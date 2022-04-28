முஸ்லிம்களுடன் தொழுகை...! பாண்டே நடத்திய இப்தார் விருந்து...! குவியும் பாராட்டு

Unity in diversity: Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps attended Namaz-e-Maghrib with soldiers of Jammu And Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre at Srinagar today. He conveyed his best wishes to the soldiers on the pious occasion of Ramzan @ChinarcorpsIApic.twitter.com/4Va4i28rzI— kamaljit sandhu (@kamaljitsandhu) May 10, 2021
Lt Gen DP Pandey, Corps commander 15 corps, offering namaz during Holy month of Ramzan at srinagar.— Dr Mohammad Amin (@DrMohammadAmi10) April 26, 2022
A message of religious #harmony to the world especially to the elements who try to create a divide over the name of religion.
This is our India & we are proud of it.#Secular 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/v53PhDIUwr
That's My #India🇮🇳— Abhayjit singh(अभयजीत सिंह) (@abhayjitsandhu) April 26, 2022
"मज़हब नही सिखाता,आपस मे बै र रखना"
Lt Gen DP Pandey, Corps Commander 15 Corps, Srinagar offering namaz during Ramzan. #IndianArmyPeoplesArmy#IndianArmy@adgpi@DIAV20pic.twitter.com/KfHXSmJVW4
Lt Gen DP Pandey, Corps Commander 15 Corps, Srinagar offering namaz during Ramzan. PROUD OF INDIAN ARMY #Secularism#India#IndianArmyPeoplesArmy#Indianarmy@SureshChavhanke@SudarshanNewsTVpic.twitter.com/oPclTsqxP6— RajSandhu (@AbhirajSandhu) April 26, 2022
Some pics don't need Captions #Army meets senior citizens at Old Air Field in #Srinagar.Hosts Iftaar Party. @ChinarcorpsIA Commander Lt General DP Pandey also attended Nimaz.#SecularIndia 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 #IndianArmyPeoplesArmypic.twitter.com/jLX8STU5QU— Younis Naik (@MYounisNaik) April 25, 2022
#OurGreatArmy#IndianArmy#IndianArmyPeoplesArmy— Molly (@ANobody21611838) April 25, 2022
It's a wonderful gesture to rise on the occasion and show your nature . Jai Hind! https://t.co/RXL9nW3UVI