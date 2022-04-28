முஸ்லிம்களுடன் தொழுகை...! பாண்டே நடத்திய இப்தார் விருந்து...! குவியும் பாராட்டு

ஜம்மு 15வது படைப்பிரிவின் தளபதி லெப்டினன்ட் ஜெனரல் பாண்டே இப்தார் விருந்து அளித்து தொழுகை நடத்திய போட்டோக்கள் வைரலாகி உள்ளது.

புதுடெல்லி





சமீபகாலமாக இந்தியாவில் முஸ்லிம்கள், கிறிஸ்தவர்கள் மீதான தாக்குதல் அதிகரித்து வருவதாகவும் அதிருப்திகள் உள்ளன. அவர்களது வழிபாட்டு தலங்களும், சொத்துகளும் சேதப்படுத்தப்படுகின்றன என்றும், சிறுபான்மை இனத்தவர் மீது பசு பாதுகாவலர்கள் நடத்தும் தாக்குதல்களை மத்திய அரசு தடுக்க தவறி விட்டது என்றும்கூட பல்வேறு விமர்சனங்கள் காணப்படுகின்றன.





இத்தகைய சூழலில்தான் ஒரு நெகிழ்ச்சியான சம்பவத்தை நம் ராணுவத்தினர் நடத்தி காட்டி உள்ளனர். நாடு முழுவதும் முஸ்லிம்கள் ரம்ஜான் மாதத்தை தற்போது கடைப்பிடித்து வருகினற்னர்.. அந்த வகையில், ராணுவத்தினர் மதநல்லிணக்கத்தை போற்றும் வகையில், மத வேறுபாடுடின்றி தொழுகை நடத்திய போட்டோ ஒன்று சமூக வலைதளங்களில் வைரலாகி உள்ளது.





ராணுவம் நேற்று இப்தார் விருந்து மற்றும் மூத்த ராணுவ அதிகாரிகள் பிரார்த்தனை செய்யும் படங்களை வெளியிட்டது. ஏப்ரல் 21 அன்று, பாதுகாப்பு அமைச்சகத்தின் மக்கள் தொடர்பு அதிகாரி ஜம்முவின் தோடா மாவட்டத்தில் இராணுவம் நடத்திய இப்தாரின் புகைப்படங்களை வெளியிட்டார். மதச்சார்பின்மையின் மரபுகளை உயிர்ப்புடன் வைத்து, தோடாவில் உள்ள அர்னோராவில் இந்திய இராணுவத்தால் இப்தார் ஏற்பாடு செய்யப்பட்டது என அதில் அவர் கூறி உள்ளார்.





ராணுவத்தில் படை வீரரிலிருந்து அதிகாரிகள் நிலை வரை முஸ்லிம்கள் ஏராளமானோர் பணியாற்றுகின்றனர் இப்படி ஒரு தொழுகையை ஏற்பாடு செய்தவர் 15வது படைப்பிரிவின் தளபதி லெப்டினன்ட் ஜெனரல் பாண்டே. இந்த தொழுகை நடத்திய அந்த போட்டோவின் ஸ்பெஷாலிட்டி என்ன தெரியுமா? சீக்கியர் ஒருவரும், பல ஏராளமான இந்துக்களும் சேர்ந்து தொழுகையில் கலந்து கொண்டனர்.





காஷ்மீரில் மத மோதல்கள் ஏராளமாக வெடித்து வரும் நிலையில், அங்கு ராணுவம் அனைவருக்குமானது என்பதை வெளிப்படுத்தும் நோக்கிலேயே இந்த தொழுகையை செய்துள்ளனர். அதனால்தான் மக்கள் நெகிழ்ந்து வவேற்று கருத்துக்களை பதிவிட்டு வருகின்றனர்.













Unity in diversity: Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps attended Namaz-e-Maghrib with soldiers of Jammu And Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre at Srinagar today. He conveyed his best wishes to the soldiers on the pious occasion of Ramzan @ChinarcorpsIApic.twitter.com/4Va4i28rzI — kamaljit sandhu (@kamaljitsandhu) May 10, 2021

Lt Gen DP Pandey, Corps commander 15 corps, offering namaz during Holy month of Ramzan at srinagar.

A message of religious #harmony to the world especially to the elements who try to create a divide over the name of religion.

This is our India & we are proud of it.#Secular 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/v53PhDIUwr — Dr Mohammad Amin (@DrMohammadAmi10) April 26, 2022

Some pics don't need Captions #Army meets senior citizens at Old Air Field in #Srinagar.Hosts Iftaar Party. @ChinarcorpsIA Commander Lt General DP Pandey also attended Nimaz.#SecularIndia 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 #IndianArmyPeoplesArmypic.twitter.com/jLX8STU5QU — Younis Naik (@MYounisNaik) April 25, 2022