி | தனித்தன்மை பாதுகாப்பு | தொடர்புகொள்ள | வலைத்தள தொகுப்பு | ஆலோசனைகள் | வேலைவாய்ப்பு

Paper Ad Tariff | Web Ad Tariff | Terms & Conditions (E-paper)

காப்புரிமை 2021, © Daily Thanthi | Powered by Vishwak