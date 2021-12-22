பெங்களூரு அருகே அடுத்தடுத்து 2 முறை நிலநடுக்கம்

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.3, Occurred on 22-12-2021, 07:14:32 IST, Lat: 13.55 & Long: 77.76, Depth: 23 Km ,Location: 66km NNE of Bengaluru, Karnataka, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/iax6vbE3wOpic.twitter.com/irvoaQmaMF— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) December 22, 2021
Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 22-12-2021, 07:09:36 IST, Lat: 13.59 & Long: 77.73, Depth: 11 Km ,Location: 70km NNE of Bengaluru, Karnataka, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/QwfkjFOGRXpic.twitter.com/LQ87OjGcA7— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) December 22, 2021