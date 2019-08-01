இந்தியா-பாகிஸ்தான், இந்து-முஸ்லீம் தடைகளை உடைத்த ஓரின காதல் கதை...

உலக செய்திகள்

இது ஒரு நியூயார்க் லவ் ஸ்டோரி... இந்தியா-பாகிஸ்தான், இந்து-முஸ்லீம் தடைகளை உடைத்த ஒரு பாலின காதல் கதையாகும்.
நியூயார்க்:

அமெரிக்காவில் 'நியூயார்க் லவ் ஸ்டோரி'  என்று திருமணத்திற்காக எடுத்த போட்டோ ஷூட் இணையத்தில் பெரிதும் வைரலாகி வருகிறது. இரு பெண்கள்  தங்கள் ஓரின திருமணத்திற்காக எடுத்த சிறப்பு புகைப்படங்கள்தான் அவை.

அதில் உள்ள அஞ்சலி சக்ரா இந்தியாவைச் சேர்ந்தவர். மற்றொருவர் சுந்தாஸ் மாலிக் பாகிஸ்தான் நாட்டைச் சேர்ந்தவர். அஞ்சலி இந்து மதத்தவர். சுந்தாஸ் இஸ்லாமிய மதத்தைச் சேர்ந்தவர் என்பது மற்றுமொரு திருப்பம். பாரம்பரிய உடைகளை அணிந்து, சிரித்தபடியும் முத்தமிட்டும் பல புகைப்படங்களை எடுத்துள்ளனர்.

இந்த புகைப்படத் தொகுப்பிற்கு 'நியூயார்க் லவ் ஸ்டோரி' என்று பெயரிட்டு ட்விட்டரில் புகைப்படங்களை பகிர்ந்துள்ளனர். இந்த ட்விட்டர் பதிவுக்கு 41 ஆயிரத்துக்கும் மேற்பட்ட லைக்குகள் கிடைத்துள்ளன. மேலும் பல நெட்டிசன்கள் இவற்றை ஷேர் செய்துள்ளனர்.

மேலும் இணையத்தில் பலரும் இந்த காதல் ஜோடிகளுக்கு வாழ்த்து  தெரிவித்துள்ளனர். திருமணத்திற்கு முன்பு இருவரின் அழகான புகைப்படத்தையும் புகைப்பட நிபுணர் சரோவர் அஹமத் ஷேர் செய்திருந்தார். 


