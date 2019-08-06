காஷ்மீர் பிரச்சினை: அமெரிக்கா தலையிட வலியுறுத்திய அப்ரிடி பதிலடி கொடுத்த கவுதம் காம்பீர்

புதுடெல்லி

காஷ்மீர் விவகாரம் தொடர்பாக பலத்த எதிர்பார்ப்புகளுக்கு இடையே பாராளுமன்ற இரு அவைகளும் நேற்று கூடின. இதில் பேசிய மத்திய உள்துறை மந்திரி அமித்ஷா, ஜம்மு காஷ்மீருக்கான சிறப்பு அந்தஸ்து வழங்கும் சட்டப்பிரிவின் 370 வது சட்டபிரிவு ரத்து, காஷ்மீருக்கான 35 ஏ சட்ட பிரிவு ரத்து செய்யப்படுகிறது என கூறினார்.

ஐநா தீர்மானத்தின்படி காஷ்மீரிகளுக்கு அவர்களின் உரிய உரிமைகள் வழங்கப்பட வேண்டும். நம் அனைவரையும் போலவே சுதந்திரத்தின் உரிமைகளும், ஐநா ஏன் உருவாக்கப்பட்டது, அது ஏன் தூங்குகிறது? மனிதாபிமானத்திற்கு எதிராக காஷ்மீரில் ஆக்கிரமிப்பு மற்றும் குற்றங்கள் கவனிக்கப்பட வேண்டும். அமெரிக்க அதிபர் டொனால்டு டிரம்ப் மத்தியஸ்தம் செய்ய அவரது பங்கை வகிக்க வேண்டும் என பாகிஸ்தான் முன்னாள் கேப்டன் ஷாஹித் அப்ரிடி ட்விட்டரில் தெரிவித்து உள்ளார்.

Kashmiris must be given their due rights as per #UN resolution. The rights of Freedom like all of us. Why was @UN created & why is it sleeping? The unprovoked aggression & crimes being committed in Kashmir against #Humanity must be noted. The @POTUS must play his role to mediate