சினிமா செய்திகள்

"பாகுபலி-2 யை விட 10 மடங்கு...! ஆர்ஆர்ஆர் டுவிட்டர் விமர்சனம்: + "||" + RRR Twitter Review: 10 Times Better Than Baahubali 2, Says Audience About SS Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus

பாகுபலி இரண்டாம் பாகத்தை விட ஆர்ஆர்ஆர் திரைப்படம் மிகப்பெரிய பாக்ஸ் ஆபிஸ் வசூல் சாதனையை படைக்கும்.
சென்னை

பாகுபலிக்கு பிறகு ராஜமௌலி இயக்கத்தில் ஜூனியர் என்.டி.ஆர். மற்றும் ராம்சரண் நடிப்பில் ஆராரார்படம் உருவாகியுள்ளது. ரசிகர்களின் பெரும் எதிர்பார்ப்புக்கு மத்தியில் ஆர்ஆர்ஆர் திரைப்படம் உலகம் முழுவதும் திரையரங்குகளில் வெளியாகி உள்ளது.

ராம்சரண், ஜூனியர் என்டிஆர், ஆலியா பட், அஜய் தேவ்கன், ஸ்ரேயா, சமுத்திரகனி, ஒலிவியா மோரிஸ் உள்ளிட்ட பலர் இந்த படத்தில் நடித்துள்ளனர்.தமிழில் இரத்தம் ரணம் ரெளத்திரம் என பெயர் வைக்கபட்டு உள்ளது.   

பாகுபலி இரண்டாம் பாகத்தை விட ஆர்ஆர்ஆர் திரைப்படம் மிகப்பெரிய பாக்ஸ் ஆபிஸ் வசூல் சாதனையை படைக்க வேண்டும் என மிகப்பெரிய புரமோஷன் ஏற்பாடுகளை இயக்குநர் ராஜமெளலி செய்துள்ளார். 

250 கோடி பட்ஜெட்டில் உருவான பாகுபலி 2ம் பாகம் 1800 கோடிக்கும் அதிகமாக வசூல் ஈட்டிய நிலையில், 400 கோடி பட்ஜெட்டில் உருவாகி உள்ள ஆர்ஆர்ஆர் திரைப்படம் ரூ.3000 கோடி வசூலை ஈட்டும் என எதிர்பார்ப்புகள் எகிறியுள்ளன.

ராஜமௌலி தனது படங்களில் உள்ள உத்வேகதம் குறித்து ஒருமுறை கூறி உள்ளதாவது:- எனது படங்களில் எப்போதும் இதிகாசத்தால்  ஈர்க்கப்பட்ட கதைகள் இருக்கும். நான் மகாபாரதம் மற்றும் ராமாயணத்தால் ஆழமாகப் பாதிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளேன். அவை எப்படியோ பல்வேறு வடிவங்களில் வெளிவருகின்றன ஆனால் அது வேண்டுமென்றே அல்ல. மகாபாரதத்திலோ ராமாயணத்திலோ எழுதப்படாத எந்த உணர்ச்சியும் இருப்பதாக நான் நினைக்கவில்லை என்று கூறி இருந்தார்.

ஆர்ஆர்ஆர் படம் குறித்து டுவிட்டர் வலைதளத்தில் ரசிகர்கள்  வெளியிடு உள்ள  விமர்சனம் குறித்து பார்க்கலாம்:-

பாகுபலி படங்களை விட ஆர்ஆர்ஆர் பெரிய படம் என்று நிறைய டுவிட்டர் வாசிகள் கருத்து தெரிவித்து உள்ளனர்.

இரண்டு புகழ்பெற்ற சுதந்திரப் போராட்ட வீரர்களின் வாழ்க்கையை கற்பனை செய்து, அவர்களை திரையில் கொண்டுவந்து அவர்களை மேலும் நாடகத்தன்மையுடனும், சினிமாவுக்கு தகுதியுடையவர்களாகவும் மாற்ற முயன்ற ராஜமௌலியை ஒரு  தொலைநோக்கு பார்வையாளராக இந்தப்படம்  மீண்டும் நிரூபிக்கிறது என ஒரு டுவிட்டர் பயனாளர் கூறி உள்லார்.

டுவிட்டர் பயனாளர்களில் வேறு ஒருவர், என்ன ஒரு படம்...!  தீவிர நட்பு, அதிரடி + உணர்ச்சி அதை இன்னும் சக்திவாய்ந்ததாக மாற்றி உள்ளதாக் பதிவிட்டு உள்ளார். 

மற்றொரு பயனர் ”ஒட்டுமொத்தமாக இது ஒரு நல்ல  பொழுதுபோக்கு படம் . ராம்சரண்  இப்படி இருப்பார் என்று எதிர்பார்க்கவில்லை என கூறி உள்ளார்.

முதல் பாதி நன்றாக இருந்தது. எஸ்.எஸ்.ராஜமௌலி லெஜண்ட் என  ஒரு பயனர் ஆர்ஆர்ஆர் பாகுபலி 2 உடன் ஒப்பிட்டு எழுதி உள்ளார்.

#பாகுபலி 2-யை விட ஆர்ஆர்ஆர் படம் விட 10 மடங்கு சிறப்பாக உள்ளது.  இந்த தலைசிறந்த படைப்பை  ராஜமௌலி கையாண்டிருப்பதைக் காண நீங்கள் அனைவரும் தயாராகுங்கள் என கூறி உள்ளார்.



