ரஷியாவின் பீரங்கியை திருடிச்சென்ற உக்ரைன் விவசாயி வைரலாகும் வீடியோ

உக்ரைன் பொதுமக்களும் போரில் குதித்துள்ளனர். அவர்களும் துப்பாக்கிகளுடன் தெருக்களில் வலம் வந்து ரஷிய படைக்கு எதிராக சண்டையிடுகிறார்கள்.

கீவ்





உக்ரைன் நாடு மீது ரஷியா கடந்த 24-ந்தேதி போர் தொடுத்தது. முதல் நாளில் உக்ரைனின் முக்கிய நகரங்கள் மீது ஏவுகணை வீச்சு மற்றும் விமானங்கள் மூலம் குண்டுகளை வீசி தாக்கினர்.





அந்நாட்டின் விமான நிலையம், துறைமுகங்கள், ராணுவ நிலைகள் ஆகியவற்றை குறி வைத்து தாக்குதல் நடத்தப்பட்டன. இதில் 80-க்கும் மேற்பட்ட ராணுவ தளவாட கட்டமைப்புகள் அழிக்கப்பட்டதாக ரஷியா தெரிவித்தது.





அதன்பின் முக்கிய நகரங்களுக்குள் ரஷிய படைகள் நுழைந்தன. குறிப்பாக தலைநகர் கிவ்வை கைப்பற்ற ரஷிய படை கடும் தாக்குதலை நடத்தி வருகிறது.





அதே போல் மற்ற முக்கிய நகரங்களுக்குள்ளும் ரஷிய வீரர்கள் நுழைந்து தாக்குதலை கடுமையாக்கி வருகின்றனர். அவர்களுக்கு எதிராக உக்ரைன் ராணுவ வீரர்களும் கடுமையாக போரிட்டு வருகின்றனர். இதனால் தெருக்களில் துப்பாக்கி சண்டை நடந்து வருகிறது.





மேலும் உக்ரைன் பொதுமக்களும் போரில் குதித்துள்ளனர். அவர்களும் துப்பாக்கிகளுடன் தெருக்களில் வலம் வந்து ரஷிய படைக்கு எதிராக சண்டையிடுகிறார்கள்.





இன்று 7வது நாளாக ரஷியா உக்ரைன் மீது ஆக்ரோஷ தாக்குதல் நடத்திவருகிறது.





உக்ரைனின் தலைநகரான கீவுக்குப் பிறகு இரண்டாவது பெரிய நகரமான கார்கீவில் உள்ள உள்ளூர் அரசு தலைமையகத்தை ரஷியப் படைகள் தாக்கியதில் 10 பேர் கொல்லப்பட்டனர். குடியிருப்பு கட்டிடத்தின் மீது நடத்தப்பட்ட விமான தாக்குதலில் மேலும் 8 பேர் கொல்லப்பட்டதாக அதிகாரிகள் தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.





இந்த நிலையில் ரஷியாவின் பீரங்கியை உக்ரைன் விவசாயி ஒருவர் தனது டிராக்டரில் இணைத்து

திருடிச்செல்லும் வீடியோ இணையத்தில் வைரலாகி உள்ளது.





தேதி குறிப்பிடப்படாத அந்த வீடியோவில், ரஷிய எம்டிஎல்வி எனப்படும் ( துணை கவச கண்காணிப்பு வாகனம்) பீரங்கியை தனது டிராக்டருடன் இணைத்து திருடிச்செல்கிறார்.





இந்த வீடியோ சமூக ஊடகங்களில் பரவலாகப் பகிரப்பட்டது,. இங்கிலாந்து எம்பி ஜானி மெர்சர் உட்பட, "நிபுணர் இல்லை, ஆனால் படையெடுப்பு சிறப்பாக நடப்பதாகத் தெரியவில்லை. உக்ரேனிய டிராக்டர் இன்று ரஷிய டாங்கியை திருடுகிறது ”. என கூறி உள்ளார்.





இந்த வீடியோவை இதுவரை 46 லட்சத்துக்கும் மேற்பட்டோர் பார்த்து ரசித்துள்ளனர். மேலும் இந்த வீடியோவை ஆஸ்திரியாவுக்கான உக்ரைன் தூதர் அலெக்சாண்டர் ஷெர்பாவும் சமூக வலைத்தளத்தில் பகிர்ந்துள்ளார். மேலும் தூதர் ஷெர்பா கூறும்போது, “உக்ரைன் நாட்டைச் சேர்ந்தவர்கள் மிகவும் கடினமானவர்கள்” என்றார்.





No expert, but the invasion doesn’t seem to be going particularly well.



Ukrainian tractor steals Russian APC today 👇 pic.twitter.com/exutLiJc5v — Johnny Mercer (@JohnnyMercerUK) February 27, 2022

You can in theory pull a plow with a MT-LB and use it for farming. Nice upgrade from the old tractor. — הלטאה של סורוס (@extrsh) February 27, 2022

this wins some kind of "most Ukrainian thing ever" award — Not Hannibal Lecter (@Humanitarian66) February 27, 2022

It is difficult to laugh at anything these days, but this actually brought a smile. Or what do you think @KremlinRussia_E — Anders Palmgren (@AndersPalmgren2) February 27, 2022

These folks are not only brazen but brave. It’s called adapt and improvise, I love it. — MissKat (@MissKat80831398) February 27, 2022

If true, it’s probably the first tank ever stolen by a farmer… ))

Ukrainians are tough cookies indeed. #StandWithUkraine#russiagohomepic.twitter.com/TY0sigffaM — olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) February 27, 2022