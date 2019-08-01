இந்தியா-பாகிஸ்தான், இந்து-முஸ்லீம் தடைகளை உடைத்த ஓரின காதல் கதை...

i grew up witnessing and watching different kinds of love, some in my family and some in bollywood. after i got a little older and realized what my sexuality was, i never saw representation of people who looked like me. i’m so glad i have the opportunity to be that with the love of my life. happy one year babyjaan, God blessed me with you 5 days before my born day hehe :* 💛 #072018 Photos by @sarowarrr Mehndi by @hennasensation Outfits by @borrowthebazaar Jewelry by @jewelmebest

