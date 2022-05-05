இஸ்ரேலிய நண்பர்கள் அனைவருக்கும் அன்பான வாழ்த்துக்கள்! இஸ்ரேல் தினத்தை முன்னிட்டு பிரதமர் மோடி வாழ்த்து

உலக செய்திகள்

இஸ்ரேலின் 75வது சுதந்திர தினத்தை முன்னிட்டு, பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடி இன்று காணொலி வாயிலாக வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்தார்.
புதுடெல்லி,

இஸ்ரேலின் 75வது சுதந்திர தினத்தை முன்னிட்டு, பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடி இன்று காணொலி வாயிலாக வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்தார். அதில் அவர் கூறியதாவது:-

இஸ்ரேலின் 75வது சுதந்திர தினத்தை முன்னிட்டு, இந்திய அரசு மற்றும் அனைத்து இந்தியர்கள் சார்பாக, நமது இஸ்ரேலிய நண்பர்கள் அனைவருக்கும் எனது அன்பான வாழ்த்துக்களை தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறேன்.
இந்த ஆண்டு நமது  தூதரக உறவுகளின் முப்பதாவது ஆண்டு நிறைவைக் கொண்டாடுகிறோம். இந்த அத்தியாயம் புதியதாக இருந்தாலும் இரு நாட்டு உறவுகளின் வரலாறு மிகவும் பழமையானது. வரும் ஆண்டுகளில் நமது உறவை மேலும் ஆழப்படுத்துவோம் என்று நம்புகிறேன்.

இவ்வாறு அவர் தெரிவித்தார்.
