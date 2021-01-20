அமெரிக்காவின் 46-வது அதிபராக ஜோ பைடன் பதவி ஏற்பு: பிரதமர் மோடி, ராகுல்காந்தி வாழ்த்து

அமெரிக்காவின் 46-வது அதிபராக பதவியேற்ற ஜோ பைடனுக்கு பிரதமர் மோடி, ராகுல்காந்தி ஆகியோர் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.

அமெரிக்காவில் கடந்த ஆண்டு நவம்பர் மாதம் நடந்த ஜனாதிபதி தேர்தலில் ஜனநாயக கட்சி வேட்பாளரான முன்னாள் துணை ஜனாதிபதி ஜோ பைடன் வெற்றி பெற்றார். இதன் மூலம் அவர் அமெரிக்காவின் 46-வது ஜனாதிபதியாக இன்று பதவியேற்றார்.





ஜோ பைடனின் பதவியேற்பு விழாவில் தற்போதை துணை அதிபர் மைக் பென்ஸ், முன்னாள் அதிபர் பில் கிளிண்டன், ஜார்ஜ் புஷ், ஒபாமா ஆகியோர் பங்கேற்றனர்.





இந்நிலையில் அமெரிக்காவின் 46-வது அதிபராகப் பதவியேற்றுள்ள ஜோ பைடனுக்கு இந்தியப் பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடி வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.





இதுதொடர்பாக பிரதமர் மோடி தனது டுவிட்டரில், “அமெரிக்காவின் ஜனாதிபதியாக ஜோ பைடன் பதவியேற்றதற்கு எனது அன்பான வாழ்த்துக்கள். இந்தியா, அமெரிக்கா உறவை மேலும் வலுப்படுத்த அவருடன் இணைந்து பணியாற்றுவதை எதிர்நோக்கியுள்ளேன்.





இந்தியா-அமெரிக்க கூட்டாண்மை பகிர்வு மதிப்புகளை அடிப்படையாகக் கொண்டது. எங்களிடம் கணிசமான மற்றும் பன்முக இருதரப்பு நிகழ்ச்சி நிரல் உள்ளது, இந்தியா-அமெரிக்க கூட்டாட்சியை இன்னும் அதிக உயரத்திற்கு கொண்டு செல்ல ஜனாதிபதி ஜோ பைடனுடன் இணைந்து பணியாற்ற உறுதிபூண்டுளேன்.





பொதுவான சவால்களை எதிர்கொள்வதிலும், உலகளாவிய அமைதி மற்றும் பாதுகாப்பை முன்னேற்றுவதிலும் நாங்கள் ஒற்றுமையாகவும், நெகிழ்ச்சியுடனும் நிற்கும்போது, அமெரிக்காவை வழிநடத்துவதில் வெற்றிகரமான காலத்திற்கு எனது வாழ்த்துக்கள்” என்று பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.





இதுதொடர்பாக காங்கிரஸ் எம்.பி. ராகுல்காந்தி தனது டுவிட்டரில், “ஜனநாயகத்தின் புதிய அத்தியாயத்தை தொடங்கும் அமெரிக்காவுக்கு வாழ்த்துக்கள். ஜனாதிபதி ஜோ பைடன் மற்றும் துணைத் ஜனாதிபதி கமலா ஹாரிசுக்கு எனது வாழ்த்துக்கள்” என்று பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.









