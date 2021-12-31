ஐ.சி.சி விருதுகள் பரிந்துரை பட்டியல்... ஒரு இந்திய வீரர் கூட இடம்பிடிக்கவில்லை...!

Know more about the nominations for the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year 2021 award ➡️https://t.co/9iWpnjZxRepic.twitter.com/6a2ncqerLA— ICC (@ICC) December 30, 2021
The nominees for the ICC Men's ODI Player of the Year 2021 🤩— ICC (@ICC) December 30, 2021
Details 👉 https://t.co/nnmF7MX15Kpic.twitter.com/F2zJnw95gJ
Check out the nominees for the ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year 2021 award 🔥— ICC (@ICC) December 30, 2021
Details ➡️ https://t.co/Gc03z7SWjEpic.twitter.com/lmg5L3XBXq
A star-studded line-up for the ICC Women's T20I Player of the Year 2021 award 🌟— ICC (@ICC) December 30, 2021
More ➡️ https://t.co/spxeZrDouWpic.twitter.com/VXXVbg6b8e