உ.பி. அரசின் அவலத்தை வெளியுலகிற்கு கொண்டுவந்ததற்காக குற்றம் சுமத்தப்பட்ட பத்திரிகையாளர் உயிரிழப்பு! பத்திரிகையாளர்கள் இரங்கல்

உத்தரபிரதேசத்தில் முதல்-மந்திரி யோகி ஆதித்யநாத் அரசின் அவலத்தை வெளியுலகிற்கு கொண்டுவந்ததற்காக போலீஸ் வழக்கு பதிவுசெய்யப்பட்ட பத்திரிகையாளர் பவன் ஜெய்ஸ்வால் உடல்நலக் குறைவால் காலமானார்.
லக்னோ,

உத்தரபிரதேசத்தில் முதல்-மந்திரி யோகி ஆதித்யநாத் அரசின் அவலத்தை வெளியுலகிற்கு கொண்டுவந்ததற்காக போலீஸ் வழக்கு பதிவுசெய்யப்பட்ட பத்திரிகையாளர் பவன் ஜெய்ஸ்வால் உடல்நலக் குறைவால் காலமானார். 

ஜெய்ஸ்வால், உள்ளூர் பத்திரிகையான ஜன்சந்தேஷ் டைம்ஸில் பணியாற்றி வந்தார். மாநில அரசு நிர்வாகத்தின் அவலத்தை வெளியுலகிற்கு கொண்டுவந்ததற்காக பத்திரிகையாளர் பவன் ஜெய்ஸ்வால் மீது 2019 ஆம் ஆண்டு சதி குற்றம் சாட்டப்பட்டது.

2019 ஆம் ஆண்டு, உத்தரபிரதேச மாநிலம் மிர்சாபூரில் உள்ள ஒரு அரசுப் பள்ளியில் மாணவர்கள் மதிய உணவாக வெறும் உப்புடன் சேர்த்து ரொட்டி சாப்பிடுவதை அவர் படம்பிடித்து மாவட்ட கலெக்டர் உள்பட சம்பந்தப்பட்ட அதிகாரிகளின் கவனத்திற்கும் பொதுவெளியிலும் கொண்டுவந்தார்.

இதனையடுத்து, அவர் காட்டிய வீடியோ ஆதாரத்தை வைத்து, அவரது தகவலின் பேரில் மாவட்ட நிர்வாகம் செயல்பட்டு, பள்ளிப் பொறுப்பாளர் ஆசிரியரை அதிரடியாக சஸ்பெண்ட் செய்தது.

அத்துடன், சாப்பிடுவதைப் படம்பிடித்ததற்காக சதி செய்ததாக அவர் மீது குற்றம் சாட்டப்பட்டது. இது உத்தரபிரதேச அரசை அவதூறு செய்யும் சதி என்று அவர் மீது குற்றம் சுமத்தப்பட்டது.

அப்பகுதியின் வட்டார கல்வி அதிகாரி ஜெய்ஸ்வால் மீது குற்றம் சாட்டினார். அவர் மீது மாவட்ட நிர்வாகம் போலீசில் வழக்குப்பதிவு செய்தது.

இது தொடர்பாக, ஜெய்ஸ்வால் தனது டுவிட்டரில் கூறியதாவது, “என்னுடைய தகவலின் பேரில், மாவட்ட ஆட்சியர் அங்கு சென்று விசாரணை நடத்தி சம்பந்தப்பட்ட நபர்களை சஸ்பெண்ட் செய்தார். இவர்களிடம் கேள்விகள் கேட்கப்பட்டதால் என் மீது வழக்கு பதிவு செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளது. இது பத்திரிகை மீதான தாக்குதல்” என்று பதிவிட்டிருந்தார்.
இதனை தொடர்ந்து, மாநில அரசின் செயலுக்கு கண்டனம் தெரிவித்த இந்திய பத்திரிக்கையாளர்கள் சங்கம்(எடிட்டர்ஸ் கில்டு), வழக்குகளை வாபஸ் பெற வேண்டும் என வலியுறுத்தியது.

அப்போது பாஜக தலைவர் மனோஜ் திவாரியும், ஊழலை அம்பலப்படுத்தியதற்காக முதல் மந்திரி யோகி ஆதித்யநாத் தலைமையிலான உத்தரபிரதேச அரசு ஜெய்ஸ்வாலை கவுரவிக்க வேண்டும் என்று கூறியிருந்தார்.

அதன்பின்னர் இந்த வழக்கில் ஜெய்ஸ்வாலுக்கு அரசாங்கத்தால் விலக்கு வழங்கப்பட்டது.

வாய் புற்றுநோயுடன் நீண்டகாலமாக போராடி வந்த பத்திரிக்கையாளர் ஜெய்ஸ்வால்  சிகிச்சைக்கு பணம் இல்லாமல் தவித்து வந்தார். அவரது மருத்துவச் செலவுகளுக்காக பத்திரிகையாளர்கள் கூட்டம் கூட்டமாக நிதி திரட்டி வந்தனர். 

இந்நிலையில், அவர் இன்று உயிரிழந்தார்.ஜெய்ஸ்வாலின் மறைவுக்கு பல பத்திரிகையாளர்கள் இரங்கல் தெரிவித்தனர்.

பத்திரிகையாளர் பவன் ஜெய்ஸ்வால் மறைந்தாலும் ஊழலை எதிர்த்து தைரியமாக போராடிய அவரது செயல் என்றும் நினைவில் நீங்கா இடம் வகிக்கும்.
