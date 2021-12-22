நாடாளுமன்ற குளிர்கால கூட்டத்தொடர் நிறைவு | கேரளா, காங்கிரஸ் எம்.எல்.ஏ., பி.டி.தாமஸ் உடல் நலக்குறைவால் காலமானார் |
தேசிய செய்திகள்

பெங்களூரு அருகே அடுத்தடுத்து 2 முறை நிலநடுக்கம் + "||" + Earthquake Of 3.3 Magnitude Hits Bengaluru

பெங்களூரு அருகே அடுத்தடுத்து 2 முறை நிலநடுக்கம்
பெங்களூரு அருகே அடுத்தடுத்து 2 முறை நிலநடுக்கம்
பெங்களூரு அருகே அடுத்தடுத்து 2 முறை நிலநடுக்கம் ஏற்பட்டு உள்ளது
பெங்களூரு:

 கர்நாடக மாநிலம் பெங்களூருவின் வடக்கு-வடகிழக்கு பகுதியில் இன்று காலை 3.3 ரிக்டர் அளவில் நிலநடுக்கம் ஏற்பட்டதாக தேசிய நில அதிர்வு மையம் (என்எஸ்சி) தெரிவித்துள்ளது.

இன்று காலை 7:09  மணிக்கு நில நடுக்கம்  3.1 ரிக்டர் அளவில் ஏற்பட்டு உள்ளது.  பெங்களூரில் இருந்து 70 கிலோமீட்டர் தொலைவில் 11 கி.மீ. ஆழத்தில் நிலநடுக்கம் ஏற்பட்டு உள்ளது.

அதேபோல்  இன்று காலை 7:14 மணிக்கு இரண்டாவது முறை நில நடுக்கம்  3.3 ரிக்டர் அளவில் ஏற்பட்டு உள்ளது.  பெங்களூரில் இருந்து 66 கிலோமீட்டர் தொலைவில் 23 கி.மீ. ஆழத்தில் நிலநடுக்கம் ஏற்பட்டு உள்ளது.

Related Tags :

தொடர்புடைய செய்திகள்

1. கர்நாடகா: ஒரே பள்ளிக்கூடத்தில் 33 மாணவர்களுக்கு கொரோனா பாதிப்பு
கர்நாடாக மாநிலம் குடகு மடிகேரி பகுதியில் உள்ள பள்ளி கொரோனா கட்டுப்பாட்டு மண்டலமாக அறிவிக்கப்பட்டு உள்ளது.
2. மோடி படிப்பறிவு இல்லாதவர் ; ராகுல்காந்தி போதைப்பொருள் விற்பவர்: காங்கிரஸ்-பா.ஜ.க கலாட்டா அரசியல்
பிரதமர் மோடியின் சர்ச்சைக்குரிய டுவீட்டை கட்சியின் சமூக ஊடக குழு நீக்கியதாக டி.கே.சிவகுமார் பின்னர் அறிவித்தார்
3. வங்கி கடனை கட்ட முடியாததால் 17 வருடங்களாக காட்டுக்குள் காரோடு வாழ்ந்த மனிதர்
முதியவர் ஒருவர் வங்கி கடனை கட்ட முடியாததால் 17 வருடங்களாக காட்டுக்குள் காரோடு வாழ்ந்து வந்த சம்பவம் அதிர்ச்சியை ஏற்படுத்தியுள்ளது.
4. கர்நாடக மாநிலத்தின் புதிய முதல்-மந்திரியாக பசவராஜ் பொம்மை தேர்வு
கர்நாடக மாநிலத்தின் புதிய முதல்-மந்திரியாக பசவராஜ் பொம்மை தேர்வு செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளதாக அறிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.
5. இந்தோனேசியாவில் சக்திவாய்ந்த நிலநடுக்கம்
இந்தோனேசியாவில் சக்திவாய்ந்த நிலநடுக்கம் ரிக்டர் அளவில் 6.1 ஆக பதிவானது.

ஆசிரியரின் தேர்வுகள்...

1. அரசு பள்ளி மாணவர்களுக்கு ரெயின் கோட் வழங்க பள்ளிக்கல்வித்துறை திட்டம்
2. இந்தியாவில் தொடர்ந்து குறையும் கொரோனா பாதிப்பு: புதிதாக 6,563 பேருக்கு தொற்று..!
3. உத்தரபிரதேசத்தில் 6 மாதங்களுக்கு போராட்டம் நடத்த தடை...?
4. பாகிஸ்தானில் இருந்து கடத்தி வரப்பட்ட ரூ.400 கோடி மதிப்பிலான ஹெராயின்: இந்திய கடற்படை பறிமுதல்..!
5. எதிர்க்கட்சிகளை பிளவுபடுத்த சதி: மத்திய அரசு மீது மல்லிகார்ஜூன் கார்கே விமர்சனம்

அதிகம் வாசிக்கப்பட்டவை

1. கணவன் இறந்ததால் கொழுந்தனாரை திருமணம் செய்த பெண் சுட்டுக்கொலை...!
2. தாய்க்கு மறுமணம் செய்துவைத்த மகள் வைரலாகும் சமூக வலைத்தள பதிவு
3. மும்பை: ரெயில் நிலையத்தில் பெண் பயணியை காப்பாற்றிய ஆர்.பி.எப் வீரர்..!
4. சட்ட கல்லூரி மாணவிக்கு பாலியல் தொல்லை; பயிற்சி வழக்கறிஞர் கைது
5. கேரளா: டீக்கடையில் பயங்கர சத்தத்துடன் வெடி விபத்து - 6 பேர் காயம்

எங்களைப்பற்றி | தனித்தன்மை பாதுகாப்பு | தொடர்புகொள்ள | வலைத்தள தொகுப்பு | ஆலோசனைகள் | வேலைவாய்ப்பு

Paper Ad Tariff | Web Ad Tariff | Terms & Conditions (E-paper)

காப்புரிமை 2021, © Daily Thanthi | Powered by Vishwak