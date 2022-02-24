ரஷிய தாக்குதலில் 7 பேர் உயிரிழப்பு; உக்ரைன் அறிவிப்பு | உக்ரைனில் இந்தியர்கள் பாதுகாப்பாக இருக்கும்படி இந்திய தூதரகம் அறிவுறுத்தல் | உக்ரைனின் இவானோ சர்வதேச விமான நிலையத்தின் மீது ரஷியா தாக்குதல் | உக்ரைனில் இந்தியர்கள் பாதுகாப்பாக இருக்கும்படி இந்திய தூதரகம் அறிவுறுத்தல் |
ரசிகர்களுக்கு ஒரு அதிரடி விருந்து: அஜித்தின் வலிமை திரைப்படம் எப்படி இருக்கிறது...?
வலிமை படத்தை ரசிகர்கள் திருவிழா போல் கொண்டாடி வருகிறார்கள்.
சென்னை

'வலிமை' அஜித் நடிப்பில் ஏறத்தாழ இரண்டு ஆண்டுகள் கழித்து வெளியாகும் திரைப்படம் என்பதால், இந்த திரைப்படத்திற்கு அஜித் ரசிகர்கள் மத்தியில் பெரும் எதிர்பார்ப்பு இருந்தது.

செயின் பறிப்பு, போதைப்பொருள் கடத்தல் உள்ளிட்ட சமூக விரோத செயல்களில் ஈடுபடும் பைக் ரேசிங் குழுவை, அஜித் போலீஸ் அதிகாரியாக  தேடிக் கண்டுபிடிப்பதை படத்தின் ஒரு வரி கதையாக எடுத்துக்கொண்டு, ஹெச் வினோத் படத்தை முழுக்க முழுக்க பைக் ரேசிங் காட்சிகளின் பின்னணியில் உருவாகியுள்ளார். ஒளிப்பதிவு, சண்டைக்காட்சிகளில் மிகுந்த சிரத்தை எடுத்துக் கொண்டுள்ள படக்குழு, படத்தின் சண்டைக்காட்சிகளை ஹாலிவுட் தரத்தில் உருவாக்கி உள்ளது.

அஜித்தின்  மிடுக்கான தோற்றம் அஜித் ரசிகர்களுக்கு நல்ல விருந்தாக அமையும். பார்ப்பதற்கு ஹாலிவுட் திரைப்படத்தை பார்க்கும் அனுபவத்தை வழங்க வேண்டும் எச். வினோத் உழைத்து உள்ளார்.  

விஸ்வாசம் திரைப்படத்தின் வெற்றிக்குப் பிறகு, சென்டிமென்ட் காட்சிகளுக்கு ரசிகர்கள் மத்தியில் நல்ல வரவேற்பு கிடைக்கிறது என்பதை அஜித் உணர்ந்ததன் காரணமாக, இந்த திரைப்படத்தின் அம்மா சென்டிமென்டை கையில் எடுத்து ஆக்ஷன் காட்சிக்கு இடையிடையே, சென்டிமென்ட் காட்சிகள் வைக்கப்பட்டு உள்ளது அது ரசிகர்களை வெகுவாக கவரும் வண்ணம் உருவாக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. படத்தின் மையக் கருவும், சமுதாயத்திற்கு போதைப்பொருளுக்கு எதிராக பேச நினைத்த கருத்துக்களும், பெரும் பாராட்டுகளைப் பெறும்.

பைக் சேசிங் காட்சிகளுக்காகவும், அஜித் தோன்றும் சண்டைக் காட்சிகளுக்காகவும் அஜித் ரசிகர்கள் மத்தியில் பெரும் வரவேற்பை பெற்றுள்ளது வலிமை.

சென்னையில் உள்ள தியேட்டரில் ரசிகர்களுடன் அமர்ந்து வலிமை திரைப்படத்தை பார்த்த நடிகர் அருண் விஜய், அப்படத்தையும் நடிகர் அஜித் குறித்தும் புகழ்ந்து சமூக வலைத்தளத்தில் பதிவிட்டுள்ளார். அதில், அஜித் சார் திரையில் தோன்றுவதும் குறிப்பாக பைக் ஸ்டண்ட் காட்சிகளும் ரசிகர்களுக்கு பெரிய விருந்தாக இருக்கும். படக்குழுவினருக்கு வாழ்த்துக்கள் என்று பதிவிட்டுள்ளார். 

