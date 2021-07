இந்திய விண்வெளி நிறுவனமான இஸ்ரோவுக்கு வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்த எலான் மஸ்க்

#ISRO on July 14, 2021 has successfully conducted the hot test of the liquid propellant Vikas Engine for the core L110 liquid stage of the human rated GSLV MkIII vehicle, as part of engine qualification requirements for the #Gaganyaan Programme



Read More: https://t.co/cqYatVNwsfpic.twitter.com/4MFvHIBgVW