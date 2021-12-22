பெங்களூரு அருகே அடுத்தடுத்து 2 முறை நிலநடுக்கம்

பெங்களூரு:

கர்நாடக மாநிலம் பெங்களூருவின் வடக்கு-வடகிழக்கு பகுதியில் இன்று காலை 3.3 ரிக்டர் அளவில் நிலநடுக்கம் ஏற்பட்டதாக தேசிய நில அதிர்வு மையம் (என்எஸ்சி) தெரிவித்துள்ளது.

இன்று காலை 7:09 மணிக்கு நில நடுக்கம் 3.1 ரிக்டர் அளவில் ஏற்பட்டு உள்ளது. பெங்களூரில் இருந்து 70 கிலோமீட்டர் தொலைவில் 11 கி.மீ. ஆழத்தில் நிலநடுக்கம் ஏற்பட்டு உள்ளது.

அதேபோல் இன்று காலை 7:14 மணிக்கு இரண்டாவது முறை நில நடுக்கம் 3.3 ரிக்டர் அளவில் ஏற்பட்டு உள்ளது. பெங்களூரில் இருந்து 66 கிலோமீட்டர் தொலைவில் 23 கி.மீ. ஆழத்தில் நிலநடுக்கம் ஏற்பட்டு உள்ளது.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.3, Occurred on 22-12-2021, 07:14:32 IST, Lat: 13.55 & Long: 77.76, Depth: 23 Km ,Location: 66km NNE of Bengaluru, Karnataka, India