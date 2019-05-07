பேஷன் ஷோவில் வைரலான பிரியங்கா சோப்ரா சிகை அலங்காரம்...

New look 🤣— udit_tiwari_ (@uditv12) May 7, 2019
But kiska 😂#PriyankaChopra#NickJonaspic.twitter.com/wpqu1KZmpE
🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/dRkT6PGEPx— Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) May 7, 2019
May 7, 2019
Who did it better ?— Corporate Dalit (@CorporateDalit) May 7, 2019
RT for Malinga
Like for Priyanka pic.twitter.com/XyjKaf1vQv
Actually this is more like what #PriyankaChopra’s #MetGala look reminded me of! kudos to her for making good use of the theme! #MilkCow#IceCream#CottonCandy#Fashion#Camp@priyankachoprapic.twitter.com/nEisXXyyFO— Tanisha G (@Tan_taz) May 7, 2019
#MetGala#MetGala2019#PriyankaChopra— 🚶♂ (@Lostram2) May 7, 2019
When new scrubber arrives in the market to Clean utensils
Hit like if u observed it
🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/eebcE0xQw4
#MetGala#MetGala2019#PriyankaChopra— 🚶♂ (@Lostram2) May 7, 2019
When new scrubber arrives in the market to Clean utensils
Hit like if u observed it
🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/eebcE0xQw4
#PriyankaChopra#MetGala2019#MIpic.twitter.com/DvrCyhJyjD— SoumyoJ!T (@Iam_soumyojit) May 7, 2019