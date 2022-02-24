ரசிகர்களுக்கு ஒரு அதிரடி விருந்து: அஜித்தின் வலிமை திரைப்படம் எப்படி இருக்கிறது...?

#Ajith sir's presence all the way!!💪🏽❤ Top notch action especially the bike stunts...👏🏽A need of the hour message in the end... A big treat to all the fans...🤗— ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) February 24, 2022
Kudos to the team..👍🏽#Valimai
#Valimai 2nd half: Really liked this half. The hero vs villain faceoff is balanced rightly with mother sentiments & family quotient. Emotional finishing touch— Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) February 24, 2022
The action scenes totally live up to the hype. Arguably one of the best Indian action films. Super-Meticulous effort👌👏
Wishing #Ajith sir and his mighty #Valimai team the best on the release tomorrow 👍👍😎 pic.twitter.com/mRySTWjwOa— Vikram Prabhu (@iamVikramPrabhu) February 23, 2022
#valimai Kasi 4K 4am show starts feel the power and speed 😍😍💪💪💪💪💪💪 pic.twitter.com/SJJGSUYyYo— Dhilip Subbarayan (@dhilipaction) February 23, 2022
#Valimai - Out & out Action Packed. Outstanding bike stunt choreo & Cinematography. Pre Inteval block & Bus chase terrific. Gud BGM. Thala Neat, Karthikeya gud at few places. Story & forced emotions r on weak side. Padsable 1st Hlf, But Slips in 2nd Hlf. ‘Only’ for Action Lovers!— Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) February 24, 2022
My hearty wishes to #Valimai team for a super duper blockbuster!! Gonna watch #ajith saar after a long time on da big screen!! #hvinod#ActionExtravaganza— venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) February 24, 2022
Wishing the entire team of #Valimai a super dooperrrrr blockbuster...#thalaajith I'm sure ur gonna rock it sir...!!! Can't wait to watch it..!! pic.twitter.com/3AuqjynPt1— 𝑽𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒍𝒂𝒙𝒎𝒊 𝑺𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒉𝒌𝒖𝒎𝒂𝒓 (@varusarath5) February 24, 2022
Wishing the best to my dear friend #HVinoth for a blockbuster🥳— Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) February 23, 2022
For all the honest efforts , dedication, sincerity towards work! For all the real stunts&inspiring work #Thala#AjithSir has put in to make sure #Valimai satisfies every1! This has to Win 🏆 Win BIG
#ValimaiFDFSpic.twitter.com/J4A9NIouVS