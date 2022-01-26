கொட்டும் பனியிலும் குடியரசு தின விழா கொண்டாட்டம்!!

நாட்டின் 73வது குடியரசு தின விழா சிறப்பாக கொண்டாடப்பட்டு வருகிறது.

நாட்டின் 73வது குடியரசு தின விழா சிறப்பாக கொண்டாடப்பட்டு வருகிறது. சென்னை மெரினாவில் ஆளுநர் ஆர்.என்.ரவி தேசியக் கொடியை ஏற்றினார். அதே போல, பிற மாநிலங்களில் அந்தந்த மாநில ஆளுநர்கள் தேசியக்கொடியை ஏற்றி வைத்தனர்.





இந்த நிலையில், இந்தோ-திபெத்திய எல்லைக் காவல்துறையினர் கடும் குளிரிலும் தேசியக்கொடியை ஏற்றி குடியரசு தினத்தை சிறப்பாக கொண்டாடினர்.





அவர்கள் லடாக் எல்லையில் 15 ஆயிரம் அடி உயரத்தில், மைனஸ் 35 டிகிரி செல்சியஸ் குளிரில் தேசியக்கொடியை ஏந்தி கொண்டாடினர்.





'Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) celebrate #RepublicDay at 15000 feet altitude in -35 degree Celsius temperature at Ladakh borders.





அதேபோல, உத்தரகாண்ட் மாநில குமாண் பகுதியில் கடும் குளிரில் சுமார் 12 ஆயிரம் அடி உயரத்தில் தேசியக்கொடியுடன் குடியரசு தின விழா சிறப்பாக கொண்டாடப்பட்டது. மேலும், அம்மாநிலத்தில் 11 ஆயிரம் அடி உயரத்தில் உள்ள ஆலி பகுதியில் மைனஸ் 20 டிகிரி செல்சியஸ் குளிரில் குடியரசு தின விழா கொண்டாடப்பட்டது.





Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel celebrate #RepublicDay at 12,000 feet in sub-zero temperatures, in Kumaon region of Uttarakhand.

இமாசலபிரதேசத்தில் 16 ஆயிரம் அடி உயரத்தில் தேசியக்கொடியுடன் குடியரசு தின விழா சிறப்பாக கொண்டாடப்பட்டது.