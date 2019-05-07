பேஷன் ஷோவில் வைரலான பிரியங்கா சோப்ரா சிகை அலங்காரம்...

மெட் காலா பேஷன் ஷோவில் பிரியங்கா சோப்ராவின் சிகை அலங்கார புகைப்படம் வைரலாகி உள்ளது.

ஒவ்வொரு வருடமும் மே மாதத்தில், நியூயார்க் நகரில் மெட் காலா என்றொரு பேஷன் நிகழ்ச்சி நடைபெறும். நியூயார்க்கின் மெட்ரோபாலிடன் மியூஸியம் ஆப் ஆர்ட் அமைப்புக்கு நிதியுதவி கோருவதற்காக இந்த நிகழ்ச்சி ஒவ்வொரு வருடமும் நடத்தப்படுகிறது. இந்த விழாவில் பிரபல நடிகர்கள், இளம் கலைஞர்கள், பேஷன் துறை நிபுணர்கள் எனப் பலத் தரப்பினரும் கலந்து கொள்வார்கள்.





இந்த விழாவில் பிரபல நடிகை பிரியங்கா சோப்ராவும் அவருடைய கணவர் நிக் ஜோனாஸும் கலந்துகொண்டார்கள். இதில் பிரியங்கா சோப்ராவின் உடையும் அவருடைய ஒப்பனையும் அவரை எளிதில் அடையாளம் காணமுடியாத அளவில் இருந்தது.





2017-ம் ஆண்டு இதுபோன்ற ஒரு மெட் காலா நிகழ்ச்சியில் பிரியங்கா சோப்ராவும் நிக் ஜோனாசும் கலந்துகொண்டார்கள். இப்போது காதல் தம்பதியராக மீண்டும் இந்த நிகழ்ச்சியில் கலந்துகொண்டுள்ளார்கள். இந்த நிகழ்ச்சியில் தீபிகா படுகோனும் கலந்துகொண்டுள்ளார்.





இந்த பேஷன் ஷோவில் பிரியங்கா சோப்ராவின் சிகை அலங்கார புகைப்படம் வைரலாகி உள்ளது. இதைவைத்து டிவிட்டரில் பலர் பல்வேறு மீம்கள் போட்டுள்ளனர்.













Who did it better ?

RT for Malinga

— Corporate Dalit (@CorporateDalit) May 7, 2019

#MetGala#MetGala2019#PriyankaChopra



When new scrubber arrives in the market to Clean utensils



Hit like if u observed it



— 🚶‍♂ (@Lostram2) May 7, 2019