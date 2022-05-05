உ.பி. அரசின் அவலத்தை வெளியுலகிற்கு கொண்டுவந்ததற்காக குற்றம் சுமத்தப்பட்ட பத்திரிகையாளர் உயிரிழப்பு! பத்திரிகையாளர்கள் இரங்கல்

This is Pawan Jaiswal , the #Mirzapur reporter who broke the roti + salt in mid day meal story. He has been booked by @mirzapurpolice for allegedly conspiring against the @UPGovt . In this video he reiterates he reported what he saw . @IndEditorsGuild please take cognizance ! pic.twitter.com/5mU47uufAo— Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) September 2, 2019
A fiery ground reporter from Mirzapur, #PawanJaiswal loses his battle with cancer. He was the one who exposed the district admin which was feeding Chapatti and Salt to kids in schools.— Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) May 5, 2022
Was booked, he won that case but lost his life to cancer. Rest in peace, Pawan. 🙏🏻
Journalist Pawan Jaiswal is no more, succumbs to cancer. He was known for breaking the story about "salt-roti being served to students in a school in Uttar Pradesh". For the same story, Pawan was booked by UP police in 2019, later on, UP police had given a clean chit to Pawan. pic.twitter.com/4ZU1ZVXM4n— Mahmodul Hassan (@mhassanism) May 5, 2022
Pawan Jaiswal, the reporter who exposed the "namak-roti" mid day meal story in UP's Mirzapur in 2019 is no more. He was then hounded by the local admin for the expose but later got clean chit. Lost his battle to cancer. Farewell, my friend. You will always be remembered.— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) May 5, 2022