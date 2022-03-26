உலகை உலுக்கிய ஆரம்பம் ...! ஆர்ஆர்ஆர் பாக்ஸ் ஆபிஸ் முதல் நாள் வசூல் எவ்வளவு...?

ஆர் ஆர் ஆர் படம் உலக அளவில் 'தனியான' தொடக்கத்தைப் பெற்றுள்ளது, குறிப்பாக அமெரிக்காவில்.

பாகுபலி படத்தின் பிரம்மாண்ட வெற்றியை தொடர்ந்து ராஜமவுலி இயக்கத்தில் உருவாகி உள்ள திரைப்படம் ‘இரத்தம் ரணம் ரெளத்திரம்’ (ஆர்.ஆர்.ஆர்). தெலுங்கு சுதந்திரப் போராட்ட வீரர்களான அல்லூரி சீதாராம ராஜு மற்றும் கொமரம் பீம் ஆகியோரின் வாழ்க்கையை அடிப்படையாகக் கொண்ட கற்பனைக் கதையாகும். இப்படத்தில் ராம் சரண் அல்லூரி சீதாராம ராஜுவாகவும், ஜூனியர் என்டிஆர் கொமரம் பீமாக நடிக்கின்றனர். டிவிவி தனய்யா 450 கோடி ரூபாய் பட்ஜெட்டில் ஆர்ஆர்ஆர் படத்தை தயாரித்து உள்ளார். அலியா பட், சமுத்திரக்கனி, அஜய் தேவ்கன், ரே ஸ்டீவன்சன், அலிசன் டூடி மற்றும் ஒலிவியா மோரிஸ் ஆகியோர் முக்கிய வேடங்களில் நடித்துள்ளனர்.

ஆர்ஆர்ஆர்படத்தின் இந்தி பதிப்பு, வர்த்தக ஆய்வாளர் ரமேஷ் பாலாவின் கூற்றுப்படி, முதல் நாளில் ரூ 18 கோடி வசூலித்துள்ளது.

தெலுங்கு மாநிலங்களில் இப்படம் அனைத்து சாதனைகளையும் முறியடித்து ரூ.100 கோடிக்கு மேல் வசூல் செய்துள்ளது.









All-time Record Alert!#RRR 's Day 1 Share in Nizam is a new all-time record of ₹ 23.3 Crs..



Day 1 Telugu States gross must be more than ₹ 100 Crs.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 26, 2022

#RRRMovie will be the 2nd Indian Film to Gross ₹200 Cr on it’s 1st Day after #Baahubali2. While it’s most likely to overtake BB2 in India. Overseas Numbers will settle the Record! — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) March 25, 2022

