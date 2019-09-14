உலக செய்திகள்

டைனோசர் அளவிலான முதலையை தைரியமான மனிதன் பயமுறுத்தும் வீடியோவை பாருங்கள் + "||" + Dinosaur-sized crocodile hangs out with brave tiny human

டைனோசர் அளவிலான முதலையை தைரியமான மனிதன் பயமுறுத்தும் வீடியோவை பாருங்கள்
டைனோசர் அளவிலான முதலையை தைரியமான மனிதன் பயமுறுத்தும் வீடியோவை பாருங்கள்
டைனோசர் அளவிலான முதலையை தைரியமான மனிதன் பயமுறுத்தும் வீடியோ சமூக வலைத்தளத்தில் வைரலாகி உள்ளது.
ஒரு பெரிய முதலை தண்ணீரிலிருந்து வெளியே வந்து உங்களை நோக்கி வலம் வர ஆரம்பித்தால் நீங்கள் என்ன செய்வீர்கள்? பெரும்பாலானவர்கள் அந்த இடத்திலிருந்து முடிந்தவரை வேகமாக ஓடிவிடுவார்கள். 

ஆனால் இந்த மனிதன் அப்படி ஓடவில்லை... இந்த வீடியோ பழையதாக இருந்தாலும், இந்த வீடியோ சமீபத்தில் பல்வேறு சமூக ஊடகங்களில் பகிரப்பட்ட பின்னர் பரபரப்பை ஏற்படுத்தி உள்ளது.

ஒரு பெரிய முதலைக்கு அருகில் ஒரு மனிதன் ஆபத்தான நிலையில் நிற்பதை அந்த வீடியோ காட்டுகிறது. அது மட்டுமல்லாமல், முதலை ஒன்று  நீரிலிருந்து வெளியே வந்து அவரது செல்லப்பிராணியாக வலம் வருகிறது.

இந்த வீடியோவை பார்த்து  முதலையின் உருவத்தை கண்டு வியந்து, அதை ஒரு டைனோசருடன் ஒப்பிட்டவர்கள் பலர். “ காட்ஜில்லாவைப் பாருங்கள்”, “இது ஒரு டைனோசர்” போன்ற கருத்துக்களை வெளியிட்டனர்.

வீடியோவில் உள்ளவர் மாட் ரைட். மான்ஸ்டர் க்ரோக் ரேங்லர் என்ற நிகழ்ச்சியின் தொகுப்பாளராக உள்ளார். சில மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு, ரைட்டின் மற்றொரு வீடியோ வைரலாகியது, அதில் அவர் முதலை வாய்க்குள்  இறங்கினார்.


ஆசிரியரின் தேர்வுகள்...

1. போர் ஏற்பட்டால் பாகிஸ்தான் இறுதி மூச்சு வரை போராடும் - இம்ரான் கான்
2. சவுதி அரேபியாவின் மிகப்பெரிய கச்சா எண்ணெய் பதப்படுத்தும் ஆலை மீது ஆளில்லா விமான தாக்குதல்
3. காஷ்மீர் விவகாரம்: இம்ரான் கான் நடத்திய பேரணி தோல்வியில் முடிந்தது
4. நாட்டின் ஒரே மொழியாக இந்தி இருக்க வேண்டும் - அமித்ஷா
5. பாஜக அரசு பல முயற்சிகளை செய்து தமிழகத்தில் இந்தியை திணிக்க பார்க்கிறது : மு.க. ஸ்டாலின்

அதிகம் வாசிக்கப்பட்டவை

1. இறந்த பிறகும் மனித உடல் உறுப்புகள் ஒரு வருடம் அசையும் தன்மை கொண்டவை : விஞ்ஞானிகள் கண்டுபிடிப்பு
2. அமெரிக்காவின் முரண்பட்ட நிலையால் பயங்கரவாதிகள் பாக்.கிற்கு எதிராக திரும்பியுள்ளனர்: இம்ரான்கான்
3. பிரான்சில் தொழிலாளியை தாக்கிய சவுதி இளவரசிக்கு சிறை தண்டனை
4. டைனோசர் அளவிலான முதலையை தைரியமான மனிதன் பயமுறுத்தும் வீடியோவை பாருங்கள்
5. மது குடிப்பதைத் தடுக்க மனைவியால் சிறை வைக்கப்பட்டவர் சாவு

எங்களைப்பற்றி | தனித்தன்மை பாதுகாப்பு | தொடர்புகொள்ள | வலைத்தள தொகுப்பு | ஆலோசனைகள்

Paper Ad Tariff | Web Ad Tariff | Terms & Conditions (E-paper)

காப்புரிமை 2019, © Daily Thanthi | Powered by Vishwak