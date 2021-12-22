சண்முகநாதனின் உடலுக்கு முதல்-அமைச்சர் மு.க.ஸ்டாலின் இறுதி அஞ்சலி
ஒமைக்ரான் பாதிப்பு மோசமாக இருக்கும் - பில் கேட்ஸ் எச்சரிக்கை
இதுவரை நாம் பார்த்திராத மிக மோசமான பாதிப்பாக ஒமைக்ரான் வைரஸ் இருக்கும் என பில் கேட்ஸ் எச்சரித்துள்ளார்.
வாஷிங்டன்,

சீனாவில் தோன்றிய கொரோனாவால், உலகின் பிற எந்த நாட்டையும் விட வல்லரசு நாடான அமெரிக்காதான் கூடுதல் பாதிப்புக்கு ஆளானது. இப்போது தென் ஆப்பிரிக்காவில் முதலில் கண்டறியப்பட்டு உலகமெங்கும் கால் பதித்து வருகிற ஒமைக்ரானும் அமெரிக்காவை பதம்பார்க்கத் தொடங்கி இருக்கிறது.

இந்த நிலையில் மைக்ரோசாப்ட் நிறுவனத்தின் நிறுவனரும்  உலக கோடீஸ்வரர்களின் ஒருவருமான பில் கேட்ஸ் , ஒமைக்ரான் வைரஸ் குறித்து உலகிற்கு எச்சரித்துள்ளார். இது குறித்து அவர் தனது டுவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில் பல்வேறு கருத்துக்களை பதிவு செய்துள்ளார்.

அதில் , "தனது நண்பர்கள் பலருக்கு தொற்று பாதிப்பு ஏற்பட்டுள்ளதாகவும் தொற்றுநோயின் மோசமான காலகட்டத்திற்குள்  நாம் நுழையலாம் " என்றும் அவர் தெரிவித்துள்ளார். மேலும் மற்றொரு டுவிட்டர் பதிவில் அவர் "வரலாற்றில் எந்த வைரஸையும் விட ஒமைக்ரான் வேகமாக பரவி வருகிறது. இது விரைவில் உலகின் அனைத்து நாட்டிலும் பரவும்" என தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

"ஒமைக்ரான் தொற்று  எந்த அளவிற்கு உங்களை பாதிக்கும் என்பது தெரியாது .இது டெல்டா வகையை  விட குறைவான பாதிப்பாக  இருந்தாலும், இதுவரை நாம் பார்த்திராத  மிக மோசமான பாதிப்பாக  இது இருக்கும்" என தனது அடுத்த பதிவில் பில் கேட்ஸ் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

இந்த நேரத்தில் கொரோனா முன்னெச்சரிக்கைகள் எவ்வளவு முக்கியமானது  என்பதை வலியுறுத்தி பில் கேட்ஸ், அனைவரயும் முகமூடி அணியவும் , தடுப்பூசி செலுத்தவும் அறிவுறுத்தியுள்ளார்.மேலும் பூஸ்டர் தடுப்பூசியை செலுத்துவது நமக்கு மேலும் பாதுகாப்பை நல்கும் என அவர் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

இறுதியாக அவர் "நிலைமை எப்போதும் இவ்வாறு  இருக்காது . ஒரு நாள் தொற்றுநோய் முடிவுக்கு வரும், நாம் ஒருவரையொருவர் நன்றாக கவனித்துக்கொள்ளும் நாள் விரைவில் வரும் " என பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.
