தேசிய செய்திகள்

முதல் பதக்கம் : மீராபாய் சானுவுக்கு குவியும் வாழ்த்துகள் + "||" + First Medal: Congratulations to Mirabai Sanu

முதல் பதக்கம் : மீராபாய் சானுவுக்கு குவியும் வாழ்த்துகள்
முதல் பதக்கம் : மீராபாய் சானுவுக்கு குவியும் வாழ்த்துகள்
இந்தியாவுக்கு முதல் பதக்கம் பெற்று தந்த மீராபாய் சானுக்கு வாழ்த்துக்கள் குவிந்து வருகிறது.
புதுடெல்லி

இந்தியாவுக்கு முதல் பதக்கத்தை பெற்று தந்துள்ள மீராபாய் சானுவிற்கு ஜனாதிபதி ராம்நாத் கோவிந்த் மற்றும்  பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடி ஆகியோர் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.



மீராபாய் சானுக்கு தமிழக முதல் அமைச்சர் மு.க.ஸ்டாலின் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்து உள்ளார்.

ஒலிம்பிக்கின் முதல் நாளிலேயே இந்தியாவுக்கு ஒரு பிரகாசமான ஆரம்பம். எனது மனமார்ந்த வாழ்த்துக்கள் மீராபாய்_சானு தனது சிறந்த திறமையால் பளுதூக்குதலில் இந்தியாவுக்கான  முதல் ஒலிம்பிக் வெள்ள பதக்கத்தை கொண்டு வந்தவர் என கூறி உள்ளார்.

மேலும் இந்திய பிரபலங்கள் , கிரிக்கெட் பிரபலங்கள் என பலர் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்து வருகின்றனர்.




Related Tags :

தொடர்புடைய செய்திகள்

1. வெள்ளிபதக்கம் வென்ற மீராபாய் சானுக்கு பிரதமர் மோடி வாழ்த்து
வெள்ளிபதக்கம் வென்ற மீராபாய் சானுக்கு பிரதமர் மோடி வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்து உள்ளார்.
2. இந்தியாவுக்கு முதல் பதக்கம்: பளுதூக்குதல் பெண்கள் 49 கிலோ பிரிவில் மீராபாய் சானு வெள்ளி வென்றார்
டோக்கியோ ஒலிம்பிக் பளுதூக்குதல் பெண்கள் 49 கிலோபிரிவில் இந்தியாவின் முதல் பதக்கத்தை மீராபாய் சானு வென்றார்
3. பளு தூக்குதல்: 49 கிலோ எடைப்பிரிவில் இந்தியா வீராங்கனை மீராபாய் சானுக்கு பதக்க வாய்ப்பு
டோக்கியோ ஒலிம்பிக்கில் இந்தியாவின் முதல் பதக்கத்தை உறுதிப்படுத்த மீராபாய் சானு 110 கிலோ எடையை எட்ட வேண்டும்.
4. 10மீ ஏர் பிஸ்டல் இறுதி பிரிவில் இந்தியாவின் சவுரப் சவுத்ரி பதக்கத்தை நெருங்குகிறார்!
10மீ ஏர் பிஸ்டல் போட்டியின் தகுதி சுற்றில் முதலிடம் பிடித்து பைனலுக்குள் நுழைந்தார் 19 வயது சவுரப் சவுத்ரி
5. ஒலிம்பிக்: ஹாக்கி போட்டியில் நியூசிலாந்தை வீழ்த்தியது இந்தியா
ஒலிம்பிக் ஹாக்கி போட்டியில் நியூசிலாந்தை வீழ்த்தி இந்தியா வெற்றிபெற்றது.

ஆசிரியரின் தேர்வுகள்...

1. பெட்ரோல் - டீசல் விலை உயர்வு எதிரொலி: நாடாளுமன்றத்துக்கு சைக்கிளில் வந்த திரிணமுல் எம்.பி.க்கள்
2. கல்லூரிகளில் சேர வரும் 26-ஆம் தேதிமுதல் விண்ணப்பிக்கலாம் - அமைச்சர் பொன்முடி தகவல்
3. நீட் தேர்வு விவகாரத்தில் தமிழக மக்களை தி.மு.க. ஏமாற்றிவிட்டது- எதிர்க்கட்சி தலைவர் எடப்பாடி பழனிசாமி
4. ஜனாதிபதியிடம் பேசியது என்ன? முதல்-அமைச்சர் மு.க.ஸ்டாலின் விளக்கம்
5. பிளஸ்-2 தேர்வு : 600/600 மதிப்பெண்கள் இந்த ஆண்டு யாரும் எடுக்கவில்லை - அமைச்சர் அன்பில் மகேஷ் பொய்யாமொழி

அதிகம் வாசிக்கப்பட்டவை

1. இந்தியா மிகப்பெரிய பொருளாதார நெருக்கடிக்குத் தள்ளப்பட்டுள்ளது -முன்னாள் பிரதமர் மன்மோகன் சிங் வருத்தம்
2. குஜராத், ராஜஸ்தான் மாநிலங்களில் பள்ளிகளை மீண்டும் திறக்கும் தேதிகள் அறிவிப்பு
3. திருப்பதி கோவிலில் ரூ.25 கோடியில் டிரோன் தடுப்பு தொழில்நுட்பம் பயன்படுத்த உள்ளதாக தகவல்
4. ஜம்மு காஷ்மீரில் சுட்டு வீழ்த்தப்பட்ட ட்ரோன்; வெடி பொருட்கள் இருந்ததாக தகவல்
5. பெங்களூரு கன்டோன்மெண்ட்- அகர்தலா இடையே சிறப்பு ரெயில்கள் - தென்மேற்கு ரெயில்வே தகவல்

எங்களைப்பற்றி | தனித்தன்மை பாதுகாப்பு | தொடர்புகொள்ள | வலைத்தள தொகுப்பு | ஆலோசனைகள் | வேலைவாய்ப்பு

Paper Ad Tariff | Web Ad Tariff | Terms & Conditions (E-paper)

காப்புரிமை 2021, © Daily Thanthi | Powered by Vishwak