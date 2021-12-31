ஐ.சி.சி விருதுகள் பரிந்துரை பட்டியல்... ஒரு இந்திய வீரர் கூட இடம்பிடிக்கவில்லை...!

இந்த ஆண்டுக்கான சிறந்த 20 ஓவர் மற்றும் ஒரு நாள் போட்டிக்கான சிறந்த வீரர், வீராங்கனைகள் உள்ளடங்கிய பெயர் பட்டியலை ஐ.சி.சி பரிந்துரைத்துள்ளது.

துபாய்,





ஐ.சி.சி இந்த ஆண்டுக்கான சிறந்த 20 ஓவர் மற்றும் ஒரு நாள் போட்டிக்கான சிறந்த வீரர், வீராங்கனைகள் உள்ளடங்கிய பெயர் பட்டியலை பரிந்துரைத்துள்ளது. இதில் ஆண்களுக்கான ஒரு நாள் போட்டி தொடரில் வங்காளதேசத்தின் சாகிப் அல் ஹசன் , பாகிஸ்தானின் பாபர் அசாம் , தென்னாபிரிக்காவின் மலன் , நெதர்லாந்து அணியின் பால் ஸ்டிர்லிங் ஆகியோர் பெயர்கள் பரிந்துரைக்கப்பட்டுள்ளன.

Know more about the nominations for the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year 2021 award ➡️https://t.co/9iWpnjZxRepic.twitter.com/6a2ncqerLA — ICC (@ICC) December 30, 2021





அதே போல் ஆண்களுக்கான 20 ஓவர் போட்டியில் இங்கிலாந்து அணியின் ஜாஸ் பட்லர் , பாகிஸ்தானின் தொடக்க வீரர் ரிஸ்வான் , இலங்கை அணியின் ஹசரங்கா, ஆஸ்திரேலியா அணியின் மிட்சேல் மார்ஷ் ஆகியோர் பெயர்கள் பரிந்துரைக்கப்பட்டுள்ளன. ஆண்களுக்கான சிறந்த 20 ஓவர் மற்றும் ஒரு நாள் போட்டிக்கான பட்டியலில் ஒரு இந்தியர் கூட இடம்பிடிக்கவில்லை.

The nominees for the ICC Men's ODI Player of the Year 2021 🤩



Details 👉 https://t.co/nnmF7MX15Kpic.twitter.com/F2zJnw95gJ — ICC (@ICC) December 30, 2021





பெண்களுக்கான ஒரு நாள் போட்டி தொடரில் இங்கிலாந்து அணியின் பியூமான்ட், தென்னாபிரிக்காவின் லிஸிள்ளே லீ, மேற்கிந்திய தீவுகள் அணியின் ஹாய்லே மாத்தியூஸ், பாகிஸ்தான் அணியின் பாத்திமா சனா ஆகியோர் பரிந்துரைக்கப்பட்டுள்ளனர்.

Check out the nominees for the ICC Women’s ODI Cricketer of the Year 2021 award 🔥



Details ➡️ https://t.co/Gc03z7SWjEpic.twitter.com/lmg5L3XBXq — ICC (@ICC) December 30, 2021

பெண்களுக்கான 20 ஓவர் போட்டி தொடரில் இந்தியாவின் மந்தனா, இங்கிலாந்தின் டாமி பியூமோன்ட், நாட் சிவர், அயர்லாந்தின் கேபி லீவிஸ் ஆகியோர் பரிந்துரைக்கப்பட்டுள்ளனர்.