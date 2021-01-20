அமெரிக்காவின் 46-வது அதிபராக ஜோ பைடன் பதவி ஏற்பு: பிரதமர் மோடி, ராகுல்காந்தி வாழ்த்து

The India-US partnership is based on shared values. We have a substantial and multifaceted bilateral agenda, growing economic engagement and vibrant people to people linkages. Committed to working with President @JoeBiden to take the India-US partnership to even greater heights.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2021
My best wishes for a successful term in leading USA as we stand united and resilient in addressing common challenges and advancing global peace and security.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2021
My warmest congratulations to @JoeBiden on his assumption of office as President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen India-US strategic partnership.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2021
Congratulating the USA on a new chapter of their democracy.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 20, 2021
Best wishes to President Biden and Vice-President Harris.#InaugurationDay