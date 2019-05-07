உலக செய்திகள்

பேஷன் ஷோவில் வைரலான பிரியங்கா சோப்ரா சிகை அலங்காரம்... + "||" + Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra's wacky look inspires hilarious memes

பேஷன் ஷோவில் வைரலான பிரியங்கா சோப்ரா சிகை அலங்காரம்...
பேஷன் ஷோவில் வைரலான பிரியங்கா சோப்ரா சிகை அலங்காரம்...
மெட் காலா பேஷன் ஷோவில் பிரியங்கா சோப்ராவின் சிகை அலங்கார புகைப்படம் வைரலாகி உள்ளது.
ஒவ்வொரு வருடமும் மே மாதத்தில், நியூயார்க் நகரில் மெட் காலா என்றொரு பேஷன் நிகழ்ச்சி நடைபெறும். நியூயார்க்கின் மெட்ரோபாலிடன் மியூஸியம் ஆப் ஆர்ட் அமைப்புக்கு நிதியுதவி கோருவதற்காக இந்த நிகழ்ச்சி ஒவ்வொரு வருடமும் நடத்தப்படுகிறது. இந்த விழாவில் பிரபல நடிகர்கள், இளம் கலைஞர்கள், பேஷன் துறை நிபுணர்கள் எனப் பலத் தரப்பினரும் கலந்து கொள்வார்கள்.

இந்த விழாவில் பிரபல நடிகை பிரியங்கா சோப்ராவும் அவருடைய கணவர் நிக் ஜோனாஸும் கலந்துகொண்டார்கள். இதில் பிரியங்கா சோப்ராவின் உடையும் அவருடைய ஒப்பனையும் அவரை எளிதில் அடையாளம் காணமுடியாத அளவில் இருந்தது. 

2017-ம் ஆண்டு இதுபோன்ற ஒரு மெட் காலா நிகழ்ச்சியில் பிரியங்கா சோப்ராவும் நிக் ஜோனாசும் கலந்துகொண்டார்கள். இப்போது காதல் தம்பதியராக மீண்டும் இந்த நிகழ்ச்சியில் கலந்துகொண்டுள்ளார்கள். இந்த நிகழ்ச்சியில் தீபிகா படுகோனும் கலந்துகொண்டுள்ளார்.

இந்த பேஷன் ஷோவில் பிரியங்கா சோப்ராவின்  சிகை அலங்கார புகைப்படம் வைரலாகி உள்ளது. இதைவைத்து டிவிட்டரில் பலர் பல்வேறு மீம்கள் போட்டுள்ளனர்.



தொடர்புடைய செய்திகள்

1. ”பின்லேடனின் கடைசி நிமிடங்கள்” : துரோகம் செய்து விட்டார்கள் -மனைவி கூறுகிறார்
பின்லேடனின் கடைசி நிமிடங்கள் குறித்து கூறும்போது, அவரது 4-வது மனைவி துரோகம் செய்து விட்டார்கள் என்று கூறி உள்ளார்.
2. மலைப்பாம்பை வைத்து வேடிக்கை காட்டிக்கொண்டிருந்த போது வாலிபர் கழுத்து இறுக்கி பலி
ரஷ்யாவில் இளைஞர் ஒருவர் மலைப்பாம்பை வைத்து வேடிக்கை காட்டிக்கொண்டிருந்த போது கழுத்து இறுக்கி உயிரிழந்துள்ளார்.
3. அமெரிக்காவில் படிக்கும் வெளிநாட்டு மாணவர்களில் பாதி பேர் இந்தியர்கள் மற்றும் சீனர்கள்
அமெரிக்க கல்வி நிறுவனங்களில் பயிலும் 11.7 லட்சம் வெளிநாட்டு மாணவர்களில் பாதி பேர் இந்தியா மற்றும் சீனாவை சேர்ந்தவர்கள் என்று தெரிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.
4. பூனையின் அஸ்தியை விண்வெளிக்கு அனுப்பி வைக்கும் அமெரிக்கர்
அமெரிக்காவை சேர்ந்த ஒருவர், உயிரிழந்த தனது வளர்ப்பு பூனையின் அஸ்தியை விண்வெளிக்கு அனுப்பி வைத்து பிரமாண்ட இறுதிசடங்கு நடத்த உள்ளார்.
5. 28 வருடங்களுக்கு பிறகு கோமாவிலிருந்து எழுந்த பெண் ; தாய்-மகன் பாச போராட்டம்
28 வருடங்களுக்கு பிறகு கோமாவில் இருந்து எழுந்த அம்மாவுக்கும் மகனுக்கும் இடையே பாசப் போராட்டம் நடந்தது.

ஆசிரியரின் தேர்வுகள்...

1. விமானம் தாங்கிப் போர்க் கப்பல்கள்-குண்டு வீசும் போர் விமானங்களை ஈரானுக்கு அனுப்பியது அமெரிக்கா
2. காலாவதியாகும் பிரதமருடன் பேச நான் விரும்பவில்லை; மம்தா பானர்ஜி பதிலடி
3. தமிழகத்தில் தமிழக இளைஞர்கள் மட்டுமே வேலைவாய்ப்பு பெறும் நிலையை உருவாக்குவதே திமுகவின் நோக்கம் -மு.க.ஸ்டாலின்
4. புயல் பாதிப்பிலும் அரசியல் செய்கிறார் மம்தா பானர்ஜி -பிரதமர் மோடி தாக்கு
5. நீர் நிலைகள், நீர் வழித்தடங்களை பாதுகாக்க தலைமைச்செயலாளர் தலைமையில் ஆலோசனை கூட்டம்

அதிகம் வாசிக்கப்பட்டவை

1. ரஷியாவில் விமானத்தில் ஐ.எஸ். பயங்கரவாதி சிக்கினார்
2. எகிப்தில் 4,500 ஆண்டுகள் பழமையான கல்லறை தோட்டம் கண்டுபிடிப்பு
3. நைஜீரியா விமான நிலையத்தில் டேங்கர் லாரி வெடித்து சிதறியதில் 55 பேர் உயிரிழப்பு
4. பப்புவா நியூ கினியாவில் பயங்கர நிலநடுக்கம் - ரிக்டர் அளவு கோளில் 7.2 ஆக பதிவு
5. அமெரிக்காவில் ஆற்றுக்குள் விழுந்த விமானம்: வேகத்தை கட்டுப்படுத்தும் கருவி செயலிழந்ததே காரணம்

எங்களைப்பற்றி | தனித்தன்மை பாதுகாப்பு | தொடர்புகொள்ள | வலைத்தள தொகுப்பு | ஆலோசனைகள்

Paper Ad Tariff | Web Ad Tariff | Terms & Conditions (E-paper)

காப்புரிமை 2019, © Daily Thanthi | Powered by Vishwak