ஒமைக்ரான் பாதிப்பு மோசமாக இருக்கும் - பில் கேட்ஸ் எச்சரிக்கை

Just when it seemed like life would return to normal, we could be entering the worst part of the pandemic. Omicron will hit home for all of us. Close friends of mine now have it, and I’ve canceled most of my holiday plans.— Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 21, 2021
The big unknown is how sick omicron makes you. We need to take it seriously until we know more about it. Even if it’s only half as severe as delta, it will be the worst surge we have seen so far because it’s so infectious.— Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 21, 2021
In the meantime, we all have to look out for each other, especially the most vulnerable, whether they live down the street or in another country. That means wearing masks, avoiding big indoor gatherings, and getting vaccinated. Getting a booster gives the best protection.— Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 21, 2021
If there’s good news here, it’s that omicron moves so quickly that once it becomes dominant in a country, the wave there should last less than 3 months. Those few months could be bad, but I still believe if we take the right steps, the pandemic can be over in 2022.— Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 21, 2021