அஜித் நடிக்கும் 62-வது படத்தின் அதிகாரப்பூர்வ அறிவிப்பு வெளியானது..!

நடிகர் அஜித் நடிக்கும் 62-வது படத்தின் அதிகாரப்பூர்வ அறிவிப்பு வெளியாகி உள்ளது.
சென்னை,

எச். வினோத் இயக்கத்தில் அஜித் நடிப்பில் வெளியான 'வலிமை' திரைப்படம் வசூல் ரீதியாக பெரும் வரவேற்பை பெற்றது. இதை தொடர்ந்து அஜித்தின் 61-வது படத்தை மீண்டும் எச். வினோத் இயக்க, போனி கபூர் தயாரிக்கவுள்ளார்.

இந்த நிலையில் நடிகர் அஜித் நடிக்க இருக்கும் 62-வது படம் குறித்த அதிகாரப்பூர்வ அறிவிப்பை லைகா நிறுவனம் வெளியிட்டுள்ளது. அந்த அறிக்கையில் அஜித்தின் 62-வது படத்தை இயக்குனர் விக்னேஷ் சிவன் இயக்குகிறார். சுபாஸ்கரன் தயாரிக்கிறார். இசையமைப்பாளர் அனிருத் இசையமைக்கிறார் என்று அறிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.

இந்த திரைப்படத்தின் படப்பிடிப்பு இந்த ஆண்டின் இறுதியில் தொடங்கும் என்றும் படத்தின் மற்ற நடிகர்கள் குறித்த தகவல்கள் விரைவில் வெளியாகும் என்றும் தெரிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.

இதுகுறித்து இயக்குனர் விக்னேஷ் சிவன் தன்னுடைய டுவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில், 'எல்லாமே இனிமேல் நல்லாதான் நடக்கும், காணும் கனவெல்லாம் இறைவன் அருளால் பலிக்கும். அஜித் சார் உங்களுடன் இணைந்து பணியாற்ற கிடைத்த இந்த சிறந்த வாய்ப்பிற்கு நன்றி. இந்த மகிழ்ச்சியை வர்ணிக்க வார்த்தைகள் இல்லை' என்று கூறியுள்ளார்.
