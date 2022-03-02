ரஷியாவின் பீரங்கியை திருடிச்சென்ற உக்ரைன் விவசாயி வைரலாகும் வீடியோ

No expert, but the invasion doesn’t seem to be going particularly well.— Johnny Mercer (@JohnnyMercerUK) February 27, 2022
Ukrainian tractor steals Russian APC today 👇 pic.twitter.com/exutLiJc5v
You can in theory pull a plow with a MT-LB and use it for farming. Nice upgrade from the old tractor.— הלטאה של סורוס (@extrsh) February 27, 2022
this wins some kind of "most Ukrainian thing ever" award— Not Hannibal Lecter (@Humanitarian66) February 27, 2022
It is difficult to laugh at anything these days, but this actually brought a smile. Or what do you think @KremlinRussia_E— Anders Palmgren (@AndersPalmgren2) February 27, 2022
These folks are not only brazen but brave. It’s called adapt and improvise, I love it.— MissKat (@MissKat80831398) February 27, 2022
These folks are not only brazen but brave. It’s called adapt and improvise, I love it.— MissKat (@MissKat80831398) February 27, 2022
If true, it’s probably the first tank ever stolen by a farmer… ))— olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) February 27, 2022
Ukrainians are tough cookies indeed. #StandWithUkraine#russiagohomepic.twitter.com/TY0sigffaM
In the video, a man wants to stop a Russian tank and rushes under it. The tank stopped and the man was taken away by locals.— MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) February 28, 2022
This is a real People’s War. pic.twitter.com/5qxLaYZzoU