போதையில் நண்பர்களுடன் குத்தாட்டம் போட்ட உலகின் மிக இளமையான பெண் பிரதமர்

Finland's Prime Minister @MarinSanna is in the headlines after a video of her partying was leaked today. She has previously been criticized for attending too many music festivals & spending too much on partying instead of ruling. The critics say it's not fitting for a PM. pic.twitter.com/FbOhdTeEGw

This is the Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin. Some been saying she's cool... maybe among other teenagers. But a responsible leader for a country in crisis? She is by far the most incompetent PM we ever had. Knows nothing. Please take your leather jacket and resign. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/tHLhdEKEa8