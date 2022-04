செவ்வாய் கிரகத்தில் ஹெலிகாப்டர் பறக்கவிட்ட சரித்திர சாதனையின் ஓராண்டு நிறைவு: நாசா அறிவிப்பு !

On April 19, 2021, our #MarsHelicopter made history by completing the first powered flight on another planet. The flight lasted 39.1 seconds. One year later, Ingenuity has logged over 46 minutes aloft and traveled 3.6 miles (5.8 km). See what’s next: https://t.co/sOjNE1g7MRpic.twitter.com/19wyExAXHy