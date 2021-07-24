முதல் பதக்கம் : மீராபாய் சானுவுக்கு குவியும் வாழ்த்துகள்

இந்தியாவுக்கு முதல் பதக்கம் பெற்று தந்த மீராபாய் சானுக்கு வாழ்த்துக்கள் குவிந்து வருகிறது.

புதுடெல்லி





இந்தியாவுக்கு முதல் பதக்கத்தை பெற்று தந்துள்ள மீராபாய் சானுவிற்கு ஜனாதிபதி ராம்நாத் கோவிந்த் மற்றும் பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடி ஆகியோர் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.



Heartiest congratulations to Mirabai Chanu for starting the medal tally for India in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by winning silver medal in weightlifting. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 24, 2021





Could not have asked for a happier start to @Tokyo2020! India is elated by @mirabai_chanu’s stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian. #Cheer4India#Tokyo2020pic.twitter.com/B6uJtDlaJo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 24, 2021





மீராபாய் சானுக்கு தமிழக முதல் அமைச்சர் மு.க.ஸ்டாலின் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்து உள்ளார்.





ஒலிம்பிக்கின் முதல் நாளிலேயே இந்தியாவுக்கு ஒரு பிரகாசமான ஆரம்பம். எனது மனமார்ந்த வாழ்த்துக்கள் மீராபாய்_சானு தனது சிறந்த திறமையால் பளுதூக்குதலில் இந்தியாவுக்கான முதல் ஒலிம்பிக் வெள்ள பதக்கத்தை கொண்டு வந்தவர் என கூறி உள்ளார்.





மேலும் இந்திய பிரபலங்கள் , கிரிக்கெட் பிரபலங்கள் என பலர் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்து வருகின்றனர்.





What a proud moment.



Every Indian is rejoicing this historic accomplishment of @mirabai_chanu at the #OlympicGames .



Let us #Cheer4India. https://t.co/iR8KrwFacY — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 24, 2021













Congratulations to @mirabai_chanu on winning the first silver medal for India at #Olympics2020! You have lifted the spirits of us Indians and have made the country proud.#Cheer4India#Tokyo2020pic.twitter.com/S7Jg399aZq — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) July 24, 2021

What a wonderful start to #Tokyo2020!



Many congratulations to @mirabai_chanu for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. #Cheer4India#MirabaiChanupic.twitter.com/N7dJncHzQE — Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) July 24, 2021

India strikes first medal at Olympic #Tokyo2020

Mirabai Chanu wins silver Medal in 49 kg Women's Weightlifting and made India proud🇮🇳

Congratulations @mirabai_chanu ! #Cheer4Indiapic.twitter.com/NCDqjgdSGe — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 24, 2021