உலகை உலுக்கிய ஆரம்பம் ...! ஆர்ஆர்ஆர் பாக்ஸ் ஆபிஸ் முதல் நாள் வசூல் எவ்வளவு...?

All-time Record Alert!#RRR 's Day 1 Share in Nizam is a new all-time record of ₹ 23.3 Crs..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 26, 2022
Day 1 Telugu States gross must be more than ₹ 100 Crs..
#RRR is off to a strong start at #Australia and #NewZealand Box office..— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 26, 2022
Day 1 Gross :
Australia - A$702,480
New Zealand - NZ$69,741
‘RRR’: IT’S A TSUNAMI… #RRR takes an EARTH-SHATTERING START in USA… Preview screenings [Thu]…— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 25, 2022
⭐️ #USA: $ 3,198,766
⭐️ #Canada: $ 270,361
⭐️ #NorthAmerica [#USA + #Canada]: $ 3,469,127 [₹ 26.46 cr]
⭐️ #UK: £ 238,313 [₹ 2.40 cr]
⭐️ #Australia, #NZ [Fri] PHENOMENAL.@comScorepic.twitter.com/z5Q3EyW1sS
#RRRMovie will be the 2nd Indian Film to Gross ₹200 Cr on it’s 1st Day after #Baahubali2. While it’s most likely to overtake BB2 in India. Overseas Numbers will settle the Record!— AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) March 25, 2022