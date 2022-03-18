அஜித் நடிக்கும் 62-வது படத்தின் அதிகாரப்பூர்வ அறிவிப்பு வெளியானது..!

We are extremely delighted & proud to associate with Mr. #AjithKumar for #AK62 💥— Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) March 18, 2022
A @VigneshShivN directorial 🎥 & @anirudhofficial musical 🎸@LycaProductions@SureshChandraa@DoneChannel1@ProRekha@AK62TheMovie#AK62WithLycaProductionspic.twitter.com/OfJ8YyCF5b
எல்லாமே இனிமேல் நல்லாதான் நடக்கும்❤️😇— Vignesh Shivan (@VigneshShivN) March 18, 2022
காணும் கனவெல்லாம் இறைவன் அருளால் பலிக்கும் 😇😍
Thank U #AjithSir for this greatest opportunity to work with you for the prestigious #AK62
Words can’t explain the happiness 😇
With my king @anirudhofficial again 😇 & @LycaProductions ☺️🥳 pic.twitter.com/xFnT8jGSEf