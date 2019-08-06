காஷ்மீர் பிரச்சினை: அமெரிக்கா தலையிட வலியுறுத்திய அப்ரிடி பதிலடி கொடுத்த கவுதம் காம்பீர்

முன்னாள் இந்திய கிரிக்கெட் வீரரும், தற்போது கிழக்கு டெல்லியைச் சேர்ந்த எம்.பி.யுமான கவுதம் காம்பீர் பாகிஸ்தான் முன்னாள் கேப்டன் ஷாஹித் அப்ரிடிக்கு பதில் அளித்து உள்ளார். பாகிஸ்தான் ஆக்கிரமிப்பு காஷ்மீரில் (பிஓகே) நடக்கும் தூண்டப்பபடும் ஆக்கிரமிப்பு மற்றும் மனிதகுலத்திற்கு எதிரான குற்றங்கள் வரிசைப்படுத்தப்படும் என்று கூறி உள்ளார்.
Kashmiris must be given their due rights as per #UN resolution. The rights of Freedom like all of us. Why was @UN created & why is it sleeping? The unprovoked aggression & crimes being committed in Kashmir against #Humanity must be noted. The @POTUS must play his role to mediate— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 5, 2019
@SAfridiOfficial is spot on guys. There is “unprovoked aggression”, there r “crimes against humanity”. He shud be lauded 👏for bringing this up. Only thing is he forgot to mention that all this is happening in “Pakistan Occupied Kashmir”. Don’t worry, will sort it out son!!!— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 6, 2019