"மக்கள் எங்களுடன் இருக்கிறார்கள்" - 4 மாநில வெற்றி குறித்து குஷ்பு கருத்து

The election results clearly indicates people are with @BJP4India . Nothing can deter their faith in the party and in our PM @narendramodi ji. @INCIndia is decimated further. People will vote for those who works for them and stands by them. We in #BJP do. We are with the people🙏— KhushbuSundar or NakhatKhan (@khushsundar) March 10, 2022
Every karyakarta and all those volunteers who have worked hard at ground level, taken the message, ideology, every scheme, every promise of @BJP4India n PM @narendramodi ji, to the people during this election, thank you. This victory wouldn't have been possible without you. 🙏🙏— KhushbuSundar or NakhatKhan (@khushsundar) March 10, 2022