"மக்கள் எங்களுடன் இருக்கிறார்கள்" - 4 மாநில வெற்றி குறித்து குஷ்பு கருத்து

உத்தரபிரதேசம், உத்தரகாண்ட், கோவா, மணிப்பூர் ஆகிய 4 மாநிலங்களில் பா.ஜ.க. முன்னிலை பெற்றுள்ளது. இந்த 4 மாநிலங்களிலும் பா.ஜ.க. ஆட்சியை கைப்பற்றுகிறது.
உத்தரபிரதேசம், பஞ்சாப், உத்தரகாண்ட், மணிப்பூர் மற்றும் கோவா ஆகிய 5 மாநிலங்களில் பதிவான வாக்குகள் தற்போது எண்ணப்பட்டு வருகிறது. 

இதில், உத்தரபிரதேசம், உத்தரகாண்ட், கோவா, மணிப்பூர் ஆகிய 4 மாநிலங்களில் பா.ஜ.க. முன்னிலை பெற்றுள்ளது.  இந்த 4 மாநிலங்களிலும் பா.ஜ.க. ஆட்சியை கைப்பற்றுகிறது.

பா.ஜ.க.வின் இந்த வெற்றி குறித்து குஷ்பு டுவிட்டரில் பதிவிட்டுள்ளர். அவர் தனது பதிவில் மக்கள் பா.ஜ.க. உடன் இருப்பதை தேர்தல் முடிவுகள் தெளிவாகக் காட்டுகின்றன. கட்சி மீதும் நமது பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடி மீதும் அவர்கள் வைத்திருக்கும் நம்பிக்கையை எதுவும் தடுக்க முடியாது.

இந்திய தேசிய காங்கிரஸ் மேலும் சிதைந்துவிட்டது. மக்களுக்காக பாடுபடுபவர்களுக்கும் அவர்களுக்கு ஆதரவாக நிற்பவர்களுக்கும் மக்கள் வாக்களிப்பார்கள். பா.ஜ.க.வில் உள்ள நாங்கள் செய்கிறோம். நாங்கள் மக்களுடன் இருக்கிறோம்.

வெற்றியை கொடுத்த மக்களுக்கு நன்றி, ஒவ்வொருவரும்  கடுமையாக உழைத்தனர். கடுமையாக உழைத்த அனைத்து தன்னார்வலர்களும், செய்தி, சித்தாந்தம், ஒவ்வொரு திட்டத்தையும் மக்களிடம் கொண்டு சேர்த்தனர். நரேந்திர மோடி ஜி, நீங்கள் இல்லாமல் இந்த வெற்றி கிடைத்திருக்காது என்று குஷ்பு பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.


