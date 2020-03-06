உலக செய்திகள்

டெல்லி வன்முறை: ஈரான் மூத்த தலைவர் கண்டனம்
டெல்லி வன்முறை ஈரான் மூத்த தலைவர் கண்டனம் தெரிவித்துள்ளார். இந்தியா - ஈரான் உறவில் விரிசல் ஏற்பட்டு உள்ளதாக தகவல் வெளியாகி உள்ளது.
புதுடெல்லி

டெல்லி கலவரம் முஸ்லிம்கள் மீது திட்டமிட்டு நடத்தப்பட்ட தாக்குதல்  என்று  சர்ச்சைக்குரிய வகையில் ஈரான் வெளியுறவு அமைச்சர் ஜாவத் ஷெரீப்  தனது டுவிட்டரில் பதிவிட்டு இருந்தார். இதை தொடர்ந்து டெல்லியில் உள்ள ஈரான் தூதர் அலி செகனி வெளியுறவு அமைச்சகத்திற்கு வரவழைக்கப்பட்டு இந்தியா சார்பில்  கண்டனம் தெரிவிக்கப்பட்டது.

அப்போது டெல்லி கலவரம் போன்றவை இந்தியாவின் உள்நாட்டு விவகாரம் என்று அவரிடம் எடுத்துரைத்த வெளியுறவுத் துறை அதிகாரிகள், ஈரான் அமைச்சரிடம் இருந்து இத்தகைய விமர்சனங்களை இந்தியா எதிர்பார்க்கவில்லை என்று கண்டிப்புடன் கூறினர்.

இந்த நிலையில் ஈரானின் மூத்த தலைவரான அயதுல்லா அலி காமேனி தனது டுவிட்டர்  பதிவில் ”இந்திய முஸ்லிம்கள் படுகொலையால், உலகெங்கிலும் வாழும் முஸ்லிம்களின் மனங்கள் கவலையடைந்திருக்கின்றன” இந்திய அரசு ”இஸ்லாமிய உலகிலிருந்து தனிமைப்படாமல் இருக்க, தீவிரப்போக்குள்ள இந்துக்களையும் அவர்களின் கட்சிகளையும் முஸ்லிம் படுகொலைகளையும் முறியடிக்க வேண்டும்” என்று குறிப்பிட்டுள்ளார்.



இதை பாகிஸ்தான் ஜனாதிபதி ஆரிஃப் அலவி வரவேற்றுள்ளார்.


இந்திய வெளியுறவுப் பணி அதிகாரியாக பல ஆண்டுகாலம் பணிபுரிந்தவரான எம்.கே.பத்ரகுமார், அயதுல்லா காமேனியின் கருத்தைத் தனது டுவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில் பகிர்ந்து, இந்த விஷயம் இருநாடுகளுக்கு இடையிலான கடும் விரிசலாக உருவாகியிருப்பதாகத் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

இந்த நிலைப்பாட்டுக்கு முரணாக, 1994ல் காஷ்மீர் விவகாரம் தொடர்பாக இஸ்லாமிய நாடுகளின் கூட்டமைப்பு கொண்டுவந்த தீர்மானத்தை முறியடிக்க இந்தியாவுக்கு ஈரான் உதவியதாகவும் கூறியுள்ளார்.

