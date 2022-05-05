உலக செய்திகள்

இஸ்ரேலிய நண்பர்கள் அனைவருக்கும் அன்பான வாழ்த்துக்கள்! இஸ்ரேல் தினத்தை முன்னிட்டு பிரதமர் மோடி வாழ்த்து + "||" + Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's message on the occasion of Israel Day

